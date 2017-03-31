ESPN Has Seen the Future of TV and They're Not Really Into It (bloomberg.com) 18
From a report: ESPN has lost more than 12 million subscribers since 2011, according to Nielsen, and the viewership erosion seems to be accelerating. Last fall, ESPN lost 621,000 subscribers in a single month, the most in the company's history. In some respects, the challenges facing ESPN are the same that confront every other media company: Young people simply aren't consuming cable TV, newspapers, or magazines in the numbers they once did, and digital outlets still aren't lucrative enough to make up the deficit. But while most of ESPN's TV peers have courted cord cutters -- CBS and Turner Broadcasting, for instance, are allowing anyone to watch some of their March Madness games online for free -- ESPN's view cuts against the conventional wisdom in new media. Essentially, ESPN was hoping that sports will remain unaffected by the growing trend of "cord-cutting." The article adds: If a combination of hockey, low-wattage college sports, and cricket doesn't quite seem worthy of the Worldwide Leader in Sports, that's by design: ESPN doesn't want its new product to draw viewers away from its very profitable cable channel. And, as John Kosner, the network's head of digital and print media notes, when ESPN began broadcasting in 1979, plenty of people doubted whether anyone would want to watch bowling at two in the morning. "I was in college when ESPN started," he says. "I felt sorry for the people working there."
THERE'S NO MONEY IN ON-LINE VIEWERSHIP!
Do you have any fucking clue how much sports programming costs? Monday Night football costs ESPN $1.5 BILLIONS dollars per year! That's just Monday Night football. Then there's NBA, MLB, other professional and college sports.
So you need a pretty big revenue stream. Revenue from on-line viewers doesn't come anywhere close to cable viewers. Not to mention you can't charge a premium for on-line Ads.
I thought ESPN had wormed their way into every deal so that even if you didn't want them, you were getting them.
Wouldn't they then be one of the ones 'most' affected by random people cutting the cord?
I was under this impression too, and as far back as I can remember, if I had a cable subscription it had ESPN even though I do not watch sports. If everyone with cable is in this situation then perhaps as high as half of households are paying for a network that they never watch or only watch because they didn't find anything better on TV.
Way back in the day I had friends that had C-band satellite dishes. They had the problem of the Big Ugly Dish, and they had to have all of the necessary equipment, but th
They should have seen this coming years ago.
There's no reason that ESPN couldn't be the go-to source of high quality online streams of sporting events, along with very lucrative ways of monetizing them, if they'd actually thought about this a few years ago.
I have ESPN as part of my cable package. I don't watch ESPN. I don't care at all about ESPN. Yet somehow because I have a package I'm getting ESPN. And when the future changes such that I can cancel my cable package and get the channels I actually watch a' la cart, ESPN would be the last channel I subscribe to.
And I suspect a lot of people are like me: we have ESPN, we're paying for ESPN, but we don't watch ESPN. And I strongly suspects ESPN knows this. So it makes sense ESPN would be worried; suddenly the
And that's the real problem for the traditional TV dial in the future. For many years networks have been guaranteed on a slot on the dial simply because of the way TV channels have been bundled, but as various forms of a' la cart, the most important being streaming, mature and giants like Netflix and Amazon seem destined within a decade or so to completely swamp traditional cable, these channels are in crisis. And if ESPN falls, then it's going to bite deeply into a lot of the pro sports. I can well imagine
The big players are shooting themselves in the foot via forced bundling and forced big-package deals. There are new and interesting niche sports that the younger generation is learning about, and these sports often offer consumer-friendly viewing options to gain and keep new customers.
The Internet offers too many alternatives to keep doing it the big-bundle way if you want to grow.
It's been covered at Reddit:
https://www.reddit.com/r/Kotak... [reddit.com]
I'm in Europe, so it's not ESPOn, but we occasionally watch sports on television. Aside from the fact that young people watch less television, there is also a serious disconnect with what viewers want. I'll be the same applies in the US.
One example: One of the sports that we watch is tennis. I play tennis. We know how the game goes. A couple of years ago, there was a technical problem, and we could hear the game itself, the crowd, the referee, the players - but no announcers. Bliss . It was almost like bei