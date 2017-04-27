Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Bitcoin Security The Almighty Buck Hardware Technology

Backdoor Could Allow Company To Shut Down 70% of All Bitcoin Mining Operations (bleepingcomputer.com) 25

Posted by BeauHD from the newest-controversy dept.
An anonymous reader writes: "An anonymous security researcher has published details on a vulnerability named "Antbleed," which the author claims is a remote backdoor affecting Bitcoin mining equipment sold by Bitmain, the largest vendor of crypto-currency mining hardware on the market," reports Bleeping Computer. The backdoor code works by reporting mining equipment details to Bitmain servers, who can reply by instructing the customer's equipment to shut down. Supposedly introduced as a crude DRM to control illegal equipment, the company forgot to tell anyone about it, and even ignored a user who reported it last fall. One of the Bitcoin Core developers claims that if such command would ever be sent, it could potentially brick the customer's device for good. Bitmain is today's most popular seller of Bitcoin mining hardware, and its products account for 70% of the entire Bitcoin mining market. If someone hijack's the domain where this backdoor reports, he could be in the position to shut down Bitcoin mining operations all over the world, which are nothing more than the computations that verify Bitcoin transactions, effectively shutting down the entire Bitcoin ecosystem. Fortunately, there's a way to mitigate the backdoor's actions using local hosts files.

Backdoor Could Allow Company To Shut Down 70% of All Bitcoin Mining Operations

  • A company based on Bitcoin isn't operating according to the highest standards?

    Wow. I'm definitely making a note in my diary about this unique and surprising turn of events.

    • I'm going to go downtown, park at the sturdy Bitcoin building, walk in past the colonades and marble lobby, right up to the sturdy oak desk of my local and well-respected Bitcoin representative and seek reassurance that his institution is sound, and that my deposits are safe, fully insured, and returning the advertised rate of interest.

  • Oh noes!?!?! (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    My imaginary money is at risk!!!

    • Stupid as it may be, as long as enough other fools believe in it, you can exchange your imaginary money for actual government-backed, widely accepted money or even goods.

      And there are still enough Bitcoin idiots out there that we keep getting these posts on Slashdot - a forum where everyone should ideally be technically savvy enough to recognize Bitcoin as technological bullshit.

      • Slashdot - a forum where everyone should ideally be technically savvy enough to recognize Bitcoin as technological bullshit.

        mmm...I consider blockchain technology to be fairly sophisticated, but I'm probably not as savvy as you.

        I'll grant you that the bitcoin ecosystem is a mess. It has devolved into exactly the dragon the system was designed to slay - i.e., high degree of centralization, dependence on trusted intermediaries, etc.

        Whether or not bitcoin can ever become competitive with the established electronic currency systems remains to be seen, but I'm betting it will never become anything more than nerd funny money.

        • >Whether or not bitcoin can ever become competitive with the established electronic currency systems remains to be seen

          This is what makes it obvious you are NOT as savvy as I, at least in this area; it HAS been seen.

          Bitcoin is fundamentally flawed, technologically and philosophically. It is self-defeating and incapable of being of any practical use on any decent scale. The only practical way to use Bitcoin is by utilizing other technologies that defeat any rational reasons for using Bitcoin in the firs

  • a very little bit
  • If ONLY there was a host file expert here to tell us if this were true!
    • I'm not sure if you're trying to meme or something, but the hosts file overrides how specific domain names get mapped to IP addresses. So as long as an app is trying to connect to a domain name (as opposed to directly to an IP address) you can easily reroute it elsewhere or outright break it.

      • Re: Host files? (Score:2, Informative)

        by Anonymous Coward

        There's a commenter, APK, who comes into anything related to computer security on slashdot and spams about his Hosts Engine. The host engine he distributes has mixed reviews, but appears to function acceptably for those who use it, and he clearly means well. Which doesn't stop the fact that he's in ALL the threads, or was, until he and whipslash had a confrontation or discussion or something.

        The fact that the summary explicitly asks for a hosts file based solution is, of course, the joke: it's being poste

  • If you haven't got a billion dollars, you can't blather on about colonising Mars. How admirably crytocurrency fills its niche as a poor man's wild west. It's got everything. A Chinese Boss Hogg with a Fu Machu mustache can suddenly jump out of the woodwork at any moment. Hot damn!

    I was never much of an Oregon Trail dreamer myself, so this whole scene amuses me greatly.

  • He will threaten to brick their mining servers unless he sends them US dollars.

    • You joke, but blackmailing the Chinese to verify a transaction moving some long-untouched Bitcoin that's probably long-forgotten wouldn't be the worst scheme in the world.

      Honestly, I'm surprised the Chinese miners haven't done it for themselves. As long as they don't touch the stuff supposedly mined by Satoshi, and randomly distribute their fraudulent transactions across the ledger and over time, it's unlikely they'd get caught.

  • It's a Bitcoin article on Slashdot, but as of yet nobody has complained that this is some sort of guerilla BUY BTC marketing. Also the only reference so far to Chinese miners tripped over itself in a clumsy "wild west/colonizing mars" analogy.

    will check in a few hours later to see if the predictable /. comments surface. Hope i'm not forced to read at (-1) to find them though.

  • Highly misleading. If miners are shut down, Bitcoin transaction processing would operate a bit slower for a bit, then it would adjust to the new capacity.

    Yawn...

