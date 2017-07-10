Only 100 Companies Are Responsible For 71 Percent of Global Emissions, Says Study (theguardian.com) 22
An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: Just 100 companies have been the source of more than 70% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions since 1988, according to a new report. The Carbon Majors Report (pdf) "pinpoints how a relatively small set of fossil fuel producers may hold the key to systemic change on carbon emissions," says Pedro Faria, technical director at environmental non-profit CDP, which published the report in collaboration with the Climate Accountability Institute. The report found that more than half of global industrial emissions since 1988 -- the year the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change was established -- can be traced to just 25 corporate and state-owned entities. The scale of historical emissions associated with these fossil fuel producers is large enough to have contributed significantly to climate change, according to the report. ExxonMobil, Shell, BP and Chevron are identified as among the highest emitting investor-owned companies since 1988. If fossil fuels continue to be extracted at the same rate over the next 28 years as they were between 1988 and 2017, says the report, global average temperatures would be on course to rise by 4C by the end of the century. This is likely to have catastrophic consequences including substantial species extinction and global food scarcity risks.
The other 29% are from (Score:1)
one single apartment in Silicon Valley.
snowflake three-letter agendas (Score:2)
I don't think this means they're polluters (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
"Revealed – the capitalist network that runs the world" (19 October 2011)
https://www.newscientist.com/a... [newscientist.com]
".. revealed a core of 1318 companies with interlocking ownerships"
"..found much of it tracked back to a “super-entity” of 147 even more tightly knit companies – all of their ownership was held by other members of the super-entity – that controlled 40 per cent of the total wealth in the network."
Domestic brands in shops that show freedom o
Terrible misnomer (Score:3, Insightful)
They use "linked to" in the very broadest sense. There are less than a hundred major fossil fuel producers in the world, so of course it's "linked" to them. It's not like they are burning it though. It's not like we can just change 100 companies and remove more than half the greenhouse emissions. That's like saying because 70% of the world's greenhouse emissions are produced by 20 countries that it means 70% of the world's greenhouse emissions are linked to only 20 people (the current heads of state for those countries).
wrong (Score:1)
This is a bullshit report with bullshit ideas and bullshit conclusion.
A company that provides you with fuel for your car does not actually produce the emissions, your car produces the emissions, you are the one driving it. You are the one eating the food that is produced due to oil companies supplying energy and chemicals, you are the one living in a building heated and lit by whatever energy source that allows you to survive.
Etc.etc.etc.
To say that some companies that allow you to live on this planet by p
nothing will ever change... (Score:2)
.. until people realize they are the problem, not the companies.
It's the consumerism, the mentality, that is the problem.
But in a debt based economy, industries cannot function without consumerism, so pick. You have to give up on a lot of stuff if you want to solve this problem, not the companies. They will crumble, as a consequence of you consuming only bare minimum.
But go on, downvote this and buy a hybrid car, and bitch about how evil Exxon, politicians, and everybody else is
.. and how you one of the fe
Australian Government (Score:2)
We're still responsible (Score:2)
The companies' managers and shareholders are responsible for their behavior, but we, the people who buy their stuff and elect the officials who could legislate some of their behavior, are still responsible for our behavior.
problem is, that the report is based on BS (Score:2)
What is needed are satellites to monitor the globe and record CO2 flow IN and OUT of a region. That will actually allow a better check on things.
Also, look at the first 4 companies (Score:2)
Meaningless gibberish (Score:2)
Don't count Corporate Entities, Count Products (Score:2)
Corporate entities counting is disingenuous. Pollution is not just produced, it is the byproduct of some job. Presumably there 100 companies produce over 70% of the work we use. They supply the gas we use to get to work, raise the cattle we eat, or produce our electricity. Who cares how they want to group themselves, that is the realm of accountants and lawyers.
For another 400 years, and then... (Score:2)
If fossil fuels continue to be extracted at the same rate over the next 28 years as they were between 1988 and 2017, says the report, global average temperatures would be on course to rise by 4C by the end of the century.
Even if their modelling was dead-on correct:
By at least one model that would last for about 400 years. Then we run out of fossil carbon. Then we crash, not just back down to the reasonably stable temperatures of most of the time from the taming of fire to the start of the industrial revol