Facebook Fights Fake News With Links To Other Angles

Posted by BeauHD
Facebook is rolling out "Related Articles" that appear below news links to stories lots of people are posting about on Facebook, or that are suspected to be false news and have been externally fact checked by Facebook's partners. "Appearing before someone reads, Related Articles will surface links to additional reporting on the same topic to provide different view points, and to truthiness reports from the fact checkers," reports TechCrunch. From the report: If users see drastically different angles when they compare a story to its Related Articles, they might deem it suspicious and skip it, be less likely to believe or share it, or could click through the Related Articles and make up their own mind. That could reduce the spread and impact of false news without Facebook itself having to be the honesty police. Related Articles could also balance out some of the radical invective that can subtly polarize the populace. Pre-click Related Articles are rolling out in the U.S., Germany, France, and Nederlands today. These countries were chosen to get the roll out first because Facebook has established fact checking partnerships there. "We don't want to be and are not the arbiters of the truth. The fact checkers can give the signal of whether a story is true or false" says Facebook News Feed integrity product manager Tessa Lyons. Meanwhile, Facebook's machine learning algorithm has improved its accuracy and speed, so the social network will now have it send more potential hoaxes to fact checkers.

  • Given that the fact-checkers are not exactly neutral themselves, I'd take an entire geologic basin's worth of NaCl before believing their "arbiters".

  • or obtuse?

  • The fact checkers can give the signal of whether a story is true or false"

    Quis custodiet ipsos custodes? [wikipedia.org]

  • I've long advocated for something like this. It works in both directions: I tend to read non-fake, but clearly politically biased, news sites. If you're looking, it's easy to see where the bias is being applied to the prose, but it would be good to have a good way to reach serious treatments of the same topic from other points of view. Also should work to help counter radicalization attempts.

  • 'Cause Fake News is obtuse.

  • Others have already mentioned that Facebook could (and probably will to a certain extent) use this device to push their own agenda, but leave that for now. The interesting thing to me is that downright hoaxes are still ignored, which seems to argue in favor of the "push their own agenda" argument.

    As just one example, a repeat offender is the "Don't use 911!!!" hoax that tells the (demonstrably false) story about how an innocent young lady was saved from a horrible fate by remembering how her parents told h

  • Stop with the related articles bullshit, ban the cunts posting the fake shit, and move on already...

  • Facebook is great for family and grandkid news on private. Does anyone actually go to Facebook for any real news!

    Just my 2 cents ;)

    Yes I have my flame suit on lol ;)

