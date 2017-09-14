Two Ex-Googlers Want To Make Bodegas And Mom-And-Pop Corner Stores Obsolete (fastcompany.com) 63
Elizabeth Segran, writing for FastCompany: While it sometimes feels like we do all of our shopping on the internet, government data shows that actually less than 10% of all retail transactions happen online. In a world where we get our groceries delivered in just two hours through Instacart or Amazon Fresh, the humble corner store -- or bodega, as they are known in New York and Los Angeles -- still performs a valuable function. No matter how organized you are, you're bound to run out of milk or diapers in the middle of the night and need to make a quick visit to your neighborhood retailer. Paul McDonald, who spent 13 years as a product manager at Google, wants to make this corner store a thing of the past. Today, he is launching a new concept called Bodega with his cofounder Ashwath Rajan, another Google veteran. Bodega sets up five-foot-wide pantry boxes filled with non-perishable items you might pick up at a convenience store. An app will allow you to unlock the box and cameras powered with computer vision will register what you've picked up, automatically charging your credit card. The entire process happens without a person actually manning the "store." Bodega's logo is a cat, a nod to the popular bodega cat meme on social media -- although if the duo gets their way, real felines won't have brick-and-mortar shops to saunter around and take naps in much longer. "The vision here is much bigger than the box itself," McDonald says. "Eventually, centralized shopping locations won't be necessary, because there will be 100,000 Bodegas spread out, with one always 100 feet away from you."
OMFG! (Score:5, Insightful)
They've invented the Vending Machine! Stop the presses! This will change the world!
-jcr
Re: (Score:2)
My reaction exactly!
Re: (Score:2)
Oh, for fuck's sake. They got VCs to back this, too. Looks like it's bubble time again.
Hey, Josh Kopelman at First Round Capital, Kirsten Green at Forerunner Ventures, and Hunter Walk at Homebrew: you suck at your jobs.
-jcr
Re: (Score:2)
It's been bubble time for a while now, but let's count how many people are going to be surprised when the bubble inevitably pops.
The venture won't see that, though -- my prediction it's an obviously dumb idea that will go exactly nowhere. In the meantime, I'll extract maximum laughter out of it.
Re: (Score:2)
It's not even a new improvement on the vending machine we have had similar in our offices for over 3 years now and it wasn't new when we got it.
Re: (Score:2)
Also, I've known too many "ex-Googlers" to see that as an endorsement.
not as good (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Killing mom-and-pop stores? This infuriates me! (Score:3)
That's what Millennials are for.
what about stuff by law can't be self checkout (Score:2)
what about stuff by law can't be self checkout like beer and smokes? also WIC and food stamps?
Re: (Score:2)
The US government has you covered - Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
Oh. Wait.
Re: (Score:2)
no what about kids buying beer?? they do so even at 20%-50% markup at a place that does not check id's?
Re: (Score:2)
Exactly. This is one of those ideas that "looks good on paper" and is certainly designed to attract venture capitalists, but will really fall flat for a number of reasons.
As you mentioned, they won't be able to sell any forms of alcohol or tobacco through these cabinets. They also probably won't be able to sell any types of lottery tickets.
They almost certainly won't have any sort of products that require freezing or refrigeration, as that significantly ups the power requirements and size of the unit.
Forget
Re: (Score:2)
They also probably won't be able to sell any types of lottery tickets.
In my state, vending machines that sell lottery tickets are quite common, so that probably won't be an issue.
However, the corner stores in my area make ~80% of their money selling four things: cigarettes, beer, lottery tickets, and milk. These vending machines will, at best, be able to sell one of those four moneymakers.
Re: (Score:2)
what about...WIC and food stamps?
You actually think they will place these in building where people using WIC or food stamps live? Those people wouldn't pay for the markup this vending machine is destined to have.
Re: (Score:1)
So, it's the "Whole Foods" (pre-Amazon) of vending machines?
Re: (Score:2)
what about stuff by law can't be self checkout like beer and smokes? also WIC and food stamps?
I am sure age-restricted items could be managed with a photo ID scanner and a video link to a call center in India.
Re: (Score:2)
In my state, you have to be over 18 to purchase tobacco, and be 21 and present when mail arrives or when you purchase from a store to receive alcohol or anything containing Salvinorin A. That's not a whole lot of stuff.
There used to be cigarette vending machines. I don't understand why we can't accept BCWIC machines on credit card only. You can't have a credit card until you're 18; just lower the drinking age to 18 and let folks get beer, cider, and wine in cans so long as the machine is credit card o
Aaaaand .. they're already pissing people off (Score:5, Informative)
From http://money.cnn.com/2017/09/1... [cnn.com]
A new startup called Bodega launched Wednesday and has already apologized in the face of mounting outrage.
Folks weren't happy that Bodega appeared to be taking aim at mom-and-pop shops run by hardworking immigrants, while simultaneously misappropriating immigrant culture and celebrating gentrification.
"Despite our best intentions and our admiration for traditional bodegas, we clearly hit a nerve this morning," Bodega wrote in a Medium post. "And we apologize to anyone we've offended. Rather than disrespect to traditional corner stores -- or worse yet, a threat -- we intended only admiration."
And https://blog.bodega.ai/so-abou... [bodega.ai]
Yes, clearly. The name Bodega sparked a wave of criticism on social media far beyond what we ever imagined. When we first came up with the idea to call the company Bodega we recognized that there was a risk of it being interpreted as misappropriation. We did some homework—speaking to New Yorkers, branding people, and even running some survey work asking about the name and any potential offense it might cause. But it’s clear that we may not have been asking the right questions of the right people.
Way to go there!
Re:Aaaaand .. they're already pissing people off (Score:4, Insightful)
Meh. I couldn't care less if they piss off a pack of SJWs with the name, I'm just disgusted that they could get funding for such trivial shit.
-jcr
Re: (Score:3)
with the name
I did some digging after seeing the outrage. Bodega is Spanish.
1846, "wine shop," from Mexican Spanish, from Spanish bodega "a wine shop; wine-cellar," from Latin apotheca, from Greek apotheke "depot, store" (see apothecary). Since 1970s in American English it has come to mean "corner convenience store or grocery," especially in a Spanish-speaking community, but in New York City and some other places used generically. Also a doublet of boutique. Italian cognate bottega entered English c. 1900 as "artist's workshop or studio," especially in Italy.
When was the last time there was a Spaniard running one of these shops?
Where's the manufactured outrage that the Indians and Arabs culturally appropriated some Spanish?
I did some more digging into the twitter profiles of those offended and it made a lot more sense. Outrage for the sake of outrage.
Re: (Score:2)
>When was the last time there was a Spaniard running one of these shops?
I saw some in Spain recently.
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
It's implied right in the name: 'Slurpee Indians' (vs. Casino Indians).
Re: (Score:3)
“To me, it is offensive for people who are not Hispanic to use the name ‘bodega,’ to make a quick buck,'”Garcia says. “It’s disrespecting all the mom-and-pop bodega owners that started these businesses in the ’60s and ’70s.”
In fact, Garcia would consider making it harder for McDonald to set up the pantry boxes within his community.
The obvious solution is to change the name from "bodega" to "McDonald's". Oh wait.
Re: (Score:2)
McDonald's disrepects Scottish people!
Re: (Score:2)
Holy shit, that blog post is hilarious in its cluelessness!
When we first came up with the idea to call the company Bodega we recognized that there was a risk of it being interpreted as misappropriation.
And yet, they went with the name despite instinctively knowing it was a terrible idea.
We did some homework—speaking to New Yorkers, branding people, and even running some survey work asking about the name and any potential offense it might cause.
Unless your target market is limited to New York, speaking to New Yorkers tells you nearly nothing. Speaking to branding people can be a helpful, but only if you've hired them to actually conduct a real study.
In other words, they didn't do their homework.
Re: (Score:2)
"Rather than disrespect to traditional corner stores -- or worse yet, a threat -- we intended only admiration."
No, you almost certainly intend to play off their name's familiarity and steal their business.
There's nothing inherently wrong with trying to steal another company's business; that's the American way. But don't be surprised at the blowback when you're yet another privileged tech "entrepreneur" looking to get filthy rich by putting local mom and pop shops out of business, wholesale.
Re: (Score:2)
Dafuq? I wasn't aware that running a small store was something only immigrants could do.
Re: (Score:2)
In Soviet Russia (Score:1)
Mom and Pop Corner Stores want to make Google obsolete.
It won't be that hard. A little recession could do the job easily.
so why do I need a phone + data plan to vending (Score:2)
so why do I need a phone + data plan to use a vending system??
mini market vending systems take cash and have self scan no need for a phone / data plan.
Re: (Score:1)
So they can overcharge you for things you could buy at a convenience store, which, let's face it, are already marked up a bit from a full grocery store.
Big Data (Score:2)
So they can track your spending habits and sell it to Big Data. Mostly-cash businesses like bodegas are one of the last untracked businesses.
Re: (Score:2)
Yes, there's exactly zero chance that I'll use a vending machine that requires me to use an app or that won't take cash.
But I'm sure there are plenty of people who would.
Hotels and offices already have this (Score:3)
Re: (Score:1)
Yeah, but in the case of hotels, it's more of a 'captive audience'. I mean, you've checked into your room, unpacked, and you realize that you forgot to pack your toothbrush, or you need some aspirin.
If your choices are "buy from the vending machine in the hotel" or "walk to a nearby convenience store", most of the time, the vending machine choice is going to win. Simply because it's' closer, and it offers what you need.
There's no way that these cabinets can provide everything that people actually go to bode
Already a thing of the past for me (Score:2)
The "outside" (Score:2)
As long as they're willing to add a bathroom too (Score:2)
Since bodegas are for peemergencies AND convenience items, I assume they'll add toilets too (or else their little "ventures" will become a convenient receptacle for that anyway).
Let me guess... (Score:1)
What's that again? (Score:2)
"In a world where we get our groceries delivered in just two hours through Instacart or Amazon Fresh,
..."
What world is he speaking about? It doesn't sound like this one...
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
It's the world of Silicon Valley.
They've missed (Score:2)
The killer part of the idea.
Autonomous stores.
They drive around to where people are tweeting or facebooking from, with no driver, no cashier. Just an occasional visit from someone to restock.
Or they could drive back to a robot refilling station to recharge their wares.
Re: (Score:2)
A mom-and-pop corner convenience store, I think. I don't live on the East coast of the US, so I can only guess.
What a dumb idea (Score:2)
I'll fill in the gaps for them: There is an order of magnitude, at least more items available in the typical convenience store than their vending machine (and that's what it is, a vending machine!) can hold -- and all that includes refrigerated and frozen items. All they're doing is re-inve