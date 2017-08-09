Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


An Image Site Is Victimizing Countless Women and Little Can Be Done (vice.com) 55

Posted by msmash from the privacy-woes dept.
Allison Tierney, reporting for Vice: An international anonymous photo-sharing site where people post explicit photos without consent is playing host to the victimization of countless women. In the Canadian section of Anon-IB alone, there are currently over a hundred threads -- often organized by region, city, or calling out for nudes of a specific woman to be posted publicly. "Hamilton hoes," "Nanaimo Thread!," and "Markham wins" are some titles of Canadian threads. (Language used on the site equates the word "win" with sexually explicit photos of women.) Many major Canadian cities are represented on the site, and some threads even focus on women from specific schools. While it's a crime to share an "intimate image" of a person without their consent in Canada, sites that host this kind of activity don't necessarily fall under this. "[In terms of organizing content], is it criminal? No. Is it illegal? No," Toronto-based lawyer Jordan Donich, of Donich Law, told VICE. "It's a newer version of an older problem -- sites like these have been around for a long time." Anon-IB is not a new site; its current domain was registered to a "private person" in 2015 and ends in an ".ru." However, the site was initially up several years before 2015, going offline briefly in 2014.

An Image Site Is Victimizing Countless Women and Little Can Be Done

  • Don't pose nude (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Anonymous Coward on Wednesday August 09, 2017 @02:46PM (#54977165)
    does that help?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      Not really... This is just the latest problem. Paparrazi taking photos of celebrities on their private property through a zoom lens has been happening since zoom lenses were invented. It's getting worse with the availability of cheap drones.

      We need to decide if we want private spaces and if privacy is to be enforced by high walls and anti-aircraft guns, or some other means.

    • Many of the photos were taken without permission. Even if permission were given to take a picture, that should not automatically include permission to distribute it. In some cases, the photos were copied by technicians from laptops or phones that were being serviced.

      You may feel that women "deserve" abuse if they are not sufficiently chaste, but you may feel different if it is your GF, sister, or daughter.

      The failure of the law to deal with this issue invites vigilante action. In my neighborhood a young m

  • No Links? (Score:3, Funny)

    by sycodon ( 149926 ) on Wednesday August 09, 2017 @02:48PM (#54977183)

    WTF dude?

  • now I know where to source free porn !

    That being said, this is a problem with the batshit crazy SJW leftist media: they are giving international audience to a dark corner of the web nobody would have cared about. Same goes in the US when the KKK get national airtime, or when in Europe the Government goes after negationist from same hick universities.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by AmiMoJo ( 196126 )

      So called revenge-porn or posting stolen nude images is illegal in many countries. Not sure about Canada but the people doing it could be breaking the law... The problem is, with an anonymous site based in another country, how do the police stop it?

      If it is illegal there then I imagine a few people will get arrested. The police will go to the people who the victims tell them have those images on their phones. Might get to test Canada's laws on forced revealing of encryption keys.

      The only people who can real

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by x0ra ( 1249540 )
        No, the only people who can stop this are the dumbfuck chick letting herself being photographed with cum on her face...

        • I'm probably crazy, but I think maybe the world would be a better place if the response was, "That girl was an enthusistic partner, shame the guy turned out to be an asshole".

          Most of us have sex. Most of us appreciate a willing, enthusiastic partner we feel we can trust. Why do so many look down on the woman with cum on her face instead of the dick that put it there?

    • Doesn't matter since the "victimization" is nonsense anyway ("countless" is a giveaway). It's just another opportunity to run a variation of the same propaganda about how scary freedom is compared to being a slave to government

  • Stop going after the site (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    and start going after the posters. These are photos of women. In most cases, I'm pretty sure the women involved know with absolute certainty when the picture was taken, and who took the picture, or if they took the picture themselves, who they shared it with. Go after these people.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Kiuas ( 1084567 )

      Indeed. It's not illegal to post nude pictures of someone (in most western countries), however at least here in Finland there exists case law which has deemed quite clearly that publishing such photos without the consent of the person in them is a violation of privacy. It doesn't matter that you agreed to be photographed, or even took and sent the pictures yourself, that does not grant the receiver the right to redistribute them.

      The site is not violating the law, but the people who are posting pictures with

    • and start going after the posters. These are photos of women. In most cases, I'm pretty sure the women involved know with absolute certainty when the picture was taken, and who took the picture, or if they took the picture themselves, who they shared it with. Go after these people.

      I think the "anon" part of the site's name implies that the photos are posted anonymously. And just because the women involved may know who the poster is doesn't mean she can prove it in a court of law. And even if she can, if the site is located offshore, it doesn't mean she can have the photo taken down. I'm not even sure if the original poster can take the photo down.

    • start going after the posters

      For what?

      In most cases, I'm pretty sure the women involved know with absolute certainty when the picture was taken, and who took the picture

      Great, so we can probably establish who owns the picture's copyright. What are you "going after" them for again?

      or if they took the picture themselves, who they shared it with. Go after these people.

      OK, finally we have a possibly legit reason. Are you seriously suggesting that we download photos from the site, track down the women involved, and convince them to file DMCA takedowns?

  • This is an opinion piece, about outrage and victimization. How is this tech?
    Why do we have this on slashdot news?
  • Much of the internet and its technologies were built to share pornography. Sites like this give us all a chance to abuse women and not let the elite pornography producers be the only ones in the game. Yeah, technology and social networks!

  • now you're back to screaming "victimizing women!". Make up your fucking minds already.

  • People are doing something we don't agree with!
    And where they're doing it there's nothing wrong with it, so we're legally powerless!
    So let's whine about it really loudly!!!

    Is this really a good way to react to a thing you don't like on the internet?

  • re (Score:2)

    by brennz ( 715237 )
    No Evilmenz has ever been exposed in one of these sites. Not one menz, ever. Evil Menz have no right to complain about this, only wimminz can be victimz of this horrible crime.
  • An hour from Nanaimo Is probably one of the Largest legal nude beaches in the world. Common guys get away from your computer screen and get out in the sun... and hey... you may even get to talk to the ladies, and hit it off :)

