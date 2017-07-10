Only 100 Companies Are Responsible For 71 Percent of Global Emissions, Says Study

Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


An anonymous reader quotes a report from The Guardian: Just 100 companies have been the source of more than 70% of the world's greenhouse gas emissions since 1988, according to a new report. The Carbon Majors Report (pdf) "pinpoints how a relatively small set of fossil fuel producers may hold the key to systemic change on carbon emissions," says Pedro Faria, technical director at environmental non-profit CDP, which published the report in collaboration with the Climate Accountability Institute. The report found that more than half of global industrial emissions since 1988 -- the year the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change was established -- can be traced to just 25 corporate and state-owned entities. The scale of historical emissions associated with these fossil fuel producers is large enough to have contributed significantly to climate change, according to the report. ExxonMobil, Shell, BP and Chevron are identified as among the highest emitting investor-owned companies since 1988. If fossil fuels continue to be extracted at the same rate over the next 28 years as they were between 1988 and 2017, says the report, global average temperatures would be on course to rise by 4C by the end of the century. This is likely to have catastrophic consequences including substantial species extinction and global food scarcity risks.

  • The other 29% are from (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    one single apartment in Silicon Valley.

  • The Carbon Majors Database was established in 2013 by Richard Heede of the Climate Accountability Institute (CAI) to show how these emissions are linked to companies, or ‘Carbon Majors’. Now CDP works in collaboration with the CAI to maintain the Database and share its important data and insights with all stakeholders
  • I think it's more likely that almost everything is owned by 100 companies.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AHuxley ( 892839 )
      Depends on how its counted.
      "Revealed – the capitalist network that runs the world" (19 October 2011)
      https://www.newscientist.com/a... [newscientist.com]

      ".. revealed a core of 1318 companies with interlocking ownerships"
      "..found much of it tracked back to a “super-entity” of 147 even more tightly knit companies – all of their ownership was held by other members of the super-entity – that controlled 40 per cent of the total wealth in the network."

      Domestic brands in shops that show freedom o

  • Terrible misnomer (Score:3, Insightful)

    by Excelcia ( 906188 ) <kfitzner@excelcia.ca> on Monday July 10, 2017 @09:54PM (#54782887) Homepage Journal

    They use "linked to" in the very broadest sense. There are less than a hundred major fossil fuel producers in the world, so of course it's "linked" to them. It's not like they are burning it though. It's not like we can just change 100 companies and remove more than half the greenhouse emissions. That's like saying because 70% of the world's greenhouse emissions are produced by 20 countries that it means 70% of the world's greenhouse emissions are linked to only 20 people (the current heads of state for those countries).

  • This is a bullshit report with bullshit ideas and bullshit conclusion.

    A company that provides you with fuel for your car does not actually produce the emissions, your car produces the emissions, you are the one driving it. You are the one eating the food that is produced due to oil companies supplying energy and chemicals, you are the one living in a building heated and lit by whatever energy source that allows you to survive.

    Etc.etc.etc.

    To say that some companies that allow you to live on this planet by p

  • .. until people realize they are the problem, not the companies.

    It's the consumerism, the mentality, that is the problem.

    But in a debt based economy, industries cannot function without consumerism, so pick. You have to give up on a lot of stuff if you want to solve this problem, not the companies. They will crumble, as a consequence of you consuming only bare minimum.

    But go on, downvote this and buy a hybrid car, and bitch about how evil Exxon, politicians, and everybody else is .. and how you one of the fe

  • These are some of the companies behind 'The Institute of Public Affairs' [wikipedia.org], which backs the Australian liberal party.

  • The companies' managers and shareholders are responsible for their behavior, but we, the people who buy their stuff and elect the officials who could legislate some of their behavior, are still responsible for our behavior.

  • Seriously, far too many of these companies have NOT been really vetted for what they really contribute, esp those in China.
    What is needed are satellites to monitor the globe and record CO2 flow IN and OUT of a region. That will actually allow a better check on things.
  • They alone account for 25% of all emissions. Scary.
  • So if we split those 100 companies in half and make 200 companies, will that make the pollution better or worse?

  • Corporate entities counting is disingenuous. Pollution is not just produced, it is the byproduct of some job. Presumably there 100 companies produce over 70% of the work we use. They supply the gas we use to get to work, raise the cattle we eat, or produce our electricity. Who cares how they want to group themselves, that is the realm of accountants and lawyers.

  • If fossil fuels continue to be extracted at the same rate over the next 28 years as they were between 1988 and 2017, says the report, global average temperatures would be on course to rise by 4C by the end of the century.

    Even if their modelling was dead-on correct:

    By at least one model that would last for about 400 years. Then we run out of fossil carbon. Then we crash, not just back down to the reasonably stable temperatures of most of the time from the taming of fire to the start of the industrial revol

