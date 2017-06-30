Iranian City Soars To Record 129F Degrees: Near Hottest On Earth in Modern Measurements (washingtonpost.com) 164
A city in southwest Iran posted the country's hottest temperature ever recorded Thursday afternoon, and may have tied the world record for the most extreme high temperature. From a report on The Washington Post: Etienne Kapikian, a forecaster at French meteorological agency MeteoFrance, posted to Twitter that the city of Ahvaz soared to "53.7C" (128.7 degrees Fahrenheit). Kapikian said the temperature is a "new absolute national record of reliable Iranian heat" (alternative, non-paywalled source) and that it was the hottest temperature ever recorded in June over mainland Asia. Iran's previous hottest temperature was 127.4. Weather Underground's website indicates the temperature in Ahvaz climbed even higher, hitting 129.2 degrees at both 4:51 and 5 p.m. local time. If that 129.2 degrees reading is accurate, it would arguably tie the hottest temperature ever measured on Earth in modern times.
How long can a human survive in 53.7C?
How long can a human survive in a mild sauna?
Isn't there a point though, where the body can't get rid of heat fast enough and your body temperature starts to rise, causing hyperthermia and heat stroke?
The laws of physics say that if it's 129F and your body temperature is 98.6F, the heat transfer will be INTO your body. At what point is evaporative cooling via sweat no longer enough? There is a physical limit; there has to be.
Suffering from chronic mild asthma, I can share with you that my asthma will kick in when I stop work. Exercise-induced bronchospasm. Even when I've trained to do the work.
I'll hit the inhaler then. Another reason I am not a Marine.
Maybe a few days if they're on intravenous liquids.
We've not been here long enough but the ice shelf and fauna has. Derp. There are many ways to correlate these fossil records to climate.
Direct observation/measurement isn't the only method to estimate global temperatures over long periods of time. This chart isn't scientific, and the vast majority of the line is dashed to show the temperature is estimated (not observed directly), but a picture is worth 1000 words:
https://www.explainxkcd.com/wi... [explainxkcd.com]
(On the plus side, we seem to be preventing the next ice age from coming along.)
You could argue that direct observation is the only way to be certain, but that's like arguing that there's no way to
Depends on the humidity.
You can survive well if you can sweat, but if humidity approaches 100%, you're dead.
That's pretty intense. Well above boiling point of water.
No, i have genuinely been in a sauna around that temperature. That's certainly on the hot side and it hurt to take deep breaths but it's far from lethal.
I've routinely been in saunas around 100C and find that quite pleasant as long as i can get out and take a cold shower or jump in a lake.
Still i wouldn't want the outside to be that hot, that'd be very very unpleasant.
Past the boiling point of water? (Score:5, Insightful)
Who writes temperatures as "129 degrees"? This is a science and tech site, at very least, if you're going to use outmoded, outdated, antiquated, anachronistic, non-standard, and mostly unused units of measurement, indicate the unit.
Context. If you're intelligent you can figure out the unit without wasting headline space.
If you're intelligent you use metric like the rest of the damn planet.
If you're intelligent you use metric like the rest of the damn planet. [wikipedia.org]
That's a map of mostly where Slashdot is hosted. What a shock.
And all the people in metric countries also read and post on Slashdot, because Internet.
That's the same Internet that does unit conversions for you if you ask. Catering to the most local audience - where many of the ads are most relevant to - makes sense. Even most scientists in the US who use Celsius day in and day out still use Fahrenheit to describe ambient temperature.
We prefer not being like the rest of the planet, thank you very much.
Herd mentality more like it... but since we're using world maps to prove points:
If you want to live a long life, then forget metric as it obviously causes lower life expectancy [aptelugu.com].
Why do you hate America?
And if you're slightly more intelligent, you can guess the units from the context so you know when someone is using metric and when someone isn't.
I am personally so amazingly intelligent and my units inference algorithm is so reliable, that I even use it on all my Mars probes!
Re: (Score:3)
Until a few minutes ago, the head read "Iranian city soars to record 129C degrees". That doesn't help when the so-called editors are making up stuff as they go.
If you're intelligent, you don't give a f*ck.
Yeah, but the headline gives the unit...and gets it wrong. "129C" it says. It's correct in the body, but still...
Didn't see that. Which maybe explains how it's still there, but the original poster in this thread didn't seem to notice that part either - they even quoted it wrong.
Re: (Score:2, Funny)
I hate it when people need everything spelled out
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/129th_meridian_east
WTF (Score:3)
Etienne Kapikian, a forecaster at French meteorological agency MeteoFrance, posted to Twitter that the city of Ahvaz soared to 53.7C (128.7 "degrees Fahrenheit").
Fixed that for you.
Yes, but the headline (until they fix it as I'm sure they must eventually) still says:
Iranian City Soars To Record 129C Degrees: Near Hottest On Earth in Modern Measurements
That's quite an amusing snafu.
ERROR: unit mismatch! Coulomb is not a unit for temperature.
Re:Past the boiling point of water? (Score:4, Insightful)
It does seem bizarre to talk about "modern measurements" and use outdated units for those measurements.
No celsius is correct (Score:2)
Covered many times before, but I still think Fahrenheit is the best unit for weather temperature.
0f to 100f is livable.
0c to 100c is not livable.
Maybe not livable, but get a glass of water and as long as it's liquid, you're somewhere between 0 and 100 degrees.
my glass of water has some salt in it and it's -2c...
Re:Past the boiling point of water? (Score:5, Insightful)
my glass of water has some salt in it and it's -2c...
I wouldn't recommend drinking that.
Re: (Score:3)
Covered many times before, but I still think Fahrenheit is the best unit for weather temperature.
0f to 100f is livable.
0c to 100c is not livable.
Who cares if it is "livable"?
It regularly gets 110F here in summer and people still live. In Canada it often gets below 0F and people live.
The measurements 0F to 100F were based upon what at the time were perceived as the min and max temperatures the weather reached in Europe. That's not very scientific, even if it is meaningful.
You can perceive the difference just about in 1C change. You can't perceive the difference in 1F change. A Centigrade is more meaningful to a human being as far as perception go
I thought it was the coldest thing he could make (alcohol mixed with ice) and his mouth.
Re:Past the boiling point of water? (Score:5, Interesting)
The point is that the scale is more granular for indoor/outdoor temperatures while staying in integer units. For Celsius, you really have to go out to one decimal point to be very accurate with outdoor temperatures. In this case, it was Fahrenheit with an added decimal, because of the fact that it's a very specific record.
You say I can't perceive a 1 degree F change, but my thermostat moves in 1 degree increments and I do notice a difference based on the setting. And Celsius thermostats tend to all go in 0.5 degree increments.
The Nest thermostat allows fractional (1/4, 1/3, and 1/2) F* temperature settings. You can easily feel the difference between 76.6 and 77.
Uh, people that have to live in it?
But they generally don't live in those temperature. They have airconditioning or heating and try to avoid going out into those temps. It may be possible to survive in those temperatures, but it's not "liveable" in the sense that you're going to be very unhappy about it.
You live in a temperature scale? That must be a very strange life.
0f to 100f is livable.

0c to 100c is not livable.
Anyone who correctly follows the official BIPM guidelines [bipm.org]. The unit is "degrees Celsius," not Celsius. If symbols are used, then (/. still doesn't handle Unicode) "[degree symbol]C".
Re:point five past lightspeed, AT LEAST (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
They actually did (incorrectly) include the measurement in the headline - it says "129C degrees" - according to our esteemed Slashdot editors, any water in that city is boiling off right now.
Now that's climate change!
Even better, when I clicked on the headline from my feed it said "129C".
Yes that's right, Iran was so hot today the water in everyone's bodies spontaneously boiled. Fucking editors on this site...
Phoenix, Arizona serves the same function for Christians.
No, that's Trenton, NJ. Hell traditionally hasn't [wikipedia.org] been thought of as a hot place.
Maybe it's just Climate Change again.
Nah. It's an isolated event. We might start to talk about global warming if this becomes somewhat frequent.
Fuck yeah! Summer winter! Wait, that's just regular weather for Canada, because all americans know we live in fucking igloos.
I wrote to the president and he said the government will help poor people buy an Anonymous Coward to cool their home.
Mass Migration? (Score:2)
I hear Antarctica is very nice at this time of year.
I think they already do. But it's not exactly for the weather.
129 degrees?? (Score:5, Informative)
Wow
.. the water must be boiling in the streets!
Oh
.. you mean 54 degrees .. like was mentioned in TFA
The information comes from Etienne Kapikian, a meteorologist with Meteo France, the French national weather service.
Officially, he said the temperature was 53.7 degrees Celsius, which is 128.7 degrees Fahrenheit. Iran’s previous hottest temperature was 127.4 degrees.
Re:129 degrees?? (Score:4, Interesting)
Oh
.. you mean 54 degrees .. like was mentioned in TFA
That's 327 K, you backwards Luddite. "Degrees" - what is this, the Dark Ages?
Re: (Score:3)
What do you mean? 327 KB or 327 KiB?
Re: (Score:2)
This proves my belief that we Americans are tougher than the rest of the world. You guys have trouble if it gets above 40. We can take it up over 100.
Mesopotamia? (Score:3)
Bullshit (Score:1)
The hottest temperature recorded in Death Valley was 134 F on July 10, 1913, nearly 100 years ago, which is still modern times since people who were alive then are STILL alive. Good try, though.
I grew up in a hole in the ground in the desert (Score:5, Interesting)
I have seen very close to that - my home town made it to 128 one summer.
The thing is it was such a shit-hole of a town there are no official weather stations there. All the official measurements were taken miles away in Odessa or other shit-hole towns they happened to put weather stations in or around. Pecos just was ignored, and was in a unique place geological being in a wide plane surrounded by mountain ranges and higher elevations, it created a type of hot-box effect. I was driving a 1983 GMC Sierra Classic at the time. The little orange needle that showed if you were in PRND1-2 melted in half and the spring pulled it to the left. My sisters walkman melted in it.
So, due to all of the locals reading their own thermometers and the local channel 6 (which was just a CGA graphics info readout) saying it got up to 128 I know it was there. Since Kermit Texas some miles to the North never made it that high we never officially made it there.
That was in 1994 I believe. As far as I know it hasn't passed 118 or so since. My dad tells me in 75 or so when he was working the feedlots it got up to about 132. I wasn't born yet so I certainly can't confirm that one.
At least in my little world both the hot and the cold extremes have tapered based on my own limited observations. The rains have become more erratic, but having moved away from that area my own observations are no longer current.
Re: (Score:2)
Near highest ever? (Score:4, Interesting)
That's why they call it Iran (Score:2)
a dose of reality (Score:3)
Recorded high temperatures in Ahvaz in July are 129.2F, [wikipedia.org] so this isn't the highest on record even for that city. It's a record for June, but, hey, it's the end of June. Ahvaz also holds the record as the "world's most air-polluted city". Incidentally, they do get snow in the winter. What a place!
That isn't even the hottest temperature on earth, death valley which is 300' below sea level has always had the highest temperature record for earth.
Scare-quotes for Celsius? (Score:2)
Why is the figure in Celsius given with scare-quotes? Both Iran and France, and 95% of the world, uses Celsius - not really anything scary about it.
Bash on NASCAR all you want but a few dozen cars racing a few times every year is nowhere near as polluting as the millions of daily commutes being done by regular people.
"Mother Nature is bleeding from her whatever."
I'd say it rather makes it look HOT!
Re: (Score:1)