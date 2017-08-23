Here's Why People Don't Buy Things With Bitcoin (vice.com) 21
An anonymous reader shares a report: One reason for this, if you live in Toronto like me (or anywhere else for that matter), is that there's basically nowhere to spend digital coins in the real world. Coinmap, a service that maps bitcoin-accepting locations all over the world, shows a few places that accept bitcoin in Toronto, but it's clearly out of date -- I called several businesses listed on the site and they had no idea what bitcoin even is. A bigger problem is perfectly illustrated in a Reddit post from Wednesday morning complaining that a bitcoin transaction worth just $9 still hasn't gone through the network after two days of waiting. Two. Days. The likely reason is that the fee attached to the transaction in order to incentivize faster confirmation -- 50 cents, which is about as much of a premium as I'd pay for a $9 transaction -- simply wasn't enough. "Should I have paid $3 on a $9 transfer to get it processed?" the person wrote.
bitcoin isn't real, either (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Not necessarily. A lot of stuff doesn't have to do with any real or perceived value. Prices can be driven by speculators speculating what other speculators will speculate.
That is, it's gamblers betting on what they think other gamblers will bet on, knowing that those other gamblers are also betting on what other gamblers will bet on. Even if they're pretty sure that Bitcoin is all hype and will eventually collapse, they're placing a bet that the bubble won't burst quite yet.
Re: (Score:2)
Philosophical debate on reality aside, there is nothing less real about Bitcoin than other fiat currency.
The design and process used to exchange BTC is probably deeply flawed, if these experiences are any indication. I can certainly whip out examples of currency systems through out history that were flawed in some way, and in many cases led to their eventual abandonment. I see no reason that we should assume that BTC will remain with us forever as an exchange medium, one day it will be a footnote in history
Re: (Score:2)
Philosophical debate on reality aside, there is nothing less real about Bitcoin than other fiat currency.
Sure there is. The US government has a law that says that businesses must accept US dollars. The fact that other people are legally required to accept it makes it "real money".
Now you can get all hypothetical and theoretical and say, "fiat money is always made up", but you said you wanted to put aside the philosophical debate on reality. Being very practical, there's not really anything to stop the value of bitcoin from dropping to zero tomorrow. There are a lot of things that will stop the value of th
Re: (Score:1)
Transaction fees (Score:2)
The author has a good point, and I've always felt that the transaction fees were a big problem for bitcoin. Many of the people who are looking for an alternative form of payment are trying to get away from all the fees banks put on their money, but if you have to spend more than 5% in transaction fees to get your payment processed, have you really gained anything?
I like the concept behind crypto-currencies, but it's just not going to work if it's more expensive to use it than to use existing payment methods
Miners don't want to mine Bit Coin? (Score:2)
Seems like the inevitable is about to happen. Nobody want's to mine Bit Coin for what they pay anymore. Silly me, I thought that this wouldn't happen until all the coin was gone and they stopped issuing new ones, I was wrong by a long shot.
The really funny part is... (Score:2)