Top Established and Emerging Tech Companies Prefer To Hire Highly Educated Candidates, Not Dropouts

An anonymous reader shares a report:It may seem like Silicon Valley is populated entirely with celebrity college dropouts, but in fact, they're the exception to the rule. Going to college pays off, and to land a job at one of the most coveted tech employers, you'll need to stay in school. Data analysis site Paysa looked at over 8,200 job posting and over 70,000 resumes at tech "titans" (companies worth at least $100 billion with an IPO more than 10 years ago) and "tech disruptors" (companies worth at least $10 billion with an IPO within the last 10 years) and found that employees at these companies are highly educated, not dropouts. A disproportionate number of employees at these sought-after companies actually have advanced degrees, and one company stood out as employing the highest percentage of workers with Ph.D.s -- Google. A whopping 16 percent of positions at Google require a doctorate degree. Less than 2 percent of Americans have earned a doctoral degree and an even smaller percentage have studied topics that are relevant to Google's work.

  • Is This News? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by CastrTroy ( 595695 ) on Friday July 28, 2017 @12:09PM (#54898817) Homepage

    The only Drop-outs you see in the tech industry are people who dropped out because they got too busy managing a company they created themselves. The quality of developers is bad enough even among those who graduated. The people who couldn't even be bothered to finish their degree and then have to send out resumes looking for jobs are even worse off.

    Your best bet is to complete your degree and do interneships or co-op placements to get real world experience. In addition, you should be working on your own personal projects in your spare time so that you actually understand how to do software development by the time you graduate. It may sound like a lot of work, but if you only depend on what they teach you in class, you will get out of school with very few marketable skills.

    • The problem stems from media articles which used the term "drop-out" to describe to people who quit college because they didn't need to finish it. "Drop-out" in common usage refers to someone who quit college or high school because they were incapable of or unwilling to finish it, which is why it has a slight negative connotation. Unfortunately, some journalists abused this ambiguity to try to spice up their articles with a subversion of the expectation of the term, and as a result they have helped create

    • It's interesting to compare software development communities that appreciate having higher education versus those that do not.

      Take for example the Rust, Ruby, JavaScript and PHP communities. Higher education is looked down upon within these communities. Many of these practitioners are actually high school dropouts. They aren't even qualified enough to apply for acceptance to any higher education institution.

      Look at the software they produce. Most of it is slow, bloated, and far too complex for what it actua

    • Having been in college, and a masters degree. I have seen most dropouts are not from being too good for school, but usually due to poor time management skills, or separation anxieties from their home.
      Both are not really good attributes for an employee.
      The popular Dropouts were actually more then good enough to pass college. But they chose to start their own company, not drop out and try to get employed.

       

  • A degree is about ... (Score:3, Insightful)

    by perpenso ( 1613749 ) on Friday July 28, 2017 @12:09PM (#54898819)
    A degree is not merely about demonstrating that you can acquire some minimal base of knowledge to start your career from. It also demonstrates that you can finish what you start, even when it is a long process that requires you to do many things you have no particular interest in doing.

    • Re:A degree is about ... (Score:5, Insightful)

      by El Cubano ( 631386 ) on Friday July 28, 2017 @12:26PM (#54898955)

      A degree is not merely about demonstrating that you can acquire some minimal base of knowledge to start your career from. It also demonstrates that you can finish what you start, even when it is a long process that requires you to do many things you have no particular interest in doing.

      Not only that, but it is entirely different to drop out and start your own company than it is drop out and look for a "normal" job. Basically:

      • drop out to start a company -> that says "I can create more value by forgoing the rest of my formal education because I see a perishable opportunity that may not be there when I finish" (Microsoft, Google, Facebook are all excellent examples of this; the proof is in your ability to persist and make your idea a success)
      • drop out to land a regular job -> that says "I can't be bothered to finish my formal education (the reason itself is unimportant, though some people have legitimately good reasons for dropping out) and now I want to come work for you" (most sensible hiring managers would look at that and ask "well, what else are you going to leave only half done?")

      • The point is that either way someone has to roll the dice on you (that is even true for someone who graduated, though the uncertainty tends to be less) their willingness to do so (either invest in your startup idea or hire you as a dropout) is almost entirely dependent on your ability to articulate the value that you bring to the table. That is decidedly difficult to do with a startup, but if you hustle you can start building up your track record with demos of your idea/product, early sales, etc. I would argue that it is much harder as a dropout to build the sort of track record that will convince someone to take a chance on you. I mean, the guy with the start offers investors the possibility of making enormous returns on their investment (if the idea survives). The dropout looking for a job offers the employer the possibility of doing pretty much what is expected of any employee, of which there are many prospective candidates, lots of whom have finished their degrees.

    • And when you get your statistics degree and become a data analyst at Paysa, it's about being able to study something to come to a conclusion that everyone already knew.

    • Might there be a third category besides those who went to college and dropped out and those who completed? Hint: Begins with "auto" and ends with "didactic"

    • Re: (Score:3)

      by swb ( 14022 )

      The larger problem is that the signaling value of a degree has come to greatly outweigh the vocational value of the education it represents to the point that the education has become nearly irrelevant, rendering it merely a signaling device.

      We're literally requiring many people to spend thousands of dollars learning irrelevant information just to show that they're willing to do it. It's almost like an introduction to corporate insanity, where they will take jobs that require relentless volumes of busy work

    • A degree is about indoctrination, as is all education. You are made to think the way that your betters believe that you should think, so that they find you useful in their bureaucracy.

      A degree has nothing to do with intelligence and not even much to do with persistence. You'll make it through as long as you can pay the bill and show up occasionally.

  • How is this news? (Score:5, Insightful)

    by rsilvergun ( 571051 ) on Friday July 28, 2017 @12:14PM (#54898849)
    I'm guessing this is addressing that silly tech narrative that you can drop out of college and become a billionaire Does anyone really believe that? If you take even a cursory glance at the rich 'dropouts' they were all from well to do families who could afford to take a break and come back. Meanwhile my kid basically gets one shot at college since if she takes even 1 year off because she didn't get into her 300 level courses (not enough space for somebody with a measly 3.8 GPA / average is 3.9 to be admitted to her major) all her loans come due and you can't get more loans until the first batch are paid off.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by starless ( 60879 )

      Well, Peter Thiel is encouraging (paying) students to drop out of college...
      https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]

  • It may seem like Silicon Valley is populated entirely with celebrity college dropouts

    No it doesn't.

  • Debt Slaves (Score:3)

    by avandesande ( 143899 ) on Friday July 28, 2017 @12:24PM (#54898931) Journal
    Debt Slaves are easy to manipulate
  • I worked my last position as a contract-to-hire for two and half years. Since I only have an associate's degree, they were barely able to get me approved at the initial hire. Human resources ended up making that bachelor's degree mandatory by the end of my contract and they refused to even consider hiring me. But I'm okay now, because somebody else hired me, eventually. Fingers crossed that this contract-to-hire works out!
    • Maybe they saw the quality of your work and moved the goal posts. I have been hired for jobs that require a Bachelor's degree without having any degree at all. Very few positions don't include "or equivalent experience / skills" in the spec.
  • There are some things that you learn when pursuing certain degrees which would be fairly difficult to learn on your own, but most job minimum education requirements out there are less about getting someone who has learned some advanced stuff and more about having a worker that has been trained for the job you want to assign to them on that worker's own personal dime instead of the company's. As a bonus, most degrees incur debt on par with an expensive car or a mortgage and the debt plus interest can potent
    • It depends. Way back in the dark ages I got a job as a very junior engineer (making about 1/3 of a real MTS) and worked my way through school. You pay one way, or you pay the other. If you want a high starting salary, then yes, you needed credentials. I didn't have them. Took me 5 years to do half a bachelors and a masters degree going at night - I'd gone 2 years for associates degrees (I got 3 of 'em because unlike folks who say 'I need to take 12 credits to be a full time student' I said 'Gee, I don'

  • Yeah, but... (Score:4, Insightful)

    by yayoubetcha ( 893774 ) on Friday July 28, 2017 @12:29PM (#54898973)

    I did not get my degree. I dropped out back in 1981. I have had a stellar career, and never had a problem getting a job because of the lack of a degree.

    However, a degree sometimes doesn't mean shit. I had two particular grads from the University of Washington come in for an interview for some openings I had for software engineers. They both had almost no ability to write code. I was so pissed that they both got their degrees and I was left wondering just how did they get their Comp Sci degrees.

    I have always evaluated people on their abilities, regardless of education. Some I have worked with or hired had no degree, or a degree in something completely unrelated to engineering or software, and some who had degrees or advanced degrees in engineering.

  • Why 'A' Students Work for 'C' Students... (Score:3)

    by creimer ( 824291 ) on Friday July 28, 2017 @12:41PM (#54899085) Homepage
    Robert Kiyosaki has a book called "Why 'A' Students Work for 'C' Students and Why 'B' Students Work for the Government" [amzn.to], where A students (graduates) work for C students (dropouts) and B students (everyone else) work for the government. You don't need a college degree to own the corporate ladder, you just need to hire people who are smarter than you.

  • Sure they don't hire dropouts, those who do the hiring _are_ the dropouts, they _own_ the company.

  • I find it ironic that Google invests so heavily in online education programs, but only hires people who have gone through the higher education song and dance. They straight up claim that their Udacity Android nano-degree will get you a job in the field, but how many of those grads are they hiring?

  • and doctorate degree is not for IT help desk or sys admin work. Unless they want to hire an H1B with an job that no USC can be slotted into on paper.

  • I suspect this is where the 1 in a million successful dropout screams, but I make 6 figures! College is bad! OMG, don't waste your time or mommy's money.

