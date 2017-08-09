In Response To Anti-diversity Memo, YouTube CEO Says Sexism in Tech is 'Pervasive' (theverge.com) 104
An anonymous reader writes: YouTube CEO Susan Wojcicki has responded to the Google anti-diversity memo, writing in a column for Fortune that the questioning of women's abilities is "pervasive" in tech and that the memo is "yet another discouraging signal to young women who aspire to study computer science." Wojcicki opens by saying her daughter asked her, "Is it true that there are biological reasons why there are fewer women in tech and leadership?" Wojcicki says no, it's not true, but the question has still plagued her throughout her career. "I've had meetings with external leaders where they primarily addressed the more junior male colleagues. I've had my comments frequently interrupted and my ideas ignored until they were rephrased by men. No matter how often this all happened, it still hurt," she wrote. In the meanwhile, The Guardian reported on Wednesday that more than 60 current and former Google women employees are considering suing Google on the grounds of sexism and a pay gap.
her first problem (Score:5, Insightful)
im just gonna leave this here.... (Score:2)
http://quillette.com/2017/08/0... [quillette.com]
Is that mutually exclusive with the memo? (Score:5, Insightful)
As I read the memo, it acknowledge that sexism was an issue. Even in the first paragraph.
I think not rationally responding to someone's point is becoming rampant in tech.
exactly. as to her complaining about being talked over and people not listening to her questions until "a guy" said them.... well gues swhat? I AM a guy and ive had the exact same thing happen to me by both men AND women!!! Her sexism is showing
No, they do all that because you're "ganjadude" and no one can ever understand WTF you're going on about.
:-)
point stands its not sexism
Just the same way they're going to kneel in front of China's or EAU/Saudis.
This article explains quite clearly what happened to end up with people like you:
https://www.theatlantic.com/ma... [theatlantic.com]
Woman dominated professions? (Score:1)
So the fact that women dominate nursing, teaching and other critically important jobs that rely on caring and empathy along with intelligence and logic surprises no one and is not sexist but the fact that males tend to dominate a purely math and logic driven field is somehow sexist? Someone please help me understand how to be a good open minded liberal when faced with this reality!
No, but teachers get about 3 months vacation a year. Which is more than just about any other profession I can think of. Also, Nurses (In Canada) earn $65,000 â" $75,000 a year, which is a pretty decent wage. The average RN salary in the US is $67,930. Also, those are just base salaries, and nurses actually get plenty of overtime if they choose to work for it and can often end up making over 100k a year. [soliant.com]
If you ask me, the people who are the suckers are the guys working IT jobs 60 hours a week and no
Industrial welders can make six-figures easily. (Work on an oil rig.) Truck drivers and heavy machinery operators also.
And PS, so can nurses (at least in much of Canada), with just a bit of overtime.
Are you that white-collar that you have no idea that blue-collar people can actually earn quite well?
Re: (Score:3, Insightful)
When you decide to get a career in nursing, teaching or other "critically important jobs..." and women tell you that you're not "biologically suited to the job", or you go into meetings with women and the senior women ignore you, talk over you and when you do get to make a comment, only accept it when another woman parrots it back, THEN you can whine about how you've been mistreated.
The problem with Tech isn't that men dominate it, it's that men do so by passively aggressively forcing women out. Discouragi
That isn't a tech job, that was an accounting job.
Did women rule Edison's laboratories and the radar labs in WW2?
There are more women in technical jobs today, than in 1900.
Someone please mod this up. Parent is confusing STEM with Information Technology....the two aren't synonymous.
Re: (Score:2)
Did women rule Edison's laboratories? No, because Edison was a massive misogynist prick, and a thief. What does that or radar labs in WW2 have to do with what I wrote or Google, other than reinforcing my point. Women weren't in those jobs not because they weren't capable, but because they weren't allowed.
And I'm sorry, no, calculating launch trajectories for NASA and programming the ENIAC was not "an accounting job".
As for your last comment, yeah, there are more women in technical jobs today, because a lo
Re: (Score:3)
The problem with Tech isn't that men dominate it, it's that men do so by passively aggressively forcing women out. Discouraging someone every step of the way and then declaring "biological differences" keeps them out is a pathetic echo chamber tactic.
No, that's basic male behavior to weed out competition, which is not intrinsically bad. The only approach women have found to fight this is to whine and go into daddy's pant (ie. governments, "code of conduct") asking him to beat the shit out of the bully instead of finding a way to "man up" and fight back on their own. This is *proving* women's weakness, as in their inability to be responsible *on their own* without crying for help.
Why would a Google subsidiary say differently (Score:1)
Google is in REAL trouble here and they're circling the wagons.
The solution is obvious... (Score:2)
women who want their voices heard should be in "corporate IT" instead of "high tech". Lots of women crank out boring-but-necessary code all day, then move up to become team leads and higher, or DBAs, etc. (I've not seen any female SysAdmins, though.)
Next on True News... (Score:2)
It's a great phrase, and perfectly describes what is happening. It's so great that people are already misusing it, just like Susan Wojcicki is misusing "anti-diversity" and "sexism".
"Virtue signaling at its peak in SV ivory tower."
At its peak? What makes you think it can't get worse?
Oh puhlease! (Score:1)
You know why she isn't respected? Because she is whiny!
As a man I know I have been beat down a zillion times at work. And I've dished it out as well.
If she can't take the way men treat her then so be it. Because guess what, that's exactly how men treat other men. So in effect she has proven she is the weaker sex. And quite frankly I am not gonna be pussified down to her level of whiny.
YouTube CEO Susan is now whining about her feelings being hurt by all the boys. This happens on playgrounds everyday and the boys are scolded by (mostly female) adults to be nice to the girls, and from then on they are viewed and treated differently. It all starts quite young.
As a man I know I have been beat down a zillion times at work. And I've dished it out as well.
And so have I. But that working environment descended from blue collar, agricultural, non intellectual jobs which were prevalent a hundred years ago. Where physical strength equaled leadership. But that isn't necessary in STEM fields. In fact, it cripples the organization. Just look at how badly Microsoft did under Ballmer (throwing chairs around and yelling at people) compared to the company under Nadella.
I've worked with people that resorted to talking over others, monopolizing meetings and other aggress
Well, not always sexism.. (Score:3)
I've had my comments frequently interrupted and my ideas ignored until they were rephrased by
While this may be sexism at work and there certainly is sexism in the field, pretty much everyone experiences having their thoughts interrupted and ignored until rephrased by someone else, with someone else getting the credit for those thoughts.
Re: (Score:3)
I've had useless coworkers in several fields, races, and genders. Most of the time I encounter a girl programmer, she's not very good--probably because about 95% of all programmers I encounter are not very good. Pigeon hole principle.
So, to recap: I've encountered about 12-15 male programmers who weren't very good and 2 female programmers who weren't very good in the past 10 years. I've encountered 1 non-shitty male programmer and 0 non-shitty female programmers. Jeff Attwood doesn't count because I h
But you still haven't figured out that Unicode and Slashdot don't work.
You must be some IT superstar.
So 18th Century (Score:2)
There is one word that succinctly describes men/boys like this: douche.
What's the one word to describe women who can't handle the idea that men may be better than them at [fill in the blank]?
And is that one word equally pejorative and dismissive?
Google is addressing a necessary problem (Score:2)
I think a lot of us have wondered, how will the next generation of innovators possibly upset titans like Google? They have unthinkable amounts of money and resources, along with an impressive portfolio of talent, patents and subsidiaries. The answer is that they will voluntarily commit suicide by eroding all trust in their brand, and driving off their most productive people in favor of shit-stirrers, and stifling the creativity and independence of employees who might be able to invent the next big thing --
Misses the point yet again (Score:1)
Women should not be discouraged from studying CS, Engineering, Math any science. If they are being discouraged, it is their own damn fault. The next time they think they have been discriminated against, they need to turn around and look at the males that are being discriminated against right behind them.
The males aren't being discriminated against by women. They are being discriminated against by MEN!
Life is unfair folks. WAKE UP, Suck it up, and step up to the plate again. You might strike out. If you whin
There ARE biological reasons... (Score:2)
... why there are less women in tech. Why is this surprising?
Women have evolved to be caretakers and nurturers. They tend to enjoy those types of fields more than solving technical problems. They tend to go into the healthcare and social welfare fields 4.5x more than men, and education 2x as much as men.
Does this mean they CAN'T be interested in tech, or that they CAN'T solve technical problems? No, however saying there is absolutely no biological reason why there are less women in IT than men is like sayin
emotional therapy (Score:2)
She says her feelings were hurt due to her experiences...
coincidentally this vaguely reminds me of a someone who once wrote up a memo about how men and woman can react differently due to biological differences.
I cant quite remember where or who said it, oh well, I'm sure someone can google it for me.
Why is it so hard to admit? (Score:4, Insightful)
Why is it so hard to admit there is rampant sexism in tech? It's been true for at least 20 years, probably longer. It was definitely true during my time in the industry.
Just start by admitting there's a problem.
white washing the news (Score:1)
Google management is now actively white washing the news never addressing what was in the memo and spreading pure BS, people have to read themselves the memo and compare what Google management is saying, things don't add up at all.
Modest proposal (Score:2)
The fact that so many men line up to express outrage and hysteria over every single Slashdot story like this is the best proof that there is a serious need for more women in tech jobs.
Or she's just wrong (Score:2)
Wojcicki opens by saying her daughter asked her, "Is it true that there are biological reasons why there are fewer women in tech and leadership?" Wojcicki says no, it's not true, but the question has still plagued her throughout her career.
Or she's just wrong. Choosing not to believe in something doesn't make it go away.
I'm sure there are plenty of parents telling their children that climate change isn't real, but that isn't going to stop global temperatures from increasing.
And really it comes down to about the same thing. There are some people who have built their world view around a belief that isn't true, and even when presented with large amounts of evidence to suggest otherwise they will continue to dismiss it. I've found that ther
I tried raising my daughter to be an engineer (Score:2)
When she was 3-4 she started playing minecraft.
When she was 6, we assembled her first PC.
When she was 9, we upgraded her video card.
She's 11 now. She understands underlying components, she understands basic TCP/IP networking. She understands partitions, how to install an OS. She knows what to not click, and how to keep her computer free of crap. At 11, she's got an equal understanding of tech from when I started at 20. Yet she doesn't want to do it. She wants to be an artist. She thinks all babies a
the cult (Score:2)
The cult of Equality of Outcome for STEM occupations and various high paying jobs, irrespective of ability, interest, desire to work, or other factors, is a noxious beast. Just like the cult of Identity Politics Victimhood
We're getting wise to you though. Each time you push a regressive campaign against science, or discriminate against merit in favor of identity, we see evidence. When you push Feelz not Realz speech codes and protest again truth, we see machinations.
Please, keep it up.
Who are the scientists? (Score:2)
So, in the previous threads on this one, quite a few people were saying things like, "A number of scientists have come out and said, 'No, he's right about the things in his letter'", or words to that effect.
So... Who are these scientists?
Anyone have some names? And fields of science for those names?
You seriously cannot use Google?????????? (Score:2)
Four seconds later [quillette.com]...
Weak dude. No wonder your mind cannot handle advanced concepts like "biological differences are different".
I'm sure in California it is... (Score:2)
I've worked at many large and small companies, both as employee and contractor... a lot of my technical co-workers have been women (yes, a lot). I didn't really see instances of sexism against my female co-workers nor did they mention any...
What I have concluded is that there is a problem with sexism in tech - but it's pretty much isolated to California, and perhaps New York.
If you think abut it this is only natural, as the more left leaning a group is, the more I have see inherent sexism settle in to the
It's not isolated to California & New York.
I worked as a programmer for several years in South Carolina. And sexism was rampant in tech there.
Now, you could argue "well, yeah, but it's South Carolina... sexism is rampant everywhere there", and I wouldn't entirely disagree. But it is more prevalent than just NY/Cali.
You're a diversity hire.
That could explain why I'm the only white male in the department.
The trolls on Slashdot assumes you're mentally disabled.
FTFY
They won't admit it to your face, but behind your back they check the box that says they hired you for your disability.
The only accommodation that I ever requested under the American Disability Act was a phone headset since I have hearing loss in one ear. Fortunately, phone headsets are so cheap that everyone gets one.
Re: (Score:2)
Little whiny babies are hated. But epecially white male whiney babies, because out of everyone who shouldn't be whining, it shouldn't be a white male.
Jews are fucking hated for existing (by antisemitic idiots).
Blacks are fucking hated for existing (by race-based nationalist idiots).
Atheists are fucking hated for existing (by religious zealots all many creeds).
While males a
Yeah, we white males had it really rough over the entire course of history.