Earth Science

Mathematical Formula Predicts Global Mass Extinction Event in 2100 (vice.com) 89

Posted by msmash from the shape-of-things-to-come dept.
Kate Lunau, writing for Motherboard: A new paper in Science Advances finds that a mass extinction period mirroring ones from our planet's ancient past could be triggered when humanity adds a certain amount of carbon to the oceans, which are home to the majority of all plants and animals on our planet. The paper pegs that amount at 310 gigatons. According to lead author Daniel Rothman of MIT, based on projections from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, we're on course to hit that number by 2100. After that, we enter "unknown territory." [...] Previous mass extinctions have happened over the course of thousands or millions of years, but the period of change we're in right now has lasted centuries at best, making it hard to compare them. Although plenty of experts say Earth is already experiencing a sixth mass extinction, that remains "a scientific question," Rothman, who is professor of geophysics in the MIT Department of Earth, Atmospheric and Planetary Sciences, told me. Once our planet hits the threshold he identified in this paper, he explained, it will kickstart changes that will "amplify" everything that came before. These same changes, to reiterate, have been associated with all previous mass extinctions on Earth.

  • At least... (Score:3, Funny)

    by ocsibrm ( 3588573 ) on Wednesday September 20, 2017 @04:47PM (#55234007)
    there was a whole lot of shareholder value created before the extinction period hit.

  • Look, China, India, the UK, the EU, Canada, Japan, and the Northeastern and Western US are all AHEAD of where we needed to be on renewables to avoid this. We met and exceeded the 2025 renewables goals in 2016.

    We just need to keep phasing out inefficient dirty kid-killing polluting fossil fuels.

    It's not that hard.

    Starting in 2018 more than 80 percent of all cars and trucks sold worldwide will be electric only or plug-in electric hybrids with a biodiesel option.

    We can - and are - changing. Fast.

    • Re:Not if we continue global renewables expansion (Score:4, Insightful)

      by glenebob ( 414078 ) on Wednesday September 20, 2017 @05:01PM (#55234113)

      Look, China, India, the UK, the EU, Canada, Japan, and the Northeastern and Western US are all AHEAD of where we needed to be on renewables to avoid this. We met and exceeded the 2025 renewables goals in 2016.

      ...

      Starting in 2018 more than 80 percent of all cars and trucks sold worldwide will be electric only or plug-in electric hybrids with a biodiesel option.

      This sounds completely made up. Any links to support it?

    • Manufacturing is extremely energy intensive, it's where most of the end cost often resides. Renewables will not even put a dent in the armor of that massive energy demand, and price is obscene. The solution is next generation nuclear, it's the only clean source of power that can meet demand and do it safely. China is already working on it but regulatory bodies in the US are obstructing progress and refusing to do their job.

      • Wrong. Price of renewables today is under 6 cents.

        It's 2017 not 1967, sunshine. China manufactures entire solar farms that look like giant panda bears the size of Rhode Island. Nobody is waiting for you. Walmart literally built more solar PV in the US than was built before 2010. You can scream fake news until the cows come home, and then wonder why we are more competitive than you are. Because we build it in the West. We use it in the West. We have cheaper energy and we're eating your shorts. Capitalism 10

    • That is the other reason why it's insane to listen to the death cultists. Who here believes the use of solar and other alternative energy will not increase massively by 2100? That target they are claiming we will reach is a bald-faced lie, put forth to scare people. The simple natural shift to using alternative energies pushes that tip-over date out to infinity, but they will never admit that because then you would not feel FEAR FEAR FEAR they want you to feel, in order to control your actions and choice

  • We must save our knowledge with a library on a remote planet.

  • How much, exactly, are hominids to blame for this and what penalties should we apply to individual ones?

    (Pauses for cognitive dissonance from conceptually incoherent Linnaean Taxonomy training/brainwashing to set in)

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      I do not know about hominids being to blame but about 300% gasoline taxes may teach them. Just in case...

    • How much, exactly, are hominids to blame for this and what penalties should we apply to individual ones?

      Exactly enough to make all the difference. We shouldn't penalize people or corporations for releasing CO2, we should charge them the amount of money that it costs to clean up their mess. If you put 30 tons of CO2 into the air, then you have to pay to have it removed. We have the technology to actually do this, it's not hypothetical.

  • I prefer carbon-neutral, fully organic and analog "Doom is here!" signs held on the street corner. Mathematical formulas have too much negative impact on the environment.

  • Catastrophic feedback (Score:3)

    by Geoffrey.landis ( 926948 ) on Wednesday September 20, 2017 @04:58PM (#55234089) Homepage

    The possibility of a catastrophic feedback is indeed the wild card in global warming calculations: there is a lot of carbon dioxide and methane trapped in frozen soil and in undersea clathrates, and it is indeed possible that there is a threshold above which these will be released, dramatically increasing the temperature. It has happened in the past.
    When people talk about the uncertainty in global warming predictions, this is one uncertainty that is often left out: the possiblility that the models are accurate about short-term warming but significantly underestimate long-term warming.
    But this is also extremely hard to model.

    • The possibility of a catastrophic feedback is indeed the wild card in global warming calculations: there is a lot of carbon dioxide and methane trapped in frozen soil and in undersea clathrates, and it is indeed possible that there is a threshold above which these will be released, dramatically increasing the temperature.

      It's not a "wild card," it is considered so unlikely by scientists that after consideration, the IPCC didn't even put it in their report as a reasonable possibility. Nature has a good summary of the research [nature.com]:

      Catastrophic, widespread dissociation of methane gas hydrates will not be triggered by continued climate warming at contemporary rates (0.2C per decade; IPCC 2007) over timescales of a few hundred years. Most of Earth's gas hydrates occur at low saturations and in sediments at such great depths below the seafloor or onshore permafrost that they will barely be affected by warming over even 10^3 yr.

      • It's not a "wild card," it is considered so unlikely by scientists that after consideration, the IPCC didn't even put it in their report as a reasonable possibility. Nature has a good summary of the research [nature.com]:

        That's a good article, thanks. There are other articles, however-- some of them even cited in that one-- that emphasize slightly more the "We don't know" aspect of the clathrate stability.

        Methane clathrates are only one of several sources of greenhouse gasses that are currently sequestered in cold traps, primarily in the Arctic. We do know that, in the past, there have been times when warming has released these. We don't know enough about how much is currently sequestered in cold traps, and how much warm

        • that emphasize slightly more the "We don't know" aspect of the clathrate stability.

          Yes, those scientists are hoping that with enough research, they will be able to find something scary. Scary enough that maybe the world will finally be frightened into taking action. Those are mainly activist dreams.

  • "Nobody gets rich betting on the apocalypse." At least that's what my dad would say whenever I start spouting tinfoil-hat end-of-the-world chicken little BS. I don't really care though, I'll be long dead by then. In the meantime, you guys can pave the planet. *shrug*

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mentil ( 1748130 )

      Plenty of people got rich selling tinfoil hats, Flavor-Aid, and doomsday cults (donate all your money to free your soul.) Cult leaders are especially likely to get groupies, although if you then have children you may care about what kind of planet they end up inheriting; try not to crap it up, k?

  • So why should I change my behavior?
  • We're in the middle of a mass extinction event already, how is this one 83 years in the future going to be different?

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by tsa ( 15680 )

      I wonder about that myself. It will probably be mass extinction on steroids.

  • Is to go back to living in a cave like a hunter-gatherer while the Al Gore and the rest of the elites can reign over us on high like the Greek Gods from their Mount Olympus.

    • When has anybody advocated anything like that? The only thing I've seen advocated was alternative solutions to the same energy issues.

      • Considering how badly the elites simply want to eradicate roughly 90% us from the Earth, it isn't mental gymnastics to figure out that the first step to that is reducing us to mere subjects. Why do you think they teach children in kindergarten to take cold showers and scold their parents for running air conditioning or brushing their teeth with the sink running? It's to dehumanize us and remove modern society's comforts from us.

        "In the event that I am reincarnated, I would like to return as a deadly virus,

        • they teach children in kindergarten to take cold showers and scold their parents for running air conditioning or brushing their teeth with the sink running

          [citation needed]

  • Wait a minute, I thought the oceans were already 100% saturated with CO2, after acting as a carbon sink for a long time, and thus new CO2 stays in the atmosphere now? Is he saying that's not the case, or that solid carbon is going to be dumped into the oceans?

  • Hearts and Minds! (Score:3)

    by Rick Schumann ( 4662797 ) on Wednesday September 20, 2017 @05:16PM (#55234239) Journal
    You want to stop ths from happening? You have to change hearts and minds of pretty much everyone on the planet, first. Good luck with that, by the way. We can't get people to stop doing much simpler things (like killing each other over stupid things like this-or-that-so-called-god, or the color of someones skin, and so on) so I don't expect you'll get much traction over something that's going to happen a full lifetime in the future. What'll happen instead, is people will have their hearts and minds change when things get so bad that they can't ignore it anymore -- and even then some of the greedier piece of shit people will still be trying to rob everyone, and of course the religious zealot types will just be talking about it being 'gods will', and trying to recruit people into their stupid faith. Seriously, some days I begin to think that the reason we haven't seen sure signs of alien civilizations in our galaxy is because they did the same stupid shit that we're doing right now, and fucked up their own planet so bad that they all went extinct.

  • I am not saying we shouldn't be as clean and impactless as we can to take care of our home, we shouldn't need any kind of model to do the right thing on a global stewardship level, but this model is essentially useless for any kind of prediction.

    Aside from a number what ifs that this model simply can't predict, this all depends the current social/economic/political environment remaining virtually the same (not to mention natural ones like tectonic, space phenomena, diseases, etc).

    All it takes is one event (

  • What if we banned manufacturing in nations like China where pollution is almost totally uncontrolled? Instead we would require manufacturing to take place in first world nations where emissions can be reliably managed. Our corporations obviously see developing nations as a mere resource to be exploited without regard.

  • Sheer FUD, mixed with outright falsehoods (Score:3, Informative)

    by argStyopa ( 232550 ) on Wednesday September 20, 2017 @05:23PM (#55234303) Journal

    "These same changes, to reiterate, have been associated with all previous mass extinctions on Earth"

    Really?

    Timeline of (major) Mass Extinction Events:
    http://www.worldatlas.com/arti... [worldatlas.com]
    1 Holocene extinction - Present
    2 Cretaceousâ"Paleogene extinction event 65 million years ago
    3 Triassicâ"Jurassic extinction event 199 million to 214 million years ago
    4 Permianâ"Triassic extinction event 251 million years ago
    5 Late Devonian extinction 364 million years ago
    6 Ordovicianâ"Silurian extinction events 439 million years ago

    So the 'extinction events' are approx 65mya, 200mya, 250 mya, 360mya, and 440 mya?

    Then we look in https://wattsupwiththat.com/20... [wattsupwiththat.com] for this: (CO2 vs time chart) https://wattsupwiththat.files.... [wordpress.com] ...which shows us (purple line)
    65 mya- no CO2 spike (it had been falling steadily 60+ million years)
    200 mya- yes CO2 spike
    250 mya- no CO2 spike (it had been steady for about 60+ million years)
    360 mya- no CO2 spike (a spike about 20my before this, though)
    440 mya- CO2 rise over previous 20 my ...no clear correlation at all. CERTAINLY not that CO2 changes have been associated with "ALL PREVIOUS MASS EXTINCTIONS". That's bullshit.

    In fact, that chart shows that current CO2 levels are much lower than the bulk of the last 500 million years.

    Further, this chart would serve as pretty serious disputation of ANY correlation between CO2 and warming, frankly. CO2 spikes seem to result in no impact to temperature or plummeting temperatures.

