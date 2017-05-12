Blocked From US Tech Investing, China Goes To Israel Instead (cnet.com) 32
Struggling to seal deals in the United States as regulatory scrutiny tightens, Chinese companies looking to invest in promising technology are finding a warmer welcome for their cash in Israel. From a report: Unfazed by this change, which was brought on in part by a new administration focused on US protectionism, Chinese investors are putting their money in Israeli companies instead. Last year, Chinese investment in Israel surged tenfold to $16.5 billion, a record, with money going to Israeli internet, cybersecurity and medical device companies. In contrast, Chinese investors scrapped a record $26.3 billion in previously announced US deals.
When deciding whether or not to invest in a country, any reasonable company would consider not just current law, but likely future restrictions and attitudes as well.
According to Trump:
1. If American companies create jobs elsewhere, that is bad for America and good for foreigners.
2. If foreign companies create jobs in America, that is also bad for America and good for foreigners.
First you had claims about use of a time machine to get access to servers now there are claims that trump went back into the past and implemented restrictions that are not even in place now.
Investors are very sensitive to what they think is likely to happen in the near future - with Trump going on about 'taking on' China imposing enormous tariffs etc, what did anyone expect Chinese investors to do? Ladle the cash into the US until suddenly a tariff hits them? Just imagine how fast foreign companies would pull all their investments out of China, if their government started talking about stuff like that. It's probably called due diligence or something like that. Or common sense.
Every investment culture has its own quirks. I haven't been in an investment scenario with Israeli tech companies but I do know they tend to be quite arrogant. And yes they consider contracts as a sort of weapon.
With Chinese you have to have the business model down pat. The contract almost doesn't matter. They pay attention to cash flow and as long as that is going along agreeably then you will be fine. They are often also quite a bit more sophisticated than they might appear.
Contracts (Score:3)
I have dealt with Israeli companies before. Everything is fine as long as you pay very carefully attention to the wordings in the contracts. You need both legal and technical teams to go over each revision.
Both their legal and technical teams are usually very good, and once the contract is signed, they keep their part of the agreement. To the letter.
I wish the Chinese good luck.
Dealing with China is worse. First you sign the contract, then they start the negotiations. I've never hated business dealings as much as the ones I deal with from China.
Dealing with China is worse. First you sign the contract, then they start the negotiations.
You are doing it wrong. Chinese courts are so biased and dysfunctional that written contracts are basically unenforceable. They are a waste of time. Instead have a written agreement in English, and put the money in an escrow account under American jurisdiction. When they deliver the product, and it meets the spec, you release the escrow funds. If they don't deliver as agreed, then their only option is to sue you in America to get their money. If they won't agree to these terms, then go back to Alibaba
I would add that you should perform due diligence and pay close attention to any contract you sign, no matter who it is. I've heard that in China it's standard procedure to try to write contract with as many loopholes as possible to screw your partner, but that is second hand. I would advise the Israelis to be very careful also. The Chinese also like to steal technology as well.
As opposed to where exactly? Every place on earth is like this.
No they aren't. The level of shady business behavior in China is way beyond what you experience in America.
That's why lawyers have jobs.
Per capita, America has 20 times as many lawyers of China. In China, the courts are not effective at enforcing contracts, so lawyers aren't much help.
There are plenty of stories about naive foreign companies trying to do business in China, but my favorite is when BAT (British American Tobacco) first entered the Chinese market. At first, they were surprised to see sales higher than expected. Sales co
From my experience in the Read instruction manual, China is an expert on the exact wording of the. I cannot see what the problem.
