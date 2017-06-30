Follow Slashdot blog updates by subscribing to our blog RSS feed

 


Earth Science

Iranian City Soars To Record 129F Degrees: Near Hottest On Earth in Modern Measurements (washingtonpost.com) 164

Posted by msmash from the face-the-heat dept.
A city in southwest Iran posted the country's hottest temperature ever recorded Thursday afternoon, and may have tied the world record for the most extreme high temperature. From a report on The Washington Post: Etienne Kapikian, a forecaster at French meteorological agency MeteoFrance, posted to Twitter that the city of Ahvaz soared to "53.7C" (128.7 degrees Fahrenheit). Kapikian said the temperature is a "new absolute national record of reliable Iranian heat" (alternative, non-paywalled source) and that it was the hottest temperature ever recorded in June over mainland Asia. Iran's previous hottest temperature was 127.4. Weather Underground's website indicates the temperature in Ahvaz climbed even higher, hitting 129.2 degrees at both 4:51 and 5 p.m. local time. If that 129.2 degrees reading is accurate, it would arguably tie the hottest temperature ever measured on Earth in modern times.

  • Survivability (Score:2, Interesting)

    by Anonymous Coward

    How long can a human survive in 53.7C?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by r1348 ( 2567295 )

      How long can a human survive in a mild sauna?

      • How long can a human survive in a mild sauna?

        Maybe a few days if they're on intravenous liquids.

    • Depends on the humidity.
      You can survive well if you can sweat, but if humidity approaches 100%, you're dead.

  • Past the boiling point of water? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Friday June 30, 2017 @10:45AM (#54719425)

    Who writes temperatures as "129 degrees"? This is a science and tech site, at very least, if you're going to use outmoded, outdated, antiquated, anachronistic, non-standard, and mostly unused units of measurement, indicate the unit.

    • Context. If you're intelligent you can figure out the unit without wasting headline space.

    • Re: (Score:2, Funny)

      by Anonymous Coward

      I hate it when people need everything spelled out

      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/129th_meridian_east

    • Etienne Kapikian, a forecaster at French meteorological agency MeteoFrance, posted to Twitter that the city of Ahvaz soared to 53.7C (128.7 "degrees Fahrenheit").

      Fixed that for you.

      • Etienne Kapikian, a forecaster at French meteorological agency MeteoFrance, posted to Twitter that the city of Ahvaz soared to 53.7C (128.7 "degrees Fahrenheit").

        Fixed that for you.

        Yes, but the headline (until they fix it as I'm sure they must eventually) still says:

        Iranian City Soars To Record 129C Degrees: Near Hottest On Earth in Modern Measurements

        That's quite an amusing snafu.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        ERROR: unit mismatch! Coulomb is not a unit for temperature.

    • Re:Past the boiling point of water? (Score:4, Insightful)

      by 91degrees ( 207121 ) on Friday June 30, 2017 @10:56AM (#54719513) Journal
      That would be 326.9 Kelvin :)

      It does seem bizarre to talk about "modern measurements" and use outdated units for those measurements.
      • When publishing in s cie nce journal i wouod expect kelvin, in normal news celsius is perfectly acceptable, and i would say fahrenheit too, as long a s the writer is not an idiot and precise the measurement unit . And yes celsius is the modern acceptable unit used by the crushing majority of human on earth.

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward

      Covered many times before, but I still think Fahrenheit is the best unit for weather temperature.

      0f to 100f is livable.

      0c to 100c is not livable.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by msauve ( 701917 )

      Who writes temperatures as "129 degrees"?

      Anyone who correctly follows the official BIPM guidelines [bipm.org]. The unit is "degrees Celsius," not Celsius. If symbols are used, then (/. still doesn't handle Unicode) "[degree symbol]C".

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Luthair ( 847766 )
      The title even says 129C Degrees which reinforces the measurement is in Celsius.

    • They actually did (incorrectly) include the measurement in the headline - it says "129C degrees" - according to our esteemed Slashdot editors, any water in that city is boiling off right now.

      Now that's climate change!

    • Even better, when I clicked on the headline from my feed it said "129C".

      Yes that's right, Iran was so hot today the water in everyone's bodies spontaneously boiled. Fucking editors on this site...

  • Won't it be fun in coming decades when most of the Middle East beats it for less insufferably hot parts of the world?

  • 129 degrees?? (Score:5, Informative)

    by OzPeter ( 195038 ) on Friday June 30, 2017 @10:54AM (#54719493)

    Wow .. the water must be boiling in the streets!

    Oh .. you mean 54 degrees .. like was mentioned in TFA

    The information comes from Etienne Kapikian, a meteorologist with Meteo France, the French national weather service.

    Officially, he said the temperature was 53.7 degrees Celsius, which is 128.7 degrees Fahrenheit. Iran’s previous hottest temperature was 127.4 degrees.

  • Mesopotamia? (Score:3)

    by skovnymfe ( 1671822 ) on Friday June 30, 2017 @10:54AM (#54719497)
    Isn't Iran in the old Mesopotamia region? The one that almost died out way-back-when because of sudden climate change? I suppose it wouldn't be much of a surprise if that's the first region to go again in the next sudden climate change.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by nnet ( 20306 )
      yes, that event was called The Flood, ask Noah about it, allegedly he witnessed it...

  • Bullshit (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    The hottest temperature recorded in Death Valley was 134 F on July 10, 1913, nearly 100 years ago, which is still modern times since people who were alive then are STILL alive. Good try, though.

  • I grew up in a hole in the ground in the desert (Score:5, Interesting)

    by pecosdave ( 536896 ) on Friday June 30, 2017 @10:56AM (#54719519) Homepage Journal

    I have seen very close to that - my home town made it to 128 one summer.

    The thing is it was such a shit-hole of a town there are no official weather stations there. All the official measurements were taken miles away in Odessa or other shit-hole towns they happened to put weather stations in or around. Pecos just was ignored, and was in a unique place geological being in a wide plane surrounded by mountain ranges and higher elevations, it created a type of hot-box effect. I was driving a 1983 GMC Sierra Classic at the time. The little orange needle that showed if you were in PRND1-2 melted in half and the spring pulled it to the left. My sisters walkman melted in it.

    So, due to all of the locals reading their own thermometers and the local channel 6 (which was just a CGA graphics info readout) saying it got up to 128 I know it was there. Since Kermit Texas some miles to the North never made it that high we never officially made it there.

    That was in 1994 I believe. As far as I know it hasn't passed 118 or so since. My dad tells me in 75 or so when he was working the feedlots it got up to about 132. I wasn't born yet so I certainly can't confirm that one.

    At least in my little world both the hot and the cold extremes have tapered based on my own limited observations. The rains have become more erratic, but having moved away from that area my own observations are no longer current.

    • 111 fahrenheit is this year's high in Midland/Odessa... probably got up to 118-120 in Pecos.
    • Pecos huh? Nice gas station there. Nearly got bit by a rattlesnake near Pecos a couple of years ago. Enjoy your fame, friend!

  • Near highest ever? (Score:4, Interesting)

    by planckscale ( 579258 ) on Friday June 30, 2017 @10:57AM (#54719529) Journal
    The official highest recorded temperature is now 56.7C (134F), which was measured on 10 July 1913 at Greenland Ranch, Death Valley, California, USA. So yeah it's pretty high but call me when it gets to 135F.
  • As in "I Ran away from that country to get away from the heat".

  • a dose of reality (Score:3)

    by ooloorie ( 4394035 ) on Friday June 30, 2017 @11:17AM (#54719687)

    Recorded high temperatures in Ahvaz in July are 129.2F, [wikipedia.org] so this isn't the highest on record even for that city. It's a record for June, but, hey, it's the end of June. Ahvaz also holds the record as the "world's most air-polluted city". Incidentally, they do get snow in the winter. What a place!

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Dunbal ( 464142 ) *
      If this cooling trend continues we should be seeing absolute zero temperatures within 50 years! Quick, tax all ice cubes!

    • That isn't even the hottest temperature on earth, death valley which is 300' below sea level has always had the highest temperature record for earth.

      The hottest air temperature ever recorded in Death Valley was 134 F (56.7 C) on July 10, 1913, at Furnace Creek, which is the hottest atmospheric temperature ever recorded on earth. During the heat wave that peaked with that record, five consecutive days reached 129 F (54 C) or above.

  • Why is the figure in Celsius given with scare-quotes? Both Iran and France, and 95% of the world, uses Celsius - not really anything scary about it.

