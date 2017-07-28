Top Established and Emerging Tech Companies Prefer To Hire Highly Educated Candidates, Not Dropouts (cnbc.com) 73
An anonymous reader shares a report:It may seem like Silicon Valley is populated entirely with celebrity college dropouts, but in fact, they're the exception to the rule. Going to college pays off, and to land a job at one of the most coveted tech employers, you'll need to stay in school. Data analysis site Paysa looked at over 8,200 job posting and over 70,000 resumes at tech "titans" (companies worth at least $100 billion with an IPO more than 10 years ago) and "tech disruptors" (companies worth at least $10 billion with an IPO within the last 10 years) and found that employees at these companies are highly educated, not dropouts. A disproportionate number of employees at these sought-after companies actually have advanced degrees, and one company stood out as employing the highest percentage of workers with Ph.D.s -- Google. A whopping 16 percent of positions at Google require a doctorate degree. Less than 2 percent of Americans have earned a doctoral degree and an even smaller percentage have studied topics that are relevant to Google's work.
Also: If you enjoy doing the actual work (instead of being Management), anything more than a Bachelors degree guarantees that you won't actually being doing work. Instead you'll be babysitting a bunch of people with less debt, less responsibility, and doing the actual fun part of the work.
Depends on what part of the "actual work" you enjoy doing. If you like the writing code aspect of software development, then managerial responsibilities will only get in the way. If you like designing large scale solutions to difficult problems, this work usually goes to IT trained individuals with managerial responsibilities. These are your CTOs, VPs of Software Dev / Architecture / etc, Directors, Software Architects and the like. A Masters degree often helps considerably in getting those jobs.
Most of the tech business is in the boring stuff.
Coding and recording CRUD apps, manipulating data, database stuff....
You are not on the cutting edge, but you are getting a steady paycheck.
If you take an "average time" to get a degree, it is unlikely you are the type of candidate sought. Better candidates have, on average, planned their futures. They take five year combined BS/MS plans, and don't always take all five years to get through it.
So higher credentials take them less time, which costs them less money. Even if the degree is not what matters,it is a signal that candidates have at least minimal qualifications beyond that of derp derp derp pot and booze party time losers.
I got a General Education A.A. degree in 1994 because I skipped high school and didn't know what I to do with my life. After I started my technical career as a software tester in 1997, I went back to school to get a Computer Programming A.S. degree in 2007 for FREE with a $3K tax credit that George W. signed into law after 9/11.
Next degree will probably be a project management certification in the next five to ten years.
http://www.ucsc-extension.edu/certificate-programs?cname=Project%20and%20Program%20Mana [ucsc-extension.edu]
Getting an advanced degree is a huge gamble that not many people are willing to make.
It really depends on what you get your degree in. As long as you think of your education as another form of investment it shouldn't be too much of a risk. Sure people can get screwed if they make stupid decisions, but you can also get screwed by putting a $300k addition on your home where home values are only $200k. Making stupid educational investments is just as easy as making stupid real estate or stock market investments.
First off, let the education industry itself help you decide if you are a good fit
we need to end student loans and have more trades (Score:2)
we need to end student loans and have more trades schools. IT / tech needs the union apprenticeship systems. you don't need an PHD to be an good plumber and by the time you make master plumber you will have a lot real work experience with out the student loans.
You are assuming anyone can get one, which is very much not the case. I've a neighbor whose son did not make it, and I remember in school there was a guy who had been around forever. I asked my adviser about him and he said the prof's had given the guy hints but he did not seem to get he was never going to get a PhD. Just like I was never going to be in the NFL, most are not going to be able to get a PhD. As to cost, back then a PhD was only time. If you were good, you had an RA that paid the tuition and a
It taught me to punch cards. Does that count?
Is This News? (Score:5, Insightful)
The only Drop-outs you see in the tech industry are people who dropped out because they got too busy managing a company they created themselves. The quality of developers is bad enough even among those who graduated. The people who couldn't even be bothered to finish their degree and then have to send out resumes looking for jobs are even worse off.
Your best bet is to complete your degree and do interneships or co-op placements to get real world experience. In addition, you should be working on your own personal projects in your spare time so that you actually understand how to do software development by the time you graduate. It may sound like a lot of work, but if you only depend on what they teach you in class, you will get out of school with very few marketable skills.
Ruby, Rust, JS, PHP versus C, C++, Java, Python (Score:1)
It's interesting to compare software development communities that appreciate having higher education versus those that do not.
Take for example the Rust, Ruby, JavaScript and PHP communities. Higher education is looked down upon within these communities. Many of these practitioners are actually high school dropouts. They aren't even qualified enough to apply for acceptance to any higher education institution.
Look at the software they produce. Most of it is slow, bloated, and far too complex for what it actua
Having been in college, and a masters degree. I have seen most dropouts are not from being too good for school, but usually due to poor time management skills, or separation anxieties from their home.
Both are not really good attributes for an employee.
The popular Dropouts were actually more then good enough to pass college. But they chose to start their own company, not drop out and try to get employed.
A degree is about ... (Score:3, Insightful)
Re:A degree is about ... (Score:5, Insightful)
A degree is not merely about demonstrating that you can acquire some minimal base of knowledge to start your career from. It also demonstrates that you can finish what you start, even when it is a long process that requires you to do many things you have no particular interest in doing.
Not only that, but it is entirely different to drop out and start your own company than it is drop out and look for a "normal" job. Basically:
The point is that either way someone has to roll the dice on you (that is even true for someone who graduated, though the uncertainty tends to be less) their willingness to do so (either invest in your startup idea or hire you as a dropout) is almost entirely dependent on your ability to articulate the value that you bring to the table. That is decidedly difficult to do with a startup, but if you hustle you can start building up your track record with demos of your idea/product, early sales, etc. I would argue that it is much harder as a dropout to build the sort of track record that will convince someone to take a chance on you. I mean, the guy with the start offers investors the possibility of making enormous returns on their investment (if the idea survives). The dropout looking for a job offers the employer the possibility of doing pretty much what is expected of any employee, of which there are many prospective candidates, lots of whom have finished their degrees.
And when you get your statistics degree and become a data analyst at Paysa, it's about being able to study something to come to a conclusion that everyone already knew.
Yes, but that's a substantial minority...
The larger problem is that the signaling value of a degree has come to greatly outweigh the vocational value of the education it represents to the point that the education has become nearly irrelevant, rendering it merely a signaling device.
We're literally requiring many people to spend thousands of dollars learning irrelevant information just to show that they're willing to do it. It's almost like an introduction to corporate insanity, where they will take jobs that require relentless volumes of busy work
Let's stop giving this turd frosting (Score:3)
A degree is about indoctrination, as is all education. You are made to think the way that your betters believe that you should think, so that they find you useful in their bureaucracy.
A degree has nothing to do with intelligence and not even much to do with persistence. You'll make it through as long as you can pay the bill and show up occasionally.
How is this news? (Score:5, Insightful)
Well, Peter Thiel is encouraging (paying) students to drop out of college...
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
Nursing (Score:2)
This is one of those things nobody talks about. The only way to solve it is to fund schools again, but fat chance of that. It means people going to the polls and voting for tax increases. Yeah, those tax raises would need
Yeah, no shit (Score:2)
It may seem like Silicon Valley is populated entirely with celebrity college dropouts
No it doesn't.
Debt Slaves (Score:3)
Gotta love human resources (Score:1)
Reality: companies want pre-trained worker bees (Score:2)
Yeah, but... (Score:4, Insightful)
I did not get my degree. I dropped out back in 1981. I have had a stellar career, and never had a problem getting a job because of the lack of a degree.
However, a degree sometimes doesn't mean shit. I had two particular grads from the University of Washington come in for an interview for some openings I had for software engineers. They both had almost no ability to write code. I was so pissed that they both got their degrees and I was left wondering just how did they get their Comp Sci degrees.
I have always evaluated people on their abilities, regardless of education. Some I have worked with or hired had no degree, or a degree in something completely unrelated to engineering or software, and some who had degrees or advanced degrees in engineering.
Why 'A' Students Work for 'C' Students... (Score:3)
http://quoteinvestigator.com/2... [quoteinvestigator.com]
Disney world hotels (Score:1)
Duh! (Score:2)
Sure they don't hire dropouts, those who do the hiring _are_ the dropouts, they _own_ the company.
Google wants PhDs (Score:2)
and doctorate degree is not for IT help desk or sy (Score:2)
and doctorate degree is not for IT help desk or sys admin work. Unless they want to hire an H1B with an job that no USC can be slotted into on paper.
Cue the dropout angst