Amazon Is Seeking $16 Billion Bond Sale For Whole Foods (bloomberg.com) 9
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Bloomberg: Amazon is turning to the debt markets to fund the $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods and power Jeff Bezos's planned conquest of the supermarket business. The world's largest online retailer is selling $16 billion of unsecured bonds in as many as seven parts, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. In a sign of market interest, the longest portion of the offering, a 40-year security may yield 1.45 percentage points above Treasuries, down from initial talk of 1.6 percentage points to 1.65 percentage points, said the person, who asked not to be identified as the deal is private. The sale marks the first bond-market foray since 2014 for Amazon and will support the purchase of the organic-food chain, according to a company statement. The partnership, which rattled the grocery world when announced in June, is expected to reduce prices at Whole Foods, an iconic yet struggling high-end grocery trying to lure more low- and middle-income shoppers. The deal could intensify a price war in an industry beset by razor-thin margins and persistent deflation.
So why is Amazon going with this route?
Between this and Tesla's junk bond story not long ago, i'm thinking there are some junk bond shenanigans currently going on in the banking industry that makes things like this lucrative for the seller.
Call me crazy (Score:2)
I've bought a lot of stuff from amazon.com. But, during the past few months, I've started thinking about whether I should intentionally start patronizing other businesses - both online and offline - when I want to shop for things I would normally buy from Amazon.
Thing is, it's hard to beat the convenience - and it seems like the companies which can more or less match that level of convenience are also humongous companies in their own right.
Nothing beats AutoZone and O'Reilly Auto Parts. Did the whole car-part purchasing from Amazon, ended in fail. Did you know that regardless of make/model, brake rotor size depends on if the car was manufactured in Japan or not? Yup, only the VIN will tell you that (or you measure the part directly), and Amazon doesn't have a way of filtering based on that either. At least locally, you can return the part that day and swap in time to finish the job.
So let me get this straight... (Score:2)
A 40-year bond from a private company which might not last even half that long with a yield that is 1.45% larger than historically low rate government bonds. Riiiight....