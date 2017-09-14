Bitcoin Exchange BTCChina Says To Stop Trading, Sparking Further Slide (reuters.com) 11
Several Slashdot readers have shared this Reuters story: Chinese bitcoin exchange BTCChina said on Thursday that it would stop all trading from Sept. 30, setting off a further slide in the value of the cryptocurrency that left it over 30 percent away from the record highs it hit earlier in the month. China has boomed as a cryptocurrency trading location in recent years, as investors and speculators flocked to domestic exchanges that formerly allowed users to conduct trades for free, boosting demand. But that has prompted regulators in the country to crack down on the cryptocurrency sector, in a bid to stamp out potential financial risks as consumers pile into a highly risky and speculative market that has seen unprecedented growth this year. Just hours after BTCChina announced its closure, Chinese news outlet Yicai reported that the country plans to shut down all bitcoin exchanges by the end of September, citing financial sources in Shanghai.
Re: (Score:2)
I suppose that's possible; but I think it's far more likely that the government is just trying to reduce capital flight. People in China who have money are always looking for ways to offshore it, and the government is always looking for ways to stop that.
Congratulations to Bitcoin (Score:1)
30%? (Score:2)