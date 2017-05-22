Ethereum Could Be Worth More Than Bitcoin Very Soon (inc.com) 6
Ethereum is an open software platform based on blockchain technology that enables developers to build and deploy decentralized applications, according to Blockgeeks. It is currently the second most valuable cryptocurrency on the planet, but it could overthrow Bitcoin and become the most valuable cryptocurrency in the near future. Inc.com reports: If you aren't familiar, what Bitcoin does for payments, Ethereum does for anything involving programming and computing. While it utilizes its own version of a blockchain, it is functionally different from Bitcoin. For example, on the Ethereum platform you could host a crowdfunding campaign or any type of "smart contract." Ethereum's goal is to make a decentralized internet. And it has a very good shot at becoming "the new internet," literally. It could one day replace a lot of technology and ways that we host and execute code online. As of the time of writing, Ethereum has a market cap of over $17 billion. Bitcoin's market cap is $34 billion. This makes Ether (the name of Ethereum's token) the second most valuable cryptocurrency in the world. And that number jumped up over $3 billion just yesterday. It's making a major climb and has no end in sight, according to many. The Enterprise Ethereum Alliance is what initially spiked major interest (and shot up the price). Just the other day, 86 new companies joined the alliance.
Ether Holder Here (Score:2)
I have been holding Ether since February and have been accumulating other ERC20 tokens (Golem, Gnosis, etc) that also run on the Etherium Blockchain. Back when I read Microsoft, Intel, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, The U.N., and tons of other Fin-Tech companies were getting in, I was intrigued and immediately converted the majority of my Bitcoin holdings over to Ether after dealing with VERY slow transaction times with Bitcoin and being fed up with it and the thread of a Bitcoin hard fork. Never looking bac
2 "hard forks" already... pathetic! (Score:2)
"Hard forking" whenever someone claims the system was abused does not scale to any reasonable size - a blockchain utilized by millions would require "hard forks" every day.