Steve Ballmer's New Project: Find Out How the Government Spends Your Money

Former Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer isn't satisfied with owning the Los Angeles Clippers and teaching at Stanford and USC. On Tuesday, the billionaire announced USAFacts , his new startup that aims to improve political discourse by making government financial data easier to access . A small "army" of economists, professors and other professionals will be looking into and publishing data structured similarly to the 10-K filings companies issue each year -- expenses, revenues and key metrics pulled from dozens of government data sources and compiled into a single massive collection of tables. From a report on The Verge:The New York Times has the story on how this startup came to be