Backdoor Could Allow Company To Shut Down 70% of All Bitcoin Mining Operations (bleepingcomputer.com) 25
An anonymous reader writes: "An anonymous security researcher has published details on a vulnerability named "Antbleed," which the author claims is a remote backdoor affecting Bitcoin mining equipment sold by Bitmain, the largest vendor of crypto-currency mining hardware on the market," reports Bleeping Computer. The backdoor code works by reporting mining equipment details to Bitmain servers, who can reply by instructing the customer's equipment to shut down. Supposedly introduced as a crude DRM to control illegal equipment, the company forgot to tell anyone about it, and even ignored a user who reported it last fall. One of the Bitcoin Core developers claims that if such command would ever be sent, it could potentially brick the customer's device for good. Bitmain is today's most popular seller of Bitcoin mining hardware, and its products account for 70% of the entire Bitcoin mining market. If someone hijack's the domain where this backdoor reports, he could be in the position to shut down Bitcoin mining operations all over the world, which are nothing more than the computations that verify Bitcoin transactions, effectively shutting down the entire Bitcoin ecosystem. Fortunately, there's a way to mitigate the backdoor's actions using local hosts files.
Wait, let me get this straight... (Score:2, Insightful)
A company based on Bitcoin isn't operating according to the highest standards?
Wow. I'm definitely making a note in my diary about this unique and surprising turn of events.
I'm going to go downtown, park at the sturdy Bitcoin building, walk in past the colonades and marble lobby, right up to the sturdy oak desk of my local and well-respected Bitcoin representative and seek reassurance that his institution is sound, and that my deposits are safe, fully insured, and returning the advertised rate of interest.
Oh noes!?!?! (Score:1)
My imaginary money is at risk!!!
Stupid as it may be, as long as enough other fools believe in it, you can exchange your imaginary money for actual government-backed, widely accepted money or even goods.
And there are still enough Bitcoin idiots out there that we keep getting these posts on Slashdot - a forum where everyone should ideally be technically savvy enough to recognize Bitcoin as technological bullshit.
Slashdot - a forum where everyone should ideally be technically savvy enough to recognize Bitcoin as technological bullshit.
mmm...I consider blockchain technology to be fairly sophisticated, but I'm probably not as savvy as you.
I'll grant you that the bitcoin ecosystem is a mess. It has devolved into exactly the dragon the system was designed to slay - i.e., high degree of centralization, dependence on trusted intermediaries, etc.
Whether or not bitcoin can ever become competitive with the established electronic currency systems remains to be seen, but I'm betting it will never become anything more than nerd funny money.
>Whether or not bitcoin can ever become competitive with the established electronic currency systems remains to be seen
This is what makes it obvious you are NOT as savvy as I, at least in this area; it HAS been seen.
Bitcoin is fundamentally flawed, technologically and philosophically. It is self-defeating and incapable of being of any practical use on any decent scale. The only practical way to use Bitcoin is by utilizing other technologies that defeat any rational reasons for using Bitcoin in the firs
Bit of a shocker (Score:1)
Host files? (Score:1)
Re: Host files? (Score:2, Informative)
There's a commenter, APK, who comes into anything related to computer security on slashdot and spams about his Hosts Engine. The host engine he distributes has mixed reviews, but appears to function acceptably for those who use it, and he clearly means well. Which doesn't stop the fact that he's in ALL the threads, or was, until he and whipslash had a confrontation or discussion or something.
The fact that the summary explicitly asks for a hosts file based solution is, of course, the joke: it's being poste
a poor-man's wild west (Score:2)
If you haven't got a billion dollars, you can't blather on about colonising Mars. How admirably crytocurrency fills its niche as a poor man's wild west. It's got everything. A Chinese Boss Hogg with a Fu Machu mustache can suddenly jump out of the woodwork at any moment. Hot damn!
I was never much of an Oregon Trail dreamer myself, so this whole scene amuses me greatly.
This guy will blackmail all the Bitcoin miners (Score:2)
He will threaten to brick their mining servers unless he sends them US dollars.
You joke, but blackmailing the Chinese to verify a transaction moving some long-untouched Bitcoin that's probably long-forgotten wouldn't be the worst scheme in the world.
Honestly, I'm surprised the Chinese miners haven't done it for themselves. As long as they don't touch the stuff supposedly mined by Satoshi, and randomly distribute their fraudulent transactions across the ledger and over time, it's unlikely they'd get caught.
Still missing obligatory comments (Score:2)
will check in a few hours later to see if the predictable
not a big deal to those who don't mine (Score:2)
Highly misleading. If miners are shut down, Bitcoin transaction processing would operate a bit slower for a bit, then it would adjust to the new capacity.
Yawn...