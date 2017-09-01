Juicero, Maker of the Infamous $400 Juicer, Is Shutting Down (fortune.com) 77
Beth Kowitt, reporting for Fortune: Juicero has run out of juice. The San Francisco-based maker of counter-top cold-press juicers said today that it is shutting down operations and suspending the sale of its presses and produce packs immediately. The announcement on the company's website comes after the startup said in July that it was undergoing a "strategic shift" to more quickly lower the cost of its $399 juicers and $5-7 juice packs filled with raw fruits and vegetables. As part of the shift, the company said then that it would lay off about a quarter of its staff. At the time, Juicero CEO Jeff Dunn wrote in a letter to employees obtained by Fortune that the current prices were "not a realistic way for us to fulfill our mission at the scale to which we aspire." But Juicero realized it couldn't bring down the cost of its products as a standalone company. It was too small to achieve the required economies of scale on its own. The company will now focus on finding a buyer, it wrote in Friday's blog post. From an article in April: After the product hit the market, some investors were surprised to discover a much cheaper alternative: You can squeeze the Juicero bags with your bare hands.
it was a scam (Score:5, Insightful)
complete hardware teardown available here. https://www.youtube.com/watch?... [youtube.com]
Re:it was a scam (Score:5, Insightful)
I don't think it was a scam per se, the people running the company are just idiots. Selling bags of pre-crushed fruit and vegetable juice is great if they can do it efficiently and cheaply, there was no reason to tack on some $400 machine to remove the juice from the bag. Or, make the machine a $20 add-on to buying the juice if you really want a machine to do it for you, it really doesn't need to be a complex machine and there's certainly no reason to restrict it to only work with a single brand of bag, that makes it less useful. They shot themselves in the foot by making the machine their primary product instead of the juice. It's just short-sightedness, they didn't even realize what their product was.
Re: (Score:2)
It's just short-sightedness, they didn't even realize what their product was.
Presumably they knew how to make the machine that they made, but didn't know how to cost-effectively package shredded fruit. You really have to be able to make money on both ends if you're not tying the razor to the blades.
Re: (Score:3)
Honestly, the machine they made was a case study in how not to design a consumer machine. It was seriously over-engineered and therefore overpriced all by itself.
Re: (Score:2)
I didn't know I needed that video in my life, but I did. It's redneck zen.
Fun Fact: Juice isn't good for you (Score:4, Informative)
Actually, juice is highly correlated with diabetes if done to excess.
Vegetable juices are fine, but fruit juicers can lead to substantial increases in both pre-diabetes and adult onset diabetes, if not part of a varied diet.
And having robots take away the exercise of squeezing it is just making it worse. Calories need to be burned somehow.
Re: (Score:2)
Depends on which juice. Try celery juice and see what happens.
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:3, Funny)
So you think that celery is a fruit?
I think we found a Juicero investor!
Re: (Score:2)
You can make juice from just about anything. There's carrot juice available in some supermarkets.
Re: (Score:2)
So I can milk a cat?
You can milk anything with nipples.
Re: (Score:2)
The post you replied to was specifically calling out fruit juices and you responded with celery. Carrots aren't fruit either.
Re: (Score:1)
It also can very much depend on the person. Anybody whose body is screwing up blood glucose in the opposite direction is going to benefit from fruit juice--in fact, it's pretty much what the treatment of preference is for any form of hypoglycemia that hasn't sent you to the hospital. (Hospitals tend to take the more direct approach to raising blood glucose.)
Much to my annoyance, the usual juice recommended for this purpose is orange juice...and I absolutely loathe it.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
[citation needed]
go read any of the fine medical journals online, at your public library or university library.
I'm not doing your work for you.
Re: (Score:1)
go. read. the. fine. journals.
seriously, they publish review issues every year or two. I'm not your biochem prof.
Re: (Score:1)
Re: (Score:1)
This isn't an academic journal. Link way above. Next time do your own search. And stop doing these fad diets, they're bad for you.
Re: (Score:1)
Which journals, which volumes and which specific studies?
Re: (Score:1)
It's well known in the medical community. Go get a degree there.
Re: (Score:1)
So then why are you incapable of providing even a single citation?
Re: Fun Fact: Juice isn't good for you (Score:5, Informative)
[citation needed]
Citation: Fruit Juice Intake Predicts Increased Adiposity Gain in Children [aappublications.org]
Citation: Reducing childhood obesity by eliminating 100% fruit juice [nih.gov]
Citation: Fruit consumption and risk of type 2 diabetes [bmj.com]
Citation: Intake of Fruit, Vegetables, and Fruit Juices and Risk of Diabetes in Women [nih.gov]
Citation: Soft drink and juice consumption and risk of physician-diagnosed incident type 2 diabetes [nih.gov]
Re: (Score:2)
It's crazy how few people know this. 12 fl oz of orange juice contains slightly more carbohydrates as a can of Coke Classic:
12 fl oz Coke = 36.05
12 fl oz O.J. = 38.4
https://www.google.com/search?... [google.com]
https://www.fatsecret.com/calo... [fatsecret.com]
I'm a Type 1 diabetic, and when I have bouts of hypoglycemia, the Dr. recommends I drink orange juice if I don't have any glucose tablets handy for this very reason.
Re: (Score:2)
Fun Fact: Juice isn't good for you
I have another fun fact: blanket statements are stupid. Yeah, even that one.
Re: (Score:2)
You mean like this?
large scale medical study of Americans and fruit or fruit juice intake diabetic risk factors [doi.org]
now stop pretending you have any idea how google or tech works - AND DO YOUR OWN SEARCHES
Re: (Score:1)
Yes that would be providing evidence.
Re: (Score:2)
And having robots take away the exercise of squeezing it is just making it worse. Calories need to be burned somehow.
Before this sentence i was with you, but if someone wants to burn calories they shouldn't rely on something that is the equivalent of a muscle spasm with respect to burning calories, they should take a (very slow, if recently inactive) jog. Taking this "every little helps" approach to burning calories doesn't help anybody, you need to fuckin break a sweat and slowly build up your endurance to
Re: (Score:1)
Actually, jogging can be risky. Walking is better, and in small to moderate increments. Slips and falls due to dietary imbalance can be far worse to an aging population that is increasingly obese (medical obesity).
$55k (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Umm, creimer, is that you?
I'm neither APK nor 110010001000. I'm honored to be the third most recognized name on Slashdot.
Where's your Amazon referral link?
Mister Rogers' Neighborhood: How People Make Orange Juice [amzn.to]
Re: (Score:1)
Taking pride in being infamous as an insufferable jackass...
Re: (Score:1)
Taking pride in being infamous as an insufferable jackass.
I want to thank all my trolls, especially the one who posted dick pics of Russian schoolboys with my contact info, for making me Slashdot famous. Also for DreamHost [dreamhost.com] for putting up the extra bandwidth to handle traffic from Slashdot to my websites.
Re: (Score:2)
Why would you value being "famous" on a website that is, in your own words: dying, irrelevant, and no longer worth anything?
I was wrong. It took three months for my trolls to convince me otherwise. I'm here to stay.
;)
Don't try to kid us, tubby, you're a fucking joke.
I'm laughing all the way to the bank.
Re: (Score:1)
If I went around threatening to shoot people [...]
Holy shit! You're finally pulled your head out of your ass to say hello. It's been what, two months?
What did you expect? (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:1)
It was a stupid and obvious scam to me but then so are many other very successful products. Based on performance of past results, I'm actually surprised it didn't work. Maybe they failed to use the right buzzword formula in their marketing pitch. Maybe they failed to simply grease the right palms. Now I guess we'll never know. But I can tell you one thing for sure; much better thought out, more worthy ideas have completely failed to get any investment at all, but somehow this type of usurious crap keep
Where will they pivot this to? (Score:2)
I wonder, what can you turn a machine that squeezes small packages? Grape press maybe for making wine? Olive press? I know, peanut butter maker.
I am like SO SAD (Score:2)
*shrug* (Score:1)
And nothing of value was lost.
I mean, look at the damn thing. Clearly, this was designed to piggyback on the market that Kuerig is exploiting. The difference is, the Kuerigs (or at least the older models) don't have DRM, don't require Kuerig branded cups, and can do more than coffee. I've seen tea and cocoa K-cups, because basically, the operation is the same - run hot water over contents of K-cup.
This damn thing had a much more limited run of choices, there were no outside brands you could use with it, and
Re: (Score:1)
The difference is, the Kuerigs (or at least the older models) don't have DRM, don't require Kuerig branded cups, and can do more than coffee. I've seen tea and cocoa K-cups, because basically, the operation is the same - run hot water over contents of K-cup.
Everyone of these points is untrue.
https://www.techdirt.com/artic... [techdirt.com]