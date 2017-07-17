Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Open Source Windows

Media Player Classic Home Cinema (MPC-HC) for Windows Pushes What Could Be Its Last Update (mpc-hc.org) 22

Posted by msmash from the thanks-for-all-the-fish dept.
Popular open-source media player for Windows, Media Player Classic Home Cinema -- or MPC-HC, has issued what it says could be the last update the app ever receives. The team writes: v1.7.13, the latest, and probably the last release of our project... For quite a few months now, or even years, the number of active developers has been decreasing and has inevitably reached zero. This, unfortunately, means that the project is officially dead and this release would be the last one. ... Unless some people step up that is. So, if someone's willing to really contribute and has C/C++ experience, let me know on IRC or via e-mail. Otherwise, all things come to an end and life goes on. It's been a nice journey and I'm personally pretty overwhelmed having to write this post.

Media Player Classic Home Cinema (MPC-HC) for Windows Pushes What Could Be Its Last Update

  • I'm guessing VLC killed it? I used to use it all the time but now I just use VLC.

  • There is literally no alternative. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    I can't believe I'm typing this, but... There is literally no alternative. I have never found ANY other media player that supports what should be the most basic possible feature: BOOKMARKS! How is this possible? I have no idea, but VLC certainly does NOT support it. They have some sort of "fake" bookmarks which disappear once you close it, which makes them completely pointless.

    Since MPC-HC is the only program that does the most basic imaginable feature, I will have to keep running it even if they kill it. O

  • I have to admit I've used MPC-HC for many many years now, in fact I'm using an old out of date version. I wonder if basically it's "good enough" that it doesn't need further development? There's products like "PuTTY" which essentially don't update for ages because the open source product fulfills it's function. Unless the product needs more fancy features which often risks breaking things. Time will tell I suppose.

  • I started with Media Player, and then I moved to Apple's AppleTV for a while. The last iteration of AppleTV was a bust for me, as it seemed to prefer Apple's store over my own media, and the touch remote was pretty useless. So I wound up with JRiver Media Center. I have it running on Debian Liunx. So far, JRiver Media Center is looking very good.

  • There hasn't been much in the way of software that just does what you want it to, in a small clean package. Much thanks to the developers that kept this going as an alternative to Microsoft's pointless stupidity.

