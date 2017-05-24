Amazon Brings Its Physical Bookstore To New York (usatoday.com) 17
Amazon's first New York City bookstore, Amazon Books, will open to the general public on Thursday morning, marking Amazon's highest-profile move into bricks-and-mortar retail to date. Even as the book shop is a physical bookstore, some "Amazon" elements can be felt. From a report: While some may be excited that this is an "Amazon Store," similar to Apple and Microsoft's respective flagship stores located just blocks away, Amazon says its goal for the new store is the same as it was when the online retail giant first started two decades ago: To sell books. "We have this 20 years of information about books and ratings, and we have millions and millions of customers who are passionate," said Jennifer Cast, vice president of Amazon Books. "It really is a different way to surface great books." The 4,000 square-foot-store features roughly 3,000 books, all with their covers facing out in order to better to "communicate their own essence," Cast says. The company's recommendation system makes a physical appearance in the bookstore through an "if you like this" section, which combines the data Amazon gathers on the books listed with human curators to recommend new books. To someone who walks in to browse, it feels like a high-tech Barnes and Noble.
Real bookstores are better than the web stores
... you actually get to browse the book before buying it.
You can browse books online. Go to amazon.com and click on "look inside".
Amazon.com has millions of books available. This brick&mortar store has 3000. You can't browse a book that isn't stocked.
Human psychology? (Score:2)
I can't imagine Mr. Bezos doing this without a solid expectation that it will become profitable. Probably a good part of the justification for doing this is the success of the Apple Stores which is feeding the human needs to physically touch and experience the products, talk to experts (to be fair, the Apple Store employees are pretty good - much better than what you get in a Best Buy or other traditional bricks and mortar store), see accessories that go with the things they are buying and seeing others in
Barcodes? (Score:2)
Barcode tattoos are so yesterday. They'll use facial recognition track all the books you read, or even glance at. They already use such a system in their physical grocery store to avoid the checkout line.
Heritage of Evil (Score:1)
Amazon treats workers like garbage [gizmodo.com]. I sympathize with those mistreated workers. I won't buy squat from them. I told their recruiters the same thing. Their kind of business model belongs in a Chinese sweatshop. They aren't welcome here.
Being an avid reader, I'm also a bit insulted by the way they want to enhance the visual appeal of the store at the expense of having a (much) smaller number of books. Also, a 4000 square foot bookstore is pretty small. Half Price Books [hpb.com] in Dallas has a 55,000 square foot re
The issue in NYC right now is the lack of bookstores
In the Bronx? NONE. In Queens? One small indy (a 2nd about to open) and one used book store that I know of (not counting College campus 'textbook' stores)
Manhattan has dozens, particularly if you count "specialty" bookstore - You know, like Fil Caravan Inc. which is just Middle Eastern Culture, or Bauman Rare Books - which carries books from the 15th thru 20th Century (note, not 21st - Bring a card with a LARGE line of credit. I saw one book I'd have l
What Barnes Noble was dreaming of becoming (Score:2)
Amazon is what Barnes & Noble was dreaming of becoming--a gigantic store with all book covers showing off book cover artwork and lavish reader praises with exclamation points -- before it got eaten.