Please create an account to participate in the Slashdot moderation system

 


Forgot your password?
Close
typodupeerror
Education The Military Security Software United States Technology Hardware

US Defense Budget May Help Fund 'Hacking For Defense' Classes At Universities (ieee.org) 2

Posted by BeauHD from the hacking-for-defense dept.
According to an instructor at Stanford, eight universities in addition to Stanford will offer a Hacking for Defense class this year: Boise State, Columbia, Georgetown, James Madison, the University of California at San Diego, the University of Pittsburgh, the University of Southern California, and the University of Southern Mississippi. IEEE Spectrum reports: The class has spun out Hacking for Diplomacy, Hacking for Energy, and other targeted classes that use the same methodology. The snowballing effort is now poised to get a big push. This month, the U.S. House of Representatives passed an amendment originated by Rep. Dan Lipinski (D-Ill.) to support development of curriculum, best practices, and recruitment materials for the program to the tune of $15 million (a drop in the $700 billion defense budget but a big deal for a university program). In arguing for the amendment, Lipinski said, "Rapid, low-cost technological innovation is what makes Silicon Valley revolutionary, but the DOD hasn't historically had the mechanisms in place to harness this American advantage. Hacking for Defense creates ways for talented scientists and engineers to work alongside veterans, military leaders, and business mentors to innovate solutions that make America safer."

US Defense Budget May Help Fund 'Hacking For Defense' Classes At Universities More | Reply

US Defense Budget May Help Fund 'Hacking For Defense' Classes At Universities

Comments Filter:

Slashdot Top Deals

A complex system that works is invariably found to have evolved from a simple system that works.

Close