Silicon Valley's $400 Juicer May Be Feeling the Squeeze

An anonymous reader shares a Bloomberg report: One of the most lavishly funded gadget startups in Silicon Valley last year was Juicero Inc. It makes a juice machine. The product was an unlikely pick for top technology investors, but they were drawn to the idea of an internet-connected device that transforms single-serving packets of chopped fruits and vegetables into a refreshing and healthy beverage. Doug Evans, the company's founder, would compare himself with Steve Jobs in his pursuit of juicing perfection. He declared that his juice press wields four tons of force -- "enough to lift two Teslas," he said. Google's venture capital arm and other backers poured about $120 million into the startup. Juicero sells the machine for $400, plus the cost of individual juice packs delivered weekly. But after the product hit the market, some investors were surprised to discover a much cheaper alternative: You can squeeze the Juicero bags with your bare hands. Two backers said the final device was bulkier than what was originally pitched and that they were puzzled to find that customers could achieve similar results without it.
It is so simple (and I'm guessing more economical) to go to the grocery store and get some veggies and/or fruits and throw down a regular juicer.
Hell, I have a Breville multi-speed one for about $200....why would someone buy a $400 machine that requires you to buy prepackaged produce to be squeezed out of it...?
How did so many people think this was a bright idea?
I had originally thought I misread about the bags, saw your comment, reread TFS, and then the article. I have to agree, what exactly is the purpose of this "juicer"?
Seems like they would have been better off just marketing the bags, instead of some overpriced $400 contraption that seems to be completely worthless.
For more durable transport and easier handling you could even offer options for putting it in cartons or jugs. Where's my $120M now?
Because "internet connected". Somehow people with money to invest are bedazzled by those words. Eventually they'll learn that it isn't always a good thing.
In the meantime I haven't heard of internet connected irons (as in the ones that heat up and smooth clothes) yet. Feel free to run with that idea because I can't be arsed.
Here I thought you would stick fruit containers in it, and it would pulp them up. But using bags of... juice? Did no one along the line wonder what the device was actually for?
Or even better, you could just eat the fruit. Not so messy, more fiber and better filling.
This device showed up in my FB feed nonstop. There wasn't one good comment or praise. Mostly people pointed out how wasteful the packaging was. I felt like the lack of fiber was bad too.
Or you can use the $1000 to go buy beer off the shelf.
... some investors were surprised to discover a much cheaper alternative: You can squeeze the Juicero bags with your bare hands. Two backers said the final device was bulkier than what was originally pitched and that they were puzzled to find that customers could achieve similar results without it.
...were drawn to the idea of an internet-connected device that transforms...
...Plants into juice. You absolutely can't compete in the 'juicer space" without internet connectivity; I wonder WTF their competitors were even thinking...
This article and the recent ones about Tilt makes me thing that these "investors" decide where to invest almost entirely based on how dynamic and likable the pitchman is, nothing else.
As for this juicer, you can buy frozen fruit at Costco and juice or make smoothies for pennies on the dollar of this product. But too any good juice or smoothie is just too sweet to be healthy in the first place. Another "health food" gimmick as are almost all of these diets, supplements, programs and devices.
I wonder WTF their competitors were even thinking...
I think one of their competitors was thinking "will it blend?".
I wonder if you can get bags of pre-chopped iPads for the juciero so it can compete with the Blendtec.
Maybe they can sell it to garages to lift up Teslas ?
