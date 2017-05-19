IBM is Telling Remote Workers To Get Back in the Office Or Leave (wsj.com) 84
For the last few years, IBM has built up a remote work program for its 380,000 employees. Now the Wall Street Journal reports that IBM is "quietly dismantling" this option, and has told its employees this week that they either need to work in the office or leave the company (Editor's note: the link could be paywalled; alternative source). From the report: IBM is giving thousands of its remote workers in the U.S. a choice this week: Abandon your home workspaces and relocate to a regional office -- or leave the company. The 105-year-old technology giant is quietly dismantling its popular decades-old remote work program to bring employees back into offices, a move it says will improve collaboration and accelerate the pace of work. The changes comes as IBM copes with 20 consecutive quarters of falling revenue and rising shareholder ire over Chief Executive Ginni Rometty's pay package. The company won't say how many of its 380,000 employees are affected by the policy change, which so far has been rolled out to its Watson division, software development, digital marketing, and design -- divisions that employ tens of thousands of workers. The shift is particularly surprising since the Armonk, N.Y., company has been among the business world's staunchest boosters of remote work, both for itself and its customers. IBM markets software and services for what it calls "the anytime, anywhere workforce," and its researchers have published numerous studies on the merits of remote work.
It is IBM's business and business MODEL that are killing IBM>
In recent years, I had to work with one of their products they bought a couple years back.
The original product, worked GREAT was small, efficient, and on Linux you had a GUI-less install that worked just fine. Easy to configure and just *worked*.
Now..wind forward a couple years to now.
NOW they have forced this great stand alone product, to work on WAS (Websphere Applicaton Server
The CEO's pay package is objectionable (Score:5, Funny)
So, let's fuck with the regular employees. That'll fix it.
Queue the constructive dismissal lawsuit...
It Will Change Nothing (Score:2)
Big Company Moves (Score:5, Insightful)
IBM, a giant corporation with big financial challenges, is addressing their labor cost issues by issuing a blanket proclamation that will remove mostly older, higher salaried employees from their workforce while simultaneously retaining and hiring in more younger, cheaper employees in the urban tech centers where their few remaining offices are located.
Expect the policy to continue until they start to hurt from the lack of experienced people to execute the little actual work that gets done in the corporation.
Re:Big Company Moves (Score:5, Interesting)
Expect the policy to continue until they start to hurt from the lack of experienced people to execute the little actual work that gets done in the corporation.
I suspect that if they don't see the value of teleworkers they'll hurt a lot faster from the "invisible" work that just went missing. I mean you have your written duties, the big stuff that they mostly know about.. but then you have all those little things where something this is wrong/missing/not updated and eventually it turns out Bob used to do that but Bob's not around anymore.
IBM hasn't done anything important in quite a few decades. They're simply maintaining large amounts of software they primarily purchased from others and then branding it IBM. SPSS hasn't changed since they purchased it yet they still want thousands of dollars in licensing every year.
I don't think it matters (Score:2)
Instead of trying to come up with excuses why older employees should work into their 60s+ we should be figuring out what to do with people as their productivity declines. That's a touchy subject though because the only real solution is income redistribution and nobody likes that...
Frotty tops (Score:3)
Call me back to the office once, shame on you.
Call me back to the office twice, shame on msmanishHD. [slashdot.org]
Doesn't make money sense (Score:1)
Revenue's down, so they want to increase expenses too? I don't get it.
Re:Doesn't make money sense (Score:5, Insightful)
It's a stealth layoff. They are betting that a good number of the remote employees will be unwilling to relocate, and quit. But if enough of them do actually come to the offices, then there will be another round of layoffs in the near future.
Re:Doesn't make money sense (Score:4, Interesting)
It's not just a stealth layoff, it's stealth ageism. I'd wager that much of IBM's older, higher salaried workforce is participating in the remote program, while the workers who are already in the urban centers around the offices or are willing to uproot their lives to move to one are younger and cheaper.
As an older worker, I'm extremely offended that you would assume I'm unwilling to comply with job requirements and move if necessary to retain a job I am good at and I love. That is extremely discriminatory.
It's not specifically age related. Age is being used as a catchall for people in the age range where they have a family and kids. If your kids are in a good school with lots of friends in a nice community are you going to move or look for another job?
Working in the nearest city may require uprooting the whole family and moving to an area with higher housing prices, etc. People have done it. Most prefer not to if they can help it, at least until the kids are old enough to be in college, etc.
Exactly. HP did the same thing 2-3 years ago. They wanted to get headcount down. They offered an early retirement, but not enough people took it because the package wasn't great. So then they changed the work-from-home policy which had been in place for years and insisted everybody had to go back to an office. Problem was they had eliminated lots of offices as a previous cost-cutting measure, so many employees had no office anywhere near their home. HP said no exceptions - drive to an office, even if it's h
Re:Doesn't make money sense (Score:5, Insightful)
When you don't know how to manage your workers, you do it the easy way by watching the punch-clock. It does absolutely nothing to help your company, but it's easy, and it makes the boss feel good.
Deja Vu? (Score:3)
Not that redundancy can't be a good thing. But saving time is also good.
https://news.slashdot.org/stor... [slashdot.org]
It is kind of curious that such a CEO-ish issue (I mean: abstract decision with a huge impact on the company made by a group of individuals with no actual experience/knowledge, advised by other individuals with a bit of experience/knowledge, who will probably not be held accountable fo
Soft Layoff (Score:5, Insightful)
As if all the brains hadn't bled away from big blue a generation ago... Anyone left with the ability to work at an actual productive job will quit rather than move.
Umm, Okay (Score:2)
I quit!
I know.
Telecommuting by another name. (Score:5, Insightful)
Utter nonsense. None of these types of operations are centralized enough for this to matter. Even if you go into an IBM run facility, your entire team will be spread to the four corners of the earth. Even if you work with people in the same building, those people will be nowhere near you.
Working in large corporate outfits like this is still effectively telecommuting even if you have to drive into one of their offices.
Re: Telecommuting by another name. (Score:3)
This is merely a soft layoff. Force people to quit by making their jobs insufferable. I'm sure they figure the older, more highly paid, employees will go first.
Office space (Score:5, Interesting)
I presume that they have since realised that there are, in fact, real benefits to having a full team in a single location. And now that they have sacked so many staff, they now have the free space to actually implement the most sensible and efficient (for the company, not the employees) way of getting the most out of their people.
Except the last time I saw them try this it was a disaster. They chose some out of the way location where no good talent would re-locate to. This client came back to our group after this disaster and after all of the legacy employees with all of the tribal knowledge had been laid off.
They would have to shuffle all of their teams in order to implement anything like this.
Not convinced it would actually benefit IBM in the slightest. Although I am sure they think differently.
Re: Office space (Score:2)
Have you seen a big cubefarm? The chances of two people on the same team being within a few hundred feet of each other are remote.
Have you seen a big cubefarm? The chances of two people on the same team being within a few hundred feet of each other are remote.
It depends on whether the cube farm is set up as flex space or not. A lot of companies are going to unassigned seating with lockers or rollerbags to put your stuff away at night or take it with you. When you arrive in the morning you select an open space. In this type of environment you can sit next to team members through a little bit of coordination, seat saving (i.e. like saving a seat at the movie theater for a friend), or just sitting in the same area every day.
Re: (Score:3)
I presume that they have since realised that there are, in fact, real benefits to having a full team in a single location.
You would think wrong. This mandate started in the second half of last year, and there has been no attempt to move teams that work in different IBM locations together -- or, for that matter, to implement any environment changes that might make having a team all be in the same location useful.
This is 100% about reducing head count.
Hollowing out IBM to prop up stock price (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
Forced resignations (Score:3)
This is a good way to get rid of your lifer employees who've settled down into family life and are just coasting, relying on labor laws and the hefty cost of severance to keep their jobs. Call in to a meeting after dropping off the kids here, respond to some emails after picking up the kids there, everything off at 5. Meanwhile you have the productive employees at the office that come to kind of ignore and not expect anything from the wfh crowd. I've been a contractor at several large companies (cisco, yahoo, oracle) and I've seen it. Yes yes you have your rock star wfh employee here and there. But for the most part, the wfh folks might as well not even be on the team you wouldn't notice and everybody resents them because they make more money than them and don't have to come in and they don't do anything. So this sort of policy shift is a good way of getting rid of dead weight without having to pay severance because there's no way a remote coaster can convert to productive office monkey and they know it.
"contractor" = disposable, low quality labor, but cheap
I sometimes made more money than regular employees because I was brought in to do a short-term contract. Those 2% raises don't add up over time.
Did "sometimes" outweigh a steady income where you don't have to worry about landing clients back to back?
Whenever recruiters and hiring managers ask me why I don't want a "permanent" position, I ask them why the position they're offering isn't "permanent"? I've never got a straight answer on that.
Re: (Score:2)
If you want to get rid of employees who are "just coasting", figure out who they are and especially who they aren't, and lay them off, and pay their ****ing severance, and think about who you want to keep and what you want to do with them.
It's Pirate Ship Captaincy 101: Employees will work well for nice manageme
Radical idea to improve the company!! (Score:2)
I have a radical idea to improve the company!! maybe stop selling everything you have to become a simple "government and big company" service provider (where you repack mostly open source tools with some in house tools)
yes, those pay big money, but those are only choosing IBM because of the name. New guys, companies, tech people now that IBM is expensive and do not have anything new to offer and bypass then and use open source directly without paying a fortune!
IBM have so many patents each year , yet IBM st
Not quite a dupe, but... (Score:2)
https://tech.slashdot.org/stor... [slashdot.org]
https://news.slashdot.org/stor... [slashdot.org]
Why are woman tech CEOs incompetent? (Score:2)
And then... (Score:2)
Anything that makes the place really shitty to work in so they can jack up the attrition rate. So much cheaper than layoffs even if you end up with all the deadwood that can't find work elsewhere.
Incompetent overpaid CEO is incompetent news at 11 (Score:3)
Nothing to see here, just more of the same.
It is far past time to pass a law that limits CEOs pay to 10x the average pay of their employees in cash and the rest in company stocks that can only be sold 10% per year, requiring CEOs to focus on the long term health and viability of their company, not just short term gains...
Migrate AIX to Linux, IBM will die. (Score:2)
My theory is, the more that virtualization takes over and sites migrate their uber expensive AIX and HACMP high-availability architecture to RedHat and Oracle Linux, etc., the less relevancy IBM will have in any context.
In my field there are only a dwindling few Healthcare shops that still use Websphere and have to hire droves of offshore folks to maintain care and feeding of their ESQL WebSphere monstrosity - and when they learn they can do a lot better integration with newer, cheaper and more efficient te
Just another way to get people to quit. (Score:1)
They should do what my employer did. Change to a "open office" floor plan and require 100% of the workers to be in the office 80% of the time and only provide enough desks for 50% of them. Do the same with parking and I guarantee they will have the attrition numbers they seek.
Severance still Required (Score:2)
Stealth layoff (Score:2)
In a lot of places I've worked (never for IBM, but know a lot of people who have...) this was done as a copycat HR thing ("Google and GE do this, so I'm going to propose it at the next board meeting" says the VP of HR.) -- or a cheap way to get rid of high-talent, high-salary workers.
The first thing is usually just a silly knee-jerk reaction, and is very similar to VPs of IT reading an airline magazine "article" about some buzzwordy technology and suddenly declaring that we're "all-in" on Technology X. The