Workers: Fear Not the Robot Apocalypse

An anonymous reader shares a report: For retailers, the robot apocalypse isn't a science-fiction movie. As digital giants swallow a growing share of shoppers' spending, thousands of stores have closed and tens of thousands of workers have lost their jobs. The brick-and-mortar retail swoon has been accompanied by a less headline-grabbing e-commerce boom that has created more jobs in the U.S. than traditional stores have cut. Those jobs, in turn, pay better, because its workers are so much more productive. This demonstrates something routinely overlooked in the anxiety about the job-destroying potential of robots, artificial intelligence and other forms of automation. Throughout history, automation commonly creates more, and better-paying, jobs than it destroys. The reason: Companies don't use automation simply to produce the same thing more cheaply. Instead, they find ways to offer entirely new, improved products. As customers flock to these new offerings, companies have to hire more people.
History is basically the working class trying and failing to pry money out of the hands of the ruling class. Why the hell people don't see this is beyond me.
One thing that you forget. Robots churn out a lot of products at a low cost. If everybody is poor and can't afford those goods, the robots are churning out products for nobody, and the robot owners make no money.
America has a fairly low unemployment rate. I guess that steel, the steam engine, the electric motor, and computers have so far failed to put everybody out of work.
The aggregate job count is rarely the complaint (Score:3)
The aggregate job count is rarely the complaint of existing workers and their families. It's that the new jobs get created somewhere else and often require skills that the original workers don't have, and that the workers don't feel like moving, don't want to retrain and/or are considered too old to retrain or hire. See "West Virginia" or most of America's near-inner cities for examples...
True. I live in Northern Virginia where they've been building tons of massive data centers. These things are running large parts of Amazon and many other online businesses. You can drive around and marvel at these country-block-sized buildings with few windows and high security fencing. You know how many people work in them? Far fewer than one might think. I've been job-hunting, so I'm seeing the job ads popping up for them. It's primarily HVAC, electrical, and sales. No programmers at all and very f
What jobs get created for the unskilled (Score:2)
When we have burger flipping and order taking, shelf stocking, part picking robots, where do the people who do not, can not, or will not get an education work?
What happens when e-commerce goes 100% robot? (Score:4)
Don't even start me on what robotics are going to do to the trucking industry...
Increased Automation in the Auto Industry... (Score:1)
Jobs don't matter (Score:2)
Jobs don't matter. Jobs have never mattered. There are, and will always be, a means to an end. That end being not starving to death. In the past, jobs were a means of divvying up the limited resources for that goal, but as the resources become less limited, something like a UBI will become necessary.
This should be a good thing, but we've got such pig-headed ideas about economics that we're taking the blessing of not needing labor and turning it into a curse.
Not similar (Score:2)
Only if the new offerings are not produced by robots. That's where the breakdown happens, why the advent and adoption of general-use robotics and algorithms isn't another example of historical automation.
Buggy whips went out of demand, so the people went to build cars. Cars started to get automated, so people went to build the increasingly-intricate car parts. But now car parts can crafted wholly by robots (or, for a continuously-
Fear not, trucker in Bumfuckistan! (Score:2)
You may lose your truck driving job today, but many more jobs will be created in Elbonia, for future, far more educated generations of robotruck engineers.
I.e. NET jobs are NOT necessarily your jobs.
Not buying it (Score:2)
Let's just take a look at Amazon for a moment. I watched some news articles about them. Their warehouses already feature a lot of automation.
The only thing they need humans for is to take stuff off shelves (that robots bring to them) and put in boxes to fulfill orders. And you can bet your wallet as soon as Amazon figures out how to automate that, those jobs are gone. Poof. And yes, they definitely do intend to automate that, they're working on prototypes and ideas as I write this.
