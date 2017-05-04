Amazon Will Change Its Ebook Contracts With Publishers as EU Ends Antitrust Probe (theverge.com) 14
The EU has reached an agreement with Amazon following an antitrust investigation into the company's ebook business. From a report: In 2015, the European Commission began a probe into the licensing deals Amazon was making with publishers, suggesting that the US giant was forcing them into unfair contracts that stifled competition in Europe's 1 billion Euro ($1.09 billion) ebook market. In January, Amazon suggested a number of changes it would make to its contracts, and the EU now says it's happy to accept them, bringing a close to the investigation. The parts of the contract the EU objected to were a number of "most-favored-nation" clauses. These required any publishers doing a deal with Amazon to reveal the terms of the contracts they made with rival distributers. Amazon could then demand that it got the same deal (or better) on things like ebook prices, agency commissions, promotion campaigns, and release dates.
Your comment starts with "charging more for the Ebook than you do for the paperback!" and that makes no sense.
Under the wholesale model, Amazon charged $9.99 for most ebook titles to take market share away from other ebook retailers. Apple forced the industry to adopt the agency model that let publishers — not retailers — to set the ebook price. What some traditional publishers have done was to keep ebooks prices higher than paperbacks or hardbacks to protect their print business.
Don't like the price? Just download it as a DRM-free PDF then.
That's pretty much how it works for movies/TV: if someone tries charging more than a couple of bucks for an HD rental, people will torrent* it instead. (* = or view a hijacked stream for live sports)
charging more for the Ebook than you do for the paperback! I feel like I'm personally financing Blue Origin!
Talk to the publishers. They are the ones that forced the agency model on ebooks. So unlike physical books (which use the wholesale model), the publisher sets the price for ebooks, not Amazon.
Soo.. they say Amazon stifled competition.. but the parts of their contracts that they objected to were the "show us your other deals and give us the same deal" clauses that keeps prices consistent across retailers and prevents publishers from making sweetheart deals like they did with Apple. I don't see how that stifle's competition, per se.
Because this is price fixing.
I had a friend who is an independently published author. There are some e-book publishers that, on occasion, run sales: they will offer her book for, say 99 cents for a week as a promotion.
Amazon has a robot that trolls the web watching the price of e-books from competitors. If the robot finds a book offered for less than the Amazon price anywhere, at any time, Amazon will pull the book off of Amazon because their contract says nobody else is allowed to sell it for less.
