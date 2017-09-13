$782,000 Over Asking For a House in Sunnyvale (mercurynews.com) 74
An anonymous reader shares a report: A house in Sunnyvale just sold for close to $800,000 over its listing price. Your eyes do not deceive you: The four-bed, two-bath house -- less than 2,000 square feet -- listed for $1,688,000 and sold for $2,470,000. "I think it's the most anything has ever gone for over asking in Sunnyvale -- a record for Sunnyvale," said Dave Clark, the Keller Williams agent who represented the sellers in the deal. "We anticipated it would go for $2 million, or over $2 million. But we had no idea it would ever go for what it went for." This kind of over-bidding is known to happen farther north in cities including Palo Alto, Los Altos and Mountain View. But as those places have grown far too expensive for most buyers, future homeowners have migrated south to Sunnyvale, a once modest community that now finds itself among the Bay Area's real estate hot spots.
Re: (Score:2)
Money talks, and considering California is the sixth largest economy in the world, that's a very loud voice.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Certain areas of California are basically a different country with a different currency. if people want to live there and be slaves to their homes, have fun with that. For those lucky enough to have lived there when prices were affordable and are now selling, congrats.
If you can live there, get a wage high enough to pay for your insane cost of living, you've got it made when later you sell your hose. That $2million house (today's money) will cost you $150thousand (today's money) in many parts of the country.
That's $1,850 thousand you get to spend on your retirement and still keep a house the same size (more if you downsize) if you retire to somewhere more reasonably priced.
Re: (Score:2)
... that is of course assuming California real estate doesn't crash before you retire. If telecommuting ever becomes main stream where people don't have to live in city they work - real estate in California will plunge (again mainstream, I know some of you already do that).
Re: (Score:2)
If telecommuting does become popular, Chinese, Indian, and Pakistani investors will step in and pick up the slack. US real estate is definitely a safe bet. It isn't going anywhere, and there won't be any cat 5 hurricanes hitting California anytime soon.
Re: (Score:2)
And they like totally never have earthquakes or fires either.
Re: (Score:2)
Certain areas of California are basically a different country with a different currency. if people want to live there and be slaves to their homes, have fun with that. For those lucky enough to have lived there when prices were affordable and are now selling, congrats.
Like happened in California, The real estate price run up is happening in Dallas right now. My house has nearly doubled in price since I purchased it 15 years ago, with 75% of that run up being in the past 5 years. Houses are selling so quickly that many buyers are resorting to making offers sight unseen and bidding wars are breaking out. Builders cannot turn out new homes fast enough.
Why? Because a load of companies have decided that North Texas is where they want to be. Toyota, State Farm, and Libert
Your choice (Score:2)
For that overage you could get gig fiber run to your house almost anywhere.
Maybe it's because I grew up in the Midwest but I prefer it here. The nearest neighbor is 1/4 mile away. I have 30 acres to myself and friends. No commute. I've teleworked for two different companies in the last decade. Chicago is a short train ride away. Housing is cheap. Food is cheap. (Non GMO All Organic * straight from the Amish who have always done it that way.)
But if that's your thing, cool.
Re: (Score:3)
I too find the draw of these cites to be unexplainable. NYC and Southern California, sound like purgatory to me.
I aspire to one day have a multi-acre plot of land to live as I wish. Not bothering anyone and without anyone bothering me.
For $2.4 million dollars, I could get well over 100 acres, build a house and live comfortably for a long time.
LK
A mile from Apple's new spaceship campus... (Score:1)
Re: (Score:2)
rent for 3br houses tend to be around $4k/mo in the apple neighborhood. I know, I'm looking for a house rental and its depressing how much costs have gone up
;(
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
I originally read that as Sunnyvale... (Score:2)
...and thought, "Good job at filling that big hole and rebuilding." *thumbs up*
Re: (Score:2)
Damn autocorrect!
:PPPP (Sunnydale)
Re: (Score:2)
It's built on a hellmouth, so real estate prices are pretty cheap.
Stupid, or hoping to make a killing? (Score:2)
Either the buyer's an idiot, with a) more money than sense, or b) thinks they'll be rich any minute now; or else they're fucking flippers, who'll redo the kitchen, slap some paint on, and try to resell it.
People actually want to buy homes to live in? What a silly idea.... (and people who think that way should die under a bridge with their belongings in a shopping cart).
You think I'm exaggerating? In '11, in NOVA, I was househunting, and found one that I *knew* had been sold the year before for just over $27
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly. If Southern California is anything like Seattle or Vancouver, those ranchers being sold for hundreds of thousands of dollars over the asking price aren't being bought by people who intend to live in them, they're being bought by people who intend to build some form of multi-family dwellings; ie. condominiums, townhouses and the like.
In some cases it's also foreign buyers looking to park their money in what they view as a secure and stable market. The Chinese are big purchasers for this reason on th
Re: (Score:3)
As a Owner of a couple of duplexes, a serious DIYer, a tech nerd and live in Denver, I agree, flippers are prime A-holes. Shitty workmanship, it's all about lowest cost to acquire, lowest cost to improve and highest price to buy. When shopping for a house, i've inspected many "flipped" homes and the quality of work is nearly always sub-par. If you are an inexperienced home-buyer, and don't know what to look for, you'll be swayed by the "oooohhh Shiney/New" facter. Often, these "improvements" will fai
Re: (Score:2)
I recall reading an article a couple weeks ago that asserted that during the crash, it wasn't lower income owners whose rate of mortgage default increased, it was flippers. So yeah... fun with speculation.
Free property tax assessment upgrade for everyone! (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
...only for very large values of "little".
News for nerds, stuff that matters. (Score:1)
Why is this on the front page of Slashdot? Who cares what some random person paid for some random house in some random town?
The seller won the lottery (Score:2)
News for nerds? Really? (Score:5, Insightful)
This isn't news for nerds. I'm not even sure this is news for real estate agents.
Ooh a house sold for 40% over list price! So what. Ooh Silicon Valley is massively over-priced! Again, so what.
Re: News for nerds? Really? (Score:2)
I agree.. I have been here long enough to officially say... This is probably one of the most worthless posts I have ever seen..
Lots of nerds want to live in Silicon Valley (Score:2)
class war (Score:2)
They got theirs, and put into place all the rules and regulations about property taxes, development restrictions, crappy public transport, that allow them to keep their rents / payments low, and screw everyone else who equally wants to live and work in the area.
You hear all these old (yes, old) local residents complain about being "forced out" of t
But why, though? (Score:2)
Bidding wars (Score:2)
I, for one, welcome these bidding wars. This kinda of madness has caused the value of my house, which was really screwed up when I bought it 20 years ago, to quadruple. Best investment I have ever made, it's gonna fund my retirement. Of course I'll have to leave town when I sell but I'm done with cities. Time to find a deep northern wood to disappear into and fuck the world.
Bellingham Going Up, But No Where Near This (Score:2)
Retired from Portland, Oregon (which itself is going crazy) to Bellingham, Washington. Since I was renting in Portland, I could not afford to retire there and besides, like the bay area, it's growing fast (both in terms of prices, rents, population, and traffic) I decided to try for Bellingham, Washington.
House I am in now (Columbia neighbourhood in Bellingham) I bought for $225000 in September, 2015. It's two bedroom 900 square feet with 400 square feet shop/garage on 7800 square foot lot on main
That's way too much for this house. (Score:2)
But it's not necessarily too much for what the purchasers are really buying: time.
Just from an economic standpoint, it's not hard to justify if you value the time spent and earn what's typical for a senior engineer in the region. Suppose your time is worth $200/hour, and you save ten hours a week on your commute for 48 weeks out of the year. At a seven percent discount rate the net present value of time you'd save over the course of 20 years is over 1.1 million. Of course then you still have the house, w
Re: (Score:1)
12 dollars.
10 H1B will fit in there! (Score:2)
10 H1B will fit in there! and they will take 70K per year pay.
Toronto (Score:2)
That is essentially what is going on in Toronto where a house recently sold for more than a milliion over asking [globalnews.ca].
People all over the world are moving to where the jobs are and some of those places, for geological or political reasons, are restricted on how they can expand to meet the demand.
For businesses this really makes hiring new workers difficult -- they can't find anywhere to live if they are moving to the area.
Is it anywhere near Buffy's? (Score:2)
I mean sure, having a slayer in town is probably handy but living on a Hellmouth with the collateral damage of all the fighting, to say nothing of the significant chance of being a VICTIM of one of the 'events' that seem to constantly happen....well, I simply can't see paying that much for a house there.
This is why I'd never live there (Score:2)
I concede we're very near the top of the Second Dotcom Bubble, but this is pretty crazy. There has to come a point where technology companies, even the startups, don't see the benefits from being in Silicon Valley anymore.
I live near New York City, and people love to complain about how expensive it is here -- CA is a whole new level. You really do pay a premium to live near NYC...taxes are high and housing prices are way more than you would find in other parts of the country. Metro NY has similar issues tha