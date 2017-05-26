80% of Millennials Say They Want To Buy a Home -- But Most Have Less Than $1,000 (cnbc.com) 169
An anonymous reader writes: Millennials aren't buying homes in the same numbers as previous and older generations, but it's not because they don't want to. The vast majority of millennials do indeed aim to buy someday, or would even like to now if they could. Unfortunately, the numbers don't look good. New data from Apartment List shows that, although 80 percent of millennials would like to purchase real estate, very few are in a good position to buy, largely because they have nothing saved. According to the report, '68 percent of millennials said they have saved less than $1,000 for a down payment. Almost half, or 44 percent, of millennials said they have not saved anything for a down payment.'
My guess is it's related to this:
http://ghsvoice.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/11/ff.png
It's a bit harder to save with current tuition costs.
What this article also missed is that nearly 60% of all Americans don't have enough savings to cover a $500 - $1000 unplanned expense [cnn.com]. This article is trying to make this a Millennial problem, but in truth it is just a reality of the majority of all US households.
That's just it. 80% of millennials have less than $1000 "FOR A HOME DEPOSIT". I'm sure they can tell me all about it when I meet them on their yearly international holiday on the beach sipping margaritas, or when they invite me to their expensive inner city rental for a nice fresh pressed juice from their $400 juicer.
Yes the specifics of the examples are facetious. The value however is not. There's about as many articles discussing the millennial trait of living for the now as there are articles talking abo
I guess the last couple of generations for some reason, weren't taught to budget, and save most of your money....that luxury items like the latest phone or $$ Nike's or whatever were meant to be saved for only after you save everything e
It's arguable that immigration always leads to wage depression because it increases supply.
The H1B program should be reserved for the cream of the crop; for jobs where not only is there little supply of workers immediately available but where there are very poor prospects of training enough people to do the job.
We have plenty of shortages in the medical field, and it takes a lot of skill and effort to become a doctor. It does not take as much skill or effort to become an IT services worker, even one specia
I mean, they were raised with everyone getting a trophy just for showing up...maybe they thought mommy and daddy (or the mommy state) would give them a house too...?
All of the smug old losers will run their mouths and call the millennials snowflakes. Get over yourselves. You had government social programs to help you get where you are, but then you've fought to take those social programs away from later generations. Millennials are stuck with student loan debt because older people have fought to take funding away from higher education. Also, "kids these days" is bullshit, because it's the older generations that raised these kids and encouraged the behaviors that they n
Re:All of the smug old losers...
I got to where I was at without riding the benefits bandwagon, even though I certainly qualified for it. The need for government handouts is an illusion, and the student loan debt is so high BECAUSE those programs exist to ensure it. The last sentence is right, you just want the problem to be worse so it can be fixed....
This is true locally. State funding for the University of MN peaked in the 70's.
Nope, sorry
Student loan debt is so high because the cot of university has skyrocketed. Go have a look at what a state school costs now as opposed to what it did when you went, and adjust for inflation.
The problem is all you "muh bootstraps" types (and by the way you benefited from plenty of things, even if you don't realize it) want to keep cutting spending and a popular area is assistance to public education. So the state aid to universities go down, but costs do not. Universities can't just "make cuts and do more wi
It's a mixed bag.
For reasons probably too elaborate to get into here, more and more types of jobs cite having a college degree as a plus. More and more high schools push students toward college as the best path. Therefore more and more high school graduates seek college degrees. Colleges only have so many seats, so as demand for those seats goes up, colleges can charge more. As prices go up, coupled with the apparent need for college training, government offers loans to make college more affordable. Un
Bullshit.
What we have is degrees that are worth something in the real world out there. If you complain about not getting hired and your degree is about something no sane person considers marketable, it ain't the market that's wrong.
Except that sometimes it's not just the degree.
My first degree was in Mechanical Engineering. Couldn't get a job. Hell, I only got a few interviews, and most places that were advertising openings were barely responding to resume inquiries.
My second degree was in Computer Science. I got the timing of that down just as the Dot-com crash was in full swing. So, I had a second degree in the wrong field at the wrong time, as people weren't exactly hiring fresh graduates when they could hire someone with a half-do
Part of the problem is that most U.S. universities do not give a solitary fuck what you major in, as long as you pay tuition. They couldn't care less that you can't find a job
Of course they don't care. It isn't their job to care. It's YOUR job to figure out what you want to study and make good choices.
Do you really think the Universities are supposed to hold your hand and guide you through life, and coerce you into studying something you don't want to so you'll be employable when you graduate?
unless they're one of those colleges that advertises what percent of their graduates are employed
Because those are TRADE SCHOOLS that exist to teach you a TRADE that will lead to employment, and how many grads get jobs is a selling point for them. They are not universities, or even r
I'm in education. Brought up the fact that the college was graduating more teachers than the job market could bare to the dean and his response was, "True but that hasn't stopped the students from enrolling."
Individual college administration recognizes the issue but, as you've noted, the almighty dollar rules in the end as individual colleges will be required to implement layoffs if they aren't deemed profitable by the university administration.
It's sort of a holdover when one expected a broad based education for management style jobs. Getting that English degree was not always a dead end choice. For instance, getting into law school does not require having a marketable undergraduate degree. Part of the problem is that many job positions are much more picky than they used to be - they want to hire managers with MBAs despite it being pointless for so many management jobs for instance.
Even for technical jobs I feel strongly that a broader based ed
Can you name a government social program that has ever been "taken away" in the US?
But "soon will be" would not explain any problems that already exist, unless you're saying the effect is preceding the cause.
The CCC and WPA were pretty nice programs imho.
Just want to throw in there: someone was buying the participation trophies for those millennials. The older generation is partly to blame.
Millennials are stuck with student loan debt because older people have fought to take funding away from higher education.
Millennials are stuck with student loan debt because they bought into the concept that a college education is a right and the student loan program was "free money" to get them something they deserved. They used that money to get degrees in things that would never pay a good wage because they felt entitled to a college degree and a living wage just for breathing. (UBI, $15 minimum wage, etc, anyone?)
Don't condemn the "older people" who don't want to pay for the useless educations of millennials any more th
No, they are stuck with it because of guaranteed loans driving up tuition and because the rise of HR departments who expect shit shovelers to have a bachelors.
I just paid for college and a house, no govt (Score:2)
I have a few months of college left and rather than graduating with debt, I'll graduate with more money in the bank than when I started school. While in school, I bought a new house worth twice as much as the one I bought before I went to college.
You *can* go into a bunch of debt and get a useless degree in Gender Studies. A degree in snowflake studies at UCLA and then whining about it is an option.
Another option is a degree in an IT field from WGU, which costs $4,500 / year after the current $1,500 tax c
Priorities
"68% of millennials have saved less than $1000 towards a down payment on buying a house."
But probably 100% of them have spent twice that much for a smart phone and data plan within the last year.
Not to mention games.
Yes, how dare they expect to have a device that's crucial for being a normal, successful person in the modern age!
I agree, having to use a year old cellphone, that's the end of the world!
I'm using a hand-me down phone from my son and paying 12$ a month for service.
Then that probably makes you not a millennial, and not relevant to the conversation? I think that is GP's point. The younger generation is spending their money on frivolous things instead of saving for the future, while the "older" generations are taking measures to cut costs and live cheaper.
Crucial, possibly. Do they need a 1000$ iphone and an $80 a month data plan? No. You can find a decent phone for $200 w/o contract and providers offering plans in the $30 a month range.
Re: (Score:2)
So to save enough for a downpayment for a house you need to live without a decent phone for, oh, about 150 years.
But yeah, let's make it more cruel and allow phones only for me-first generation of baby-boomers.
A smartphone is now pretty close to being essential. An expensive one is not. My phone is now over 3 years old (and cost about £100 then) and still does everything I need it to. I'm on a pre-pay contract and typically spend about £1/month on it. I'll probably replace it soon, because it hasn't had security updates for a little while (I don't trust it with any important data, passwords, and so on, but people are increasingly using SMS for two-factor auth so that's starting to be an issue).
I
In other news the poor also own refrigerators!
"68% of millennials have saved less than $1000 towards a down payment on buying a house."
But probably 100% of them have spent twice that much for a smart phone and data plan within the last year.
This sounds a lot like that statement from whoever-it-was about paying for healthcare by giving up phones. How many times do I need to not-buy-a-phone before I have enough for a down payment on a house? Besides that, who budgets $2k/yr for a data plan?
Hell, I barely use my smartphone's data plan and my bill is around $45 a month. Admittedly, I am an outlier when it comes to such things, as I am over 40 and only got a smartphone last year.
If the downpayment is $10k, you need to not buy a new unlocked high-end smartphone approximately 20 times. If you otherwise would've bought one every year, you'll be able to buy a house by the time you're middle-aged, and then maybe the year after that, you can own a smartphone!
I've never kept a phone for less than 5 years so far, so it'll take me longer.
Ahh ok
So surely you don't have a smartphone then, since they are such a waste?
I mean, 68% of millennials are under the age of 30, right?
And 44% are under the age of 25?
I mean, assuming the range of 1981-2000.
These numbers don't seem terrible unless you're a boomer who could get a good paying factory job out of high school or something.
I would be interested in hearing about these social programs that let us ride care free and rich though college
I moved out of my parents house at 19 with a duffel bag and a shitty old car, I payed for my education in cash one semester at a time, and I own a house today
... and I am not even 40 yet.
SO what is the problem snowflake, not my fault you are graduating at age 27 with a phd in basket weaving, own 4 game consoles and a smartphone that lets you fuck off at work all day long on facebook
So make those loan payments on time. That increases credit score making house buying easier.
I can, but just missed the last bubble (Score:2, Insightful)
I'd prefer to wait till this new bubble pops. Millennials being this poor is a bad omen for the future economy, and prices will fall accordingly.
I wish I could point and call them irresponsible,
but I look at the turnover rate at companies these days and I realize stable employment is nearing a thing of the past, especially for younger people starting out. I don't care if they want stable employment, they're probably not going to get it. I look at what percentage of my own income rent is, then my health insurance which is nearly as high as that. Even without any revolving entertainment bills like over-priced cable there's not a huge amount left if you're regularly employed, and if you're someone
I would mod you up for being reasonable and intelligent...
Though I disagree a little bit. There are places you can hide and stay stable for long periods of time. Try doing IT for a stable manufacturer. They are out there. That's what I did.
After spending time in the "big league IT world" in, or associated,with silicon valley, I decided my last job before retirement would be at a successful commodity manufacturer. It worked. There are people here who have worked for 40 years in this company.
Though I did a lo
I would like to go to a more rural place. Even with a pay cut I could do better than if I continued to live in a metropolis. I seriously considered some "stationed" out of the country rotate in and out work, but with a toddler I can't, and with a child from a previous marriage I'm pretty much held hostage in the city I'm in. I've given some serious thought to finding a place in flyover country, some old has-been town that happens to be on some fiber backbone and setting up my own data centric business wh
Re: (Score:2)
Employment is rarely stable, even in past generations.
But you're making another mistake - without the government doing anything, most larger companies are paying the health care costs anyway. If you're trying to be competitive when hiring employees, the very first perk you're going to have to show is a medical plan. Without the plan the only employees you're going to get are those who couldn't get a job elsewhere.
First Time Buyers
My wife & I used the USDA loan program a couple years ago, and bought our first place with 3% down & the seller paying closing costs.
Would we have liked to have 20%? Do we understand why that would be better financially than what we did?
Yes on both counts. But, to us the trade-off was worth escaping the hideously high DC metro area living costs...and things worked out to where the mortgage is literally the same as the rent payment we had paid for 4 years after moving here - and thanks to the low dow
The problem is that in many places the interest you will pay on a mortgage for the cheapest available home with only 3% down is higher than the cheapest available rental alternative. You can't buy small enough homes. People are living out of bedrooms in other people's houses and struggling to make rent even there. You can't buy one of those. I'm living in a tiny mobile home that I own outright... on rented land, a tiny parcel of rented land the like of which you can't buy anywhere. The mere interest on a mo
I had to have 10% down I think for my condo, and only that low because of a good credit score. Paying less down means you end up paying lots more points which is more expensive in the long run.
The Millennials Are Alright
Wow, this post is everything wrong in the world
Millenials are age 13-35
I didn't have significant savings until I was way over 13. I don't remember if I could afford a down payment for a house at age 35 but if I could, it would've been a small one.
I'm sure this is due to all the avocado toast.
Disclaimer: I'm one of these terrible, no-good, lazy, overspending millennials. I have actually a pretty good job situation, but that doesn't mean I'm going to lie to myself that somehow I've done better because I'm somehow a better person. I've been very lucky, and a lot of millennials are being screwed over through no fault of their own at all.
I also think we need to stop using millenial
Or at least get a concrete definition, because it seems to just mean "those damn kids" at this point. The year range is extremely hazy, and ever expanding from what I've seen. Originally what I saw was people born from 1982-1995, 82 because that's the first year that would be the graduating class of 2000 and hence the name. However as of late I've seen it defined as broadly as 1980 up until now.
Ok well first off it seems rather silly to include almost a 40 year period as a "generation" since there would be
How much are they making?
I'm 33, and just bought my first house a couple months ago. I had $140k saved up for the down payment/closing costs. I saved that money while having a salary that slowly grew over 11 years from $48k to $75k. If you live frugally and make half-decent money, it's easy to save. Some people need a crash course on budgeting and self-control.
You're making about twice as much as the average millennial. [smartasset.com] However, you didn't mention how much student debt you were carrying, which is a major factor.
Any other questions?
Most politicans say they want affordable housing
Most politicians say they want affordable housing, but when we started to get it during the so-called "crisis" of 2008, all everybody did was bitch.
The housing collapse was the very definition of housing becoming affordable--prices dropped dramatically.
The cognitive dissonance on this issue never ceases to amaze me. You can blame the banks, and they bear some of the blame but not all of it. You can blame the NIMBY phenomenon, but that's not the whole picture either. IMHO, the core of the issue is that housing is a leveraged "investment", and that creates structural issues that encourage it to be expensive.
If a significant percentage of your net worth is in your house, you are strongly incentivized to do everything you can to make housing expensive in your area.
The banks are encouraged to make housing expensive, because cash purchases are for the wealthy only, and the rest of us pay interest.
Local governments are incentivized to make housing expensive because property taxes are based on assessed value.
There is, IMHO, no *technical* barrier to supplying a house for less than $100k almost everywhere in the USA. In a few special places you can argue that flooding the market with a supply of cheap housing is not possible due to resource constraints; but that's not true in most parts of the USA.
Every once in a while, somebody does actually supply cheap housing. It's like an elm sprout in the forest. As soon as it springs up, the structural fungus of our NIMBY, Leverage, debt-financed, assessed value taxed housing system attacks it and it dies.
This. Whatever happened to buying a home and then living in it until you die? I understand that you may have to relocate to find work, but that's different than just buying a house that you're treating as a financial instrument instead of a place to sleep.
Re: (Score:3)
Houses ARE cheap to build and ARE cheap.
What is so expensive is THE LAND. Especially in metro areas in any of the big cities.
I live downtown SF. A million dollars only gets you a tiny studio here, because the demand to live here is so incredibly high and land is limited.
I wish I could upmod you but I've already posted upthread. This is the most insightful post in this thread.
For older gen, no expense equivalent to phones?
Gen-X Homeowner here... Ownership is Overrated
The amount of maintenance, both scheduled and unscheduled, that a home requires has proven to be a lot more than I expected or budgeted for. I'm a pretty handy DIYer, and even at that I get overwhelmed sometimes with deferred tasks. It eats your time if you DIY, or your money if you hire it out. I'm quite certain that I am not financially ahead, compared to
House? What about retirement?
I have a nasty feeling that by the time I retire, with inflation, $1 million won't buy quite as much as $1 million will buy today.
I do get the point. People waste money. But really they don't. For instance my cell phone bill isn't much more than a land line cost me 30 years ago. In 1970 I can see people paying a buck for a cup of coffee, which is what is costs now inflation adjusted at Starbucks.
On the other hand, people regularly bought houses for $25,000 in 1970. Today such a house should cost no more than 150,000. For such a house you need to scrounge up $10,000 and maybe $700 a month. B
Oh, sure, blame millennials
Part of the problem is that the housing market is out of whack.
Using data for 1972, when you compare median household income and median house price, the house price is ~325% of the income.
Using data for 2015, when you compare median household income and median house price, the house price is ~525% of the income.
Just a bit of difference there. Now, part of that is different (more exacting) house construction standards, increased costs of construction materials, and so on, but that much of a difference?
Yes, s
Just stop drinking Starbucks
Oh, and in case anyone is wondering the reason home prices are sky rocketing is cuts in government infrastructure spending. The government was putting up the money to do the expensive stuff to get the land ready for home building so that
$125/mo starbucks (~$5/day)
$50/month cable (or hulu+netflix+etc)
$15/month MMO (or $45 if you are an addict and paying for 3 MMO accounts)
$220/month car insurance (full coverage for a 20 year old is about $2600/year)
$400/month car payments (because you wanted a brand new car and got screwed on the interest rate for the loan)
$200/month on take-out (a big underestimate, at one time I was spending $700/mo on eating out and take-out for 2 people)
That's $1010/month that can probably be reduced or eliminated, that
And they still have options, too ....
With no money down, it's still possible to get a USDA loan for a home. The "catch" is, you're going to have to select a home that's in one of the designated "rural" parts of America (as well as meeting some other criteria like having a reasonable debt to income ratio).
But USDA loans aren't just for buying farm-houses
.... You might be surprised how many places qualify for one. You just have to consider a home that's outside a major city to have a shot at it.
You can't really avoid "closing costs" because
"Normal" Millenial
Welp
I guess you're renting.
FHA loan will let you do a 3.5% down payment if you have decent credit. Still, 3.5% on a $300K house is over $10K. It will take a couple years of steady job and scrimping and saving, but it's a feasible goal for many people. Things get more complicated if you absolutely must have a house in an expensive location, getting mortgages for $700K+ homes with very little down is unlikely unless you have a huge income. (dual income would help, I guess find a spouse that makes as much or more
They'll be trankful for that later
Re:Thank your parrents
Don't they just need to wait for their parents to die?
Re:Thank your parrents
and then move upstairs?
Re:Thank your parrents
My parents helped me with my first down payment. I will be helping my kids.
This is how people you fight poverty. Maintain the family unit, help your children to become more successful than yourself.
Same. This also (partially) explains why many black populations in the US are so screwed over today. They weren't able to get mortgages in the 50s and 60s, so they never were able to start accruing wealth to pass onto the next generation.
Re: (Score:3)
Yes, but for that to self-perpetuate the following generation needs to not be entirely aware that their parents got their back. They have to hunger a little, they have to have a need to put forth the effort to live independently so they learn how to be financially responsible.
My parents had my back and I didn't realize it. As a consequence I only had a couple of relatively minor scrapes where I benefitted from help; probably could have made it work without their help but it was definitely easier with it.
T
My parents helped me with my first down payment. I will be helping my kids.
This is how people you fight poverty. Maintain the family unit, help your children to become more successful than yourself.
This is also how you teach your kids to be lazy and not work for anything. If every young adult knew that their parents were going to help them get into a house, then what incentive is there for them to save their own money?
This is how people you fight poverty. Maintain the family unit, help your children to become more successful than yourself.
I'd argue exactly the opposite. Parents are now one of the biggest mortgage lenders in the UK and this has increased wealth inequality: your parents' wealth is now a bigger indicator of whether you'll be able to afford a house than your personal income. If this continues, you'll see a greater divide between those born to well-off parents and those who weren't.
Re: Thank your parrents
Millennial here, parents didn't give me anything. Paid for my own college, and now I'm saving roughly $2000 per month towards a house, just waiting for the bubble to pop. I'm at about $63,000 saved right now.
You assume our parents own homes too.
Don't they just need to wait for their parents to die?
The Baby Boomer parents are too busy spending their inheritance. All that they're going to get is a bill from Uncle Sam to pay for Social Security/Medicare and everything else.
But I DESERVE that house! I did show up for the appointment to view it!
You don't spend much time on Twitter, do you?
The correlates well with the statistic that 100% of Millennials are entitled whiners.
Peeps, this is what you get when you refuse to believe in all the things that got your parents and grandparents what they have.
How does "wanting something but not having the money for it" count as entitled whining? Especially when it is a response given to a survey explicitly asking people if they want to own a house some day?
I hope to one day see the Grand Canyon, but I don't currently have any free time to do so, does that make me a "whiner"?
You, on the other hand, seem to be making an awful lot of high pitched noises about how you think millennials behave.
How does "wanting something but not having the money for it" count as entitled whining?
If that's not the definition, then what is? What do you call it when kids want ice cream from the store, but parents won't buy it for them?
80% of Millennials Say They Want To Buy a Home -- But Most Have Less Than $1,000
The correlates well with the statistic that 100% of Millennials are entitled whiners.
Peeps, this is what you get when you refuse to believe in all the things that got your parents and grandparents what they have.
Your post correlates perfectly with the statistics that people get more grumpy/needy/whiny with each passing year.
Now go give yourselves more tax-breaks and add trillions to the National Debt the "entitled whiners" will have to pay off
Peeps, this is what you get when you refuse to believe in all the things that got your parents and grandparents what they have.
I'm GenX and even I know that believing their parents and especially their grandparents is absolutely useless for Millennials. The economy their grandparents participated in that got them all their nice things doesn't exist anymore. Nothing like it exists anymore.
Nobody drops out of high school and goes to work and builds a nice middle class lifestyle for themselves anymore. Nobody starts in the mailroom and becomes a company president anymore. Nobody holds one job their whole lives anymore. Shit, that