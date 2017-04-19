Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
DEAL: For $25 - Add A Second Phone Number To Your Smartphone for life! Use promo code SLASHDOT25. Also, Slashdot's Facebook page has a chat bot now. Message it for stories and more. Check out the new SourceForge HTML5 Internet speed test! ×
Businesses The Almighty Buck

Silicon Valley's $400 Juicer May Be Feeling the Squeeze (bloomberg.com) 22

Posted by msmash from the reality-hits dept.
An anonymous reader shares a Bloomberg report: One of the most lavishly funded gadget startups in Silicon Valley last year was Juicero Inc. It makes a juice machine. The product was an unlikely pick for top technology investors, but they were drawn to the idea of an internet-connected device that transforms single-serving packets of chopped fruits and vegetables into a refreshing and healthy beverage. Doug Evans, the company's founder, would compare himself with Steve Jobs in his pursuit of juicing perfection. He declared that his juice press wields four tons of force -- "enough to lift two Teslas," he said. Google's venture capital arm and other backers poured about $120 million into the startup. Juicero sells the machine for $400, plus the cost of individual juice packs delivered weekly. But after the product hit the market, some investors were surprised to discover a much cheaper alternative: You can squeeze the Juicero bags with your bare hands. Two backers said the final device was bulkier than what was originally pitched and that they were puzzled to find that customers could achieve similar results without it.

Silicon Valley's $400 Juicer May Be Feeling the Squeeze More | Reply

Silicon Valley's $400 Juicer May Be Feeling the Squeeze

Comments Filter:

  • Not what I expected (Score:3)

    by halivar ( 535827 ) <<moc.liamg> <ta> <reglefb>> on Wednesday April 19, 2017 @12:05PM (#54263459)

    Here I thought you would stick fruit containers in it, and it would pulp them up. But using bags of... juice? Did no one along the line wonder what the device was actually for?

  • Endless FB Ads (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    This device showed up in my FB feed nonstop. There wasn't one good comment or praise. Mostly people pointed out how wasteful the packaging was. I felt like the lack of fiber was bad too.

  • The Pico Brewer is almost a 1000 dollars for a machine that homebrews beer. I just don't see spending that kind of money on something that could be home built for substantially less.

  • Heard this before ... (Score:5, Funny)

    by fahrbot-bot ( 874524 ) on Wednesday April 19, 2017 @12:07PM (#54263485)

    ... some investors were surprised to discover a much cheaper alternative: You can squeeze the Juicero bags with your bare hands. Two backers said the final device was bulkier than what was originally pitched and that they were puzzled to find that customers could achieve similar results without it.

    ... from some Fleshlight investors.

  • ...were drawn to the idea of an internet-connected device that transforms...

    ...Plants into juice. You absolutely can't compete in the 'juicer space" without internet connectivity; I wonder WTF their competitors were even thinking...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by nwf ( 25607 )

      This article and the recent ones about Tilt makes me thing that these "investors" decide where to invest almost entirely based on how dynamic and likable the pitchman is, nothing else.

      As for this juicer, you can buy frozen fruit at Costco and juice or make smoothies for pennies on the dollar of this product. But too any good juice or smoothie is just too sweet to be healthy in the first place. Another "health food" gimmick as are almost all of these diets, supplements, programs and devices.

    • I wonder WTF their competitors were even thinking...

      I think one of their competitors was thinking "will it blend?".

      I wonder if you can get bags of pre-chopped iPads for the juciero so it can compete with the Blendtec.

  • Too much sugar and it rots your teeth. There is a reason your grandma had those little juice cups that were a bit bigger than a shot glass.
  • Back in the old days. a pair of HP engineers put in purchase order for a Saturn V rocket launcher and it got all the way to VP before it got cancel. These days you can combine a toaster with an iPhone, call it iToast, and no one will think twice about throwing money at it.
  • It's not a juicer if it doesn't even make juice. All it's doing is squeezing already made juice out of a fancy bag. So if anything, it is a $400 (after the price drop, looks like it was originally $700) juice dispenser, not juicer. Looking at the photos in the article, it looks like what we would have if CapriSun was made by Apple.
  • Too many people fall for the 'jucing' meme every year, which is why shitty companies keep producing them. You want to eat healthier and be healthier? Eat whole fruits and vegetables instead. Goal attained, and you saved hundreds of dollars in the process. You're welcome.

Slashdot Top Deals

Unix is the worst operating system; except for all others. -- Berry Kercheval

Close