An anonymous reader quotes a report from CNBC: LeEco, a Chinese company that made a big splash in the U.S. last fall, is preparing for a round of layoffs that may happen as soon as Tuesday, according to sources. Two people told CNBC the company is planning massive layoffs in the U.S., with one source saying that only 60 employees will be left after the cut. The company's current headcount in the U.S. is over 500, according to this person. CNBC obtained an email calling employees together for a Town Hall Meeting that will occur in three of the company's U.S. locations, including San Diego, Santa Monica and San Jose, at 10 a.m. PST. The email asks employees to attend unless they're off for the day, in which case they're asked to call in. It's not clear what will be announced at the meeting, but a second source told CNBC that layoffs will be announced tomorrow. Under the restructuring, LeEco will refocus on encouraging Chinese-American consumers to watch LeEco's Chinese content library, one person said.

LeEco Said To Lay Off Over 80 Percent of US Workforce

  • Who are they (Score:5, Insightful)

    by houghi ( 78078 ) on Tuesday May 23, 2017 @09:07AM (#54469201)

    and they do what? And I should care why?

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by creimer ( 824291 )
      According to the TFA, smartphones, TVs, Chinese media and electric cars. Initial reputation was "Netflix of China" before they expanded to US. Looks like someone had money to burn.

    • Re:Who are they (Score:4, Informative)

      by DrXym ( 126579 ) on Tuesday May 23, 2017 @09:34AM (#54469305)
      From the sounds of the original link, they manufactured hardware containing spyware.

      LeEco started out in China as a streaming media provider — it has been referred to as the "Netflix of China" — and looked to expand into the US by selling affordable hardware that linked consumers to media content from LeEco's partners. Its first batch of products included two smartphones and several TVs, all of which offered flagship-level specs at affordable prices. The idea, it seemed, was that LeEco would make its money back when consumers tuned in to partner programming.

  • astonishingly bad summary (Score:4, Insightful)

    by SethJohnson ( 112166 ) on Tuesday May 23, 2017 @09:44AM (#54469355) Homepage Journal
    It would be helpful to readers if the summary contained any info at all about the company's main product or reason why this is significant. Instead, the summary dwells only on the method of the layoffs, which is not original at all.

  • The Politically Correct Business BS (Score:3)

    by Herkum01 ( 592704 ) on Tuesday May 23, 2017 @09:49AM (#54469381)

    Layoff - a discharge, especially temporary, of a worker or workers

    I love how business has gotten so good at crafting the message. They didn't fired everyone, they were layed off. Like the dead were going to come back to life or something.

