British Airways CEO Won't Resign, Says Outsourcing Not To Blame For IT Failure (bbc.com) 48
British Airways CEO Alex Cruz insisted he would not resign on Monday as he sought to draw a line under three days of chaos at the UK flag carrier after IT problems left tens of thousands of passenger stranded. In an interview -- the first since a global computer outage all but shut the airline down -- Cruz said he doesn't think "it would make much of use for me to resign." Separately, he also denied an outsourcing deal was to blame for the IT problems that hit on Saturday, causing the airline to cancel almost all its services over the weekend. From a report: A leaked staff email revealed Mr Cruz had told staff not to comment on the system failure. When asked about the email he told the BBC the tone was clear: "Stop moaning and come and help us." The airline is now close to full operational capacity after the problems resulted in mass flight cancellations at Heathrow and Gatwick over the bank holiday weekend. Questions remain about how a power problem could have had such impact, said the BBC's technology correspondent Rory Cellan-Jones. One theory was that returning systems were unusable as the data had become unsynchronised. [...] Cruz told the BBC a power surge, had "only lasted a few minutes," but the back-up system had not worked properly. He said the IT failure was not due to technical staff being outsourced from the UK to India.
If you use the "A is bad, hence B must be good" fallacy to make your point for A, you look about as stupid as someone who tries to use it as a point for B.
They pissed me off more than a decade ago, and I swore never to use their services again. Since then I flew all across the world, for scientific conferences, cooperation, or just fun. This includes even many flights to the US.
I'm not surprised BA sucks this bad, with a CEO like Alex Cruz.
They seem to be generally quite incompetent. Endless staff walk-outs over conditions, indicating poor labour relations. The food on their flights is terrible even by airline standards. Even the staff uniforms are just terrible, especially the women's which don't seem to have changed since the 60s and require that garish red lipstick.
In any case, Cruz is to blame for this. Ultimately, there should have been regular tests of the backup systems and a plan to quickly recover if it did fail, and it was his respo
Were those 'old people' people who were expected to train someone from Infy or TCS how to do their job, before getting their own employment terminated? I can see why 'proper training' of their replacements might have been low on their priority list
It's amazing: in the 60s, the BOAC used to be the state of the art in airlines. Sad to see where it has fallen, while airlines from Arab countries flaunt superior service
My absolute worst travel experiences have also been with British Air.
Fundamentally, what I don't like about them is that if you're rich and don't deviate even slightly from proper British behavior (drinking your tea with the proper pinkie elevation, etc) then they'll try to treat you pretty well. But if you need any kind of accommodation at all or, even worse, if you're not rich, they will go out of their way to make your life as miserable as absolutely possible.
If possible, I fly Japan Air. But these days
with a CEO like Alex Cruz
Ted's evil twin, separated at birth?
Not telling me in detail means I am highly unlikely to fly with them as they are seen as untrustworthy with something to hide.
"Never attribute to malice that which is adequately explained by stupidity"
I still insist that everybody has that backwards [cia.gov]
Having a foreign IT staff isn't the issue, having an incompetent IT staff that is not able to manage the system and deal with issues like this is. If you are firing people who are able to do this and bringing in people who are barely able to hold stuff together because it lowers the salaries you pay then it is your own fault.
“It's unwise to pay too much, but it's worse to pay too little. When
you pay too much, you lose a little money - that's all. When you pay
too little, you sometimes lose everything, because the thing you
bought was incapable of doing the thing it was bought to do. The
common law of business balance prohibits paying a little and getting a
lot - it can't be done. If you deal with the lowest bidder, it is well
to add something for the risk you run, and if you do that you will
have enough to pay for something better.”
John Ruskin
It would already be enough if their CEO has to personally pay for the blunder, and you'll see them replace cheap code chimps with sensible IT staff pretty fucking quickly.
CEOs don't give a shit about anything as long as it doesn't cut into their bottom line. And I mean their personal one, not the one of the company they are allegedly responsible for.
"He said the IT failure was not due to technical staff being outsourced from the UK to India."
So is this tacitly blaming the staff they still have?
You know what will fix your IT problems! More staffing cuts and outsourcing!
He's just admitted that rabid cost-cutting measures were responsible for the outage, and said cost-cutting measures were his fault, it just wasn't outsourcing that was to blame.
Either BA didn't update mission-critical infrastructure that is long past its expiry date, or they ignored the needs of mission-critical infrastructure (which includes having well-trained operators who know what to do when 'things get out of sync'. So it is still his *&^% fault.
What I can't explain is why he is STILL the CEO.
I don't think that it would make much of use for me, to resign.
There, fixed that for you. Commas are important.
And now that the backup failed to actually be a backup, we're all shocked and surprised (and it's definitiley not management's fault).
I tested my backups daily by importing the data into a different database. (Of couse, I'm an Oracle admin and am used to having failed backups).
I think generally backups are badly managed. I don't think most management sees them as all that critical. I suspect admins likely get tired of trying and just go with the flow after awhile.
In all my years professionally I've only ever really needed enterprise backup (i.e. not my desktop etc...) twice (Oracle DB). Both times it was useless. The first was a scheduling issue where the last backup that was done was 9 months old which is really unacceptable. In that case we had to use some complicated data harv
Common practice now is to do forced failover testing during none peak hours. Google create DiRT tool for testing fail overs. Amazon does testing also.
Hate it when PHB's are cheapasses or they just know better than you. Worst one I ran into was that we were trying to explain it would be better to have site redundancy vs one big machine at one location.The government side just wanted it running on big data center no matter what.
Earthquake hit 1 week after setup, all hard disks were destroyed/ data unrecovera
An open letter to BA upper management (Score:5, Insightful)
Dear British Airways Upper Management,
This is your fault. To avoid another incident, you will bring in the operations IT managers, who are quite frankly, much smarter than you. Then sit down and shut the fuck up and listen to the solutions that these managers already know about, and which will easily fix the problem.
It would be best if all fools, MBAs, accountants and other technical illiterates were excluded from that meeting. A lawyer or too, on the other hand, may be quite helpful.
Hint. The solutions cost money. Guess why they were never implemented. Bonus question! Guess how expensive an unplanned failure is going to be.
Cheers!
Guess how expensive an unplanned failure is going to be.
They no longer need to guess.
Fuck you Alex. I hope this kills BA off.
Outsource the CEO position and fire Cruz; see how he likes it.
Bet you anything that some more IT people get fired, though. Just keep firing IT people until all of your IT problems go away, BA!
Please do the needful and let me put my point.
Time to resign.
Oh, and insource. Your data is your most precious resource.