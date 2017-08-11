Military Tech Could Be Amazon's Secret To Cheap, Non-Refrigerated Food (cnbc.com) 17
According to CNBC, Amazon is exploring a technology first developed for the U.S. military to produce tasty prepared meals that do not need refrigeration, as it looks for new ways to muscle into the $700 billion U.S. grocery business. From the report: The world's biggest online retailer has discussed selling ready-to-eat dishes such as beef stew and a vegetable frittata as soon as next year, officials at the startup firm marketing the technology told Reuters. The dishes would be easy to stockpile and ship because they do not require refrigeration and could be offered quite cheaply compared with take-out from a restaurant. Delivering meals would build on the company's AmazonFresh service, which has been delivering groceries to customers' homes for a decade. It could also complement Amazon's planned $13.7 billion purchase of Whole Foods Market and Amazon's checkout-free convenience store, which is in the test stage.
The pioneering food-prep tech, known as microwave assisted thermal sterilization, or MATS, was developed by researchers at Washington State University, and is being brought to market by a venture-backed startup called 915 Labs, based in Denver. The method involves placing sealed packages of food in pressurized water and heating them with microwaves for several minutes, according to 915 Labs. Unlike traditional processing methods, where packages are in pressure cookers for up to an hour until both bacteria and nutrients are largely gone, the dishes retain their natural flavor and texture, the company said. They also can sit on a shelf for a year, which would make them suitable for Amazon's storage and delivery business model.
Oxymoron (Score:2)
"Delivering meals would build on the company's AmazonFresh service.."
With the difference that it would be AmazonNonFresh Service.
The same tech that produces MREs? (Score:3, Insightful)
Anyone who's had to deal with MREs knows that nothing good will come of this... (nor will anything come out of you, but that's a different problem).
The Canadian ones, the IMPs, are OK I guess. I used to be able to buy them for 5$ at the surplus, they were expired but still fine. I used them in my bike camping tours. They were a lot of fun to lug around. They were all quite edible, some even tasty (franks and beans!), but I did poop like a rabbit for a few days. A constipated rabbit.
I've eaten MREs, and I've eaten K-rations. MREs are certainly better than K-rations, and they are probably nice when you're out in a dirty foxhole somewhere... but they're not exactly haute cuisine. Unless your point of comparison is a Walmart-branded TV dinner, it's hard to see how anyone would want to pay for this.
Excuse me - I've eaten C-Rations, not K-Rations.
Excuse me - I've eaten C-Rations, not K-Rations.
If you see Kay, tell her that meals with any sort of nutritional value develop an acute deliciousness after about 48 hrs without eating.
I've eaten MRE's (Score:2)
I cook. I enjoy cooking. I use spices to cut the salt and fat, and most people complement me on my cooking. I can't imagine any prepackaged meal being either A) better than I could make myself; or B) Healthier than I can make myself.
I can see C) faster than I can make myself; and D
Irradiated food (Score:4, Interesting)
Some years ago, a processor was test marketing prepackaged irradiated food. They went to great lengths to produce some high quality meals. A few of us went on a week long hike and I was responsible for buying the food for myself and my brother. Everyone else suffered with macaroni and cheese or some freeze-dried hiking meals. My bro and I had beef bourguignon and similar dishes. We were not well liked by the end of the hike.
MREs have improved tremendously over time (Score:3)
If you're packing your food in any kind of house, you probably don't have to worry about MRE's.
And why you want the house to appease you, I can't pretend to understand. Smart Home of some sort, obviously....
MREs are trying to achieve two goals, if you haven't eaten for a week you're ready to eat anything. But to keep a decent stack in an economic fashion you'll want to rotate out the oldest and have your soldiers eat it without a rebellion rather than write it off as a loss. I've eaten some of the freeze dried stuff they use here in Norway, it's okay for the occasional meal. But it doesn't come close to the fresh meal you could bring for the first couple days of any trip.