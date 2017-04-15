Facebook Targets 30,000 Fake France Accounts Before Election (go.com) 36
An anonymous reader quotes a report from ABC News: Facebook says it has targeted 30,000 fake accounts linked to France ahead of the country's presidential election, as part of a worldwide effort against misinformation. The company said Thursday it's trying to "reduce the spread of material generated through inauthentic activity, including spam, misinformation, or other deceptive content that is often shared by creators of fake accounts." It said its efforts "enabled us to take action" against the French accounts and that it is removing sites with the highest traffic. Facebook and French media are also running fact-checking programs in France to combat misleading information, especially around the campaign for the two-round April 23-May 7 presidential election. European authorities have also pressured Facebook and Twitter to remove extremist propaganda or other postings that violate European hate speech or other laws.
Sounds more like shaping the message they want you to hear.
We all know how well "fact checking" and poll massaging CNN and Politifact were doing prior to the elections in an attempt to shape the election and it backfired.
Even if the content is considered fringe to the MSM, repressing it usually has the opposite effect, it only confirms the persecution complex of those fringe groups.
None of that is true. CNN did not attempt to shape the elections. They reported facts. You just don't like the facts.
Putin, on the other hand, did try to shape the US election, and succeeded. So much so, that the US launched a missile strike against Syria, and Putin was informed ahead of time. Putin inturn informed Assad, who removed all the aircraft from the base. We call such people spies. Today that spy is undermining a missile strike, tomorrow he'll be sending American troops to pre-arranged Russian tra
None of that is true. CNN did not attempt to shape the elections. They reported facts. You just don't like the facts.
Perhaps you should research the CNN blackout of Bernie Sanders to promote Hillary Clinton.
Or the CNN clip telling its viewers that it's illegal to read the wikileaks e-mail, and that we're only allowed to get information parsed through CNN. Here - https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Or perhaps the January fiasco where CNN got themselves labeled fake news (again) by reporting that Russia had compromising personal and financial information leashing Trump? You know, the stuff no one else would publish?
You could google "CNN Fake news" or "CNN controversies" if you were really interested in seeing whether CNN is really just a fact reporting organization or not. I don't think you will though; your opinion is your opinion at this stage in your life, and rather than searching for facts, you search for spin that supports your view.
I would like to note that while CNN was a bit bold reporting the Steele dossier, they reported the news. They didn't claim the dossier was true.
Yes - ONE of those things on that list may turn out to possibly not be fake news, spin, or lies.
Congrats. That's precisely what *I* look for in a reputable news source.
I guess that's why they had so many cases where people were suddenly "cut off" when they started talking about things that CNN considered forbidden. And they did so, so many times that it became a meme. [bing.com] As for CNN trying to shape the election? Remember their reporters(along with politico, nbc, and several other publications) getting caught sending drafts to the DNC? Then there were the other cases where they directly published stuff from the DNC. You can find those both in the wikileaks dumps. Then ther
As incomprehensible as this may appear to some people, there are facts and it's also very easy to get down to them and discern real news from false news and its way worse cousin fake news. If some alleged news does not withstand repeated scrutinity from various different news organizations, including professional ones, and if it is not taken up by many different sources including professional ones, then it's most likely false news and might also be fake news. (The latter is even easier to spot for anyone bu
I hate to break it to you but the elites of which you speak own alternative media. Billionaires and their fellow travelers cannot buy the output of CNN but they can buy as many shill accounts and alt-right blogs as they like. It is pretty good money too I can tell you losers. Facebook is run by a vaguely leftist idealistic collage graduate and the sooner we kill off his network the sooner we can get that police state that keeps the scummy poor where they belong.
