Facebook Downranks News Feed Links To Crappy Sites Smothered In Ads (techcrunch.com) 23
Facebook's New Feed algorithm is targeting links that send people to crappy websites filled with advertisements. According to their blog post, Facebook defines a "low-quality site" as one "containing little substantive content, and that is covered in disruptive, shocking or malicious ads." TechCrunch reports: The change could help Facebook fight fake news, as fakers are often financially motivated and blanket their false information articles in ads. High-quality sites may see a slight boost in referral traffic, while crummy sites will see a decline as the update rolls out gradually over the coming months. Facebook tells me that the change will see it refuse an immaterial number of ad impressions that earned it negligible amounts of money, so it shouldn't have a significant impact on Facebook's revenue. Facebook product manager for News Feed Greg Marra tells me Facebook made the decision based on surveys of users about what disturbed their News Feed experience. One pain point they commonly cited was links that push them to "misleading, sensational, spammy, or otherwise low-quality experiences... [including] sexual content, shocking content, and other things that are going to be really disruptive." Today's change is important because if users don't trust the content on the other side of the links and ads they see in News Feed, they'll click them less. That could reduce Facebook's advertising revenue and the power it derives from controlling referral traffic. Getting sent to a low-quality, shocking site from News Feed could also frustrate users and cause them to end their Facebook browsing session, depriving the social network of further ad views, engagement and content sharing.
Facebook Downranks News Feed Links To Crappy Sites Smothered In Ads
In other words, "Do As I Say, Not As I Do."
That's because links to crappy sites smothered in ads are a major source of revenue for them.
It is their only source of revenue.
there goes ESPN (Score:2)
So sorry... (Score:1)
So sorry Slashdot. I guess no Facebook love for you...
BTW, your floating ads and stealing of horizontal space for your shitty ads (are you aware there's a dumbass ad with an Edward Snowden hipster-lookalike on a scooter which is just laughably awful) are making this site suck. Some of the ads don't properly timeout and cause all kinds of scrolling issues.
I don't see any ads. But it's not because I have an ad blocker, it's because I gave Slashdot some money.
N/A (Score:2)
This doesn't apply to my websites.
;)
Optimized for Lynx?
Optimized for Lynx?
I haven't used Lynx in 20+ years. I should check out my websites in Lynx. The static websites will probably fare better than the WordPress websites.
If you don't feature ads, then they would never link to you.
I only have three ad slots on each page.
So all the GOP tabloids... (Score:2, Interesting)
Wait for it in 10, 9, 8, 7... "Facebook blocks right leaning news on Facebook."
... every time I visit a facebook page
... I don't want to f'ing sign up for your sh***y site...
Than why do you visit it so often? I know it's geek or leet or whatever to say you hate Facebook, but own up to it, you're there every day because those are the only "friends" you have.
With all the data mining and deep learning I'm surprised it isn't easier to flag horrible sites. Instead they resort to a pretty obvious and superficial criteria.
It would be extremely easy to get rid of links to shitty clickbait sites. But that would seriously cut into Facebook's revenue. Once again, Facebook is full of shit.
You should see Yahoo's news links (Score:2)
For a while now Yahoo's news has been polluted with the worst sort of clickbait adbombs. Facebook has their work cut out for them if they are trying to be worse.
For a while now Yahoo's news has been polluted with the worst sort of clickbait adbombs. Facebook has their work cut out for them if they are trying to be worse.
When your business depends on advertising (and you have no integrity) that's what you get.