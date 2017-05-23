LeEco Said To Lay Off Over 80 Percent of US Workforce (cnbc.com) 33
An anonymous reader quotes a report from CNBC: LeEco, a Chinese company that made a big splash in the U.S. last fall, is preparing for a round of layoffs that may happen as soon as Tuesday, according to sources. Two people told CNBC the company is planning massive layoffs in the U.S., with one source saying that only 60 employees will be left after the cut. The company's current headcount in the U.S. is over 500, according to this person. CNBC obtained an email calling employees together for a Town Hall Meeting that will occur in three of the company's U.S. locations, including San Diego, Santa Monica and San Jose, at 10 a.m. PST. The email asks employees to attend unless they're off for the day, in which case they're asked to call in. It's not clear what will be announced at the meeting, but a second source told CNBC that layoffs will be announced tomorrow. Under the restructuring, LeEco will refocus on encouraging Chinese-American consumers to watch LeEco's Chinese content library, one person said.
Actually the other way around. One less company taking their profits from china and buying stuff in the USA to park their new found wealth to protevt it from the govt. E.g., LeEco was going to overpay to buy the US based Vizio Tv maker to expatriate $2B in cash from their Chinese operations.
$2B in loans from the chinese government in an effort to steer many times that amount back to "Made in China". Yet more economic warfare.
LeEco started out in China as a streaming media provider — it has been referred to as the "Netflix of China" — and looked to expand into the US by selling affordable hardware that linked consumers to media content from LeEco's partners. Its first batch of products included two smartphones and several TVs, all of which offered flagship-level specs at affordable prices. The idea, it seemed, was that LeEco would make its money back when consumers tuned in to partner programming.
More details
Percentage of Chinese population in the United States, 2000
