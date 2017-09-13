Slashdot is powered by your submissions, so send in your scoop

 


Equifax Had 'Admin' as Login and Password in Argentina

Posted by msmash
Reader wired_parrot writes: The credit report provider Equifax has been accused of a fresh data security breach, this time affecting its Argentine operations. The breach was revealed after security researchers discovered that an online employee tool used by Equifax Argentina was accessible using the "admin/admin" password combination.

  • What kind of moron working at a credit reporting agency fails to change the DEFAULT login and password. ? I hope that clown got fired

    • Re:Are you shitting me ? (Score:4, Funny)

      by DontBeAMoran ( 4843879 ) on Wednesday September 13, 2017 @03:04PM (#55190097)

      username: clown
      password: fired

      Added to my list of test logins/passwords.

    • I don't think you can single out one person, it seems as if there would be plenty of people to blame for not changing it.

    • Re:Are you shitting me ? (Score:5, Informative)

      by wired_parrot ( 768394 ) on Wednesday September 13, 2017 @03:04PM (#55190105)
      It gets worse. From the article:

      Once inside the portal, the researchers found they could view the names of more than 100 Equifax employees in Argentina, as well as their employee ID and email address. (...) However, all one needed to do in order to view said password was to right-click on the employee’s profile page and select “view source,” a function that displays the raw HTML code which makes up the Web site. Buried in that HTML code was the employee’s password in plain text.

      A review of those accounts shows all employee passwords were the same as each user’s username. Worse still, each employee’s username appears to be nothing more than their last name, or a combination of their first initial and last name

      But wait, it gets worse. From the main page of the Equifax.com.ar employee portal was a listing of some 715 pages worth of complaints and disputes filed by Argentinians who had at one point over the past decade contacted Equifax via fax, phone or email to dispute issues with their credit reports. The site also lists each person’s DNI — the Argentinian equivalent of the Social Security number — again, in plain text. All told, this section of the employee portal included more than 14,000 such records.

      • I refuse to believe in this timeline. This is a special abstract kind of hell. How much do you think the people that came up with this system were paid?

      • A friend of mine just brought up that we should just sell our own information now! LOL, we would be up $20 that way!

    • What kind of moron working at a credit reporting agency fails to change the DEFAULT login and password. ? I hope that clown got fired

      You must not get out much. The answer is "all kinds."

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Revek ( 133289 )

        Shouldn't you be arrested for this level of breech. If you worked at a bank and it was robbed because the security guard always left a door unlocked that would be considered criminal.

        • Shouldn't you be arrested for this level of breech. If you worked at a bank and it was robbed because the security guard always left a door unlocked that would be considered criminal.

          I'd at least cut their bonuses in half.

        • Physical security and electronic security are two different fronts. With physical security, if a security guard left a guard unlocked, there is physical evidence. With electronic security, all a company has to say is something along the lines of "hackers will win no matter what, so why bother?" and they will get off with, at best, a stern talking-to.

          The past shows this to be true. Ever see a large company actually suffer because of a security breach? Definitely not, especially after they do the PR gambi

    • tyler durden might have been right.

    • They shouldn't just fire the admin, but the admin's boss for not having proper security audit procedures in place.

      If they actually had an auditor for that branch, maybe they should fire them as well for not doing a basic password audit on admin accounts.

    • Nonsense. We have the Cloud now, so it's totally cool to use default or easily guessable passwords.

    • Nope. It says in the contract with Tata India they can't fire. But hey, they saved money in the sound of mere thousands and helped raise the share price by outsourcing their IT

  • This needs to be treated and punished the same as intent.

  • Yep, oops.
  • If this turns out to be true, everyone from the CTO to the entire board of directors needs to go prison for a very long time and their entire net worth distributed to the people affected by this. I'm not talking country club prison here either, I'm talking real prison where poor criminals go. And no class action where the lawyers get it all, but an outright equal distribution to everyone affected. Then the class action can come in and take the rest of the companies assets and pass out the $5 gift cards

    • But they won't. They'll get a $300 fine when adjusted to the average individual's income. Cost of doing business! Let's fuck over some more people!

    • Agreed! But sadly, this is a common theme. Just look at shodan. What a f*ing mess. The majority of companies don't care. They figure they can mitigate the risk. You know, if it costs 1mill to manage and they would only be sued for 100k if caught within a 1 year period ...it's acceptable. I think EVERY SINGLE American should freeze their credit and file a suit against them.
  • That's the same combination I have on my luggage!

  • wow.. (Score:3)

    by bravecanadian ( 638315 ) on Wednesday September 13, 2017 @03:09PM (#55190169)

    I mean we all know there is no such thing as 100% safe in information security but this is not even trying..

  • Second try, I guess Admin/password didn't work.

  • oooooowwwww

  • ...... On the original hack being caused by something as stupid as this?

  • I just laughed out loud! Let me guess, all of their routers are admin G3t0ut.

  • Steve Gibson will have a field day with this one... I wonder how many more eggredious displays of a total lack of security practices it'll take to entirely close the thing down.

  • Really, I do want to work there!

    I'll be a bloody genius there -- hell, even I know enough to change the login combo to "admin/equfax" -- and they'll pay me well for such brilliant security insights.

    Oh, but wait.

    Now that people -- and even chat-bots [theverge.com] -- are suing them blind over this mindless security breach, I'm thinking that maybe there won't be a company left when they're through.

  • ...but stupid goes right to the bone.

