Governments Turn Tables By Suing Public Records Requesters (apnews.com) 34
schwit1 quotes the AP: Government bodies are increasingly turning the tables on citizens who seek public records that might be embarrassing or legally sensitive. Instead of granting or denying their requests, a growing number of school districts, municipalities and state agencies have filed lawsuits against people making the requests -- taxpayers, government watchdogs and journalists who must then pursue the records in court at their own expense.
The lawsuits generally ask judges to rule that the records being sought do not have to be divulged. They name the requesters as defendants but do not seek damage awards. Still, the recent trend has alarmed freedom-of-information advocates, who say it's becoming a new way for governments to hide information, delay disclosure and intimidate critics. "This practice essentially says to a records requester, 'File a request at your peril,'" said University of Kansas journalism professor Jonathan Peters, who wrote about the issue for the Columbia Journalism Review in 2015, before several more cases were filed. "These lawsuits are an absurd practice and noxious to open government."
Opening themselves up to trouble (Score:5, Insightful)
If this keeps happening they risk being in contempt of the court by filing frivolous lawsuits against legitimate actors.
I was just wondering that. Over here, judges tend to be VERY upset at people and organizations that obviously just waste their time and get VERY creative when it comes to getting back at them.
The lawsuits generally ask judges to rule that the records being sought do not have to be divulged. They name the requesters as defendants but do not seek damage awards.
Unless of course the judges are correct that, under current law/caselaw, the records being sought are exempt from disclosure. I mean, to me that really seems like a fact-based inquiry into each set of records and countervailing lawsuit that is the fundamental crux here.
Or to put it another way, I believe the following statements concurrently:
(1) If agencies are filing lawsuits trying to prevent disclosure of documents that clearly covered by the various (Federal, State, local) FOIAs, they should be sanction
They don't care - it's taxpayer money. As long as they don't suffer any serious consequences they'll keep doing it. If judges start throwing people in jail for refusing to turn over records then things will change. It's called accountability. Without something like that, this will continue.
Or avoiding the expense of harassment ? (Score:2)
If this keeps happening they risk being in contempt of the court by filing frivolous lawsuits against legitimate actors.
I wonder how many of the lawsuits are against frivolous information requests. For example yet another request to NASA about where the aliens are hidden. Might be a valid move for these.
Criminal disrepsect of the bureaucracy! (Score:3)
Many of these information outlaws failed to even submit Forms 223981A-1 and 32871BC-5, Application For Permit To Become Information Criminal and Certification of Illegal Information Gathering. That makes them double criminals!
Drain this f&ing swamp (Score:4, Informative)
Trump needs to remember the reason he was voted in: put and end to this deep-state bullshit.
Suing the citizen is exactly the kind of shit you get once you start warrantless mass surveillance of the Americans (Bush, Obama), spying on journalists (Obama), sending the IRS after the dissenters (Obama), putting the whistle-blowers to jail (Obama).
Manning, Assange, and Snowden need to be fully exonerated and given a medal of freedom. Obama stooges need to be jailed and tried for seditious subversion of the constitution.
And you think that's going to happen? In this or any administration?
Come over to Europe! We could use a few immigrants that can read and write and maybe even have some marketable skills for a change.
Good reasons and bad reasons. (Score:2)
Denying a FOI may be a good reason to do so. Such as protecting protecting confidential information. For example if you want the Medicaid Health Records of the guy who lives down the street, because you think he is a druggy.
However information that shouldn't be denied is if it just happens to put the officials in a bad light. So they may had rushed that contract for the new building and went with a known vendor. While the reason to do so, is because the building needed to be built quickly, and the known v
FOIA requests aren't automatically granted. There are legitimate reasons to deny the requests, or redact the material. The agency who is processing the request can say "no" and cite one of the valid reasons.
Filing lawsuits against the requester is akin to saying "there is no valid reason to deny the request, but I want to anyway". It is disgusting and these types of lawsuits should be summarily dismissed by the court where they are filed.
As the articles said, these government entities very well could just refuse a request for some reason (such as one of the reasons you suggest). But they aren't doing that; they are filing lawsuits against the requester. That's where the problem is and that's what this whole article is about. This is what is absurd, malicious, and pernicious. And it's getting worse.
It's interesting to see how American institutions, politics, and bureaucracy, are steadily on the decline, both from within and without.
Read about this a couple-three days ago.
No, this is not so nefarious as wanting to keep things secret from the public. Suing the requester is a tactical move designed to make sure the government doesn't have to pay the requester's legal fees.
If the requester sues the government to get release of the records, and wins, the government is on the hook for the requester's legal fees.
If the government sues the
Medicaid health records aren't covered by FOIA.
Face it America ... (Score:1)
Face it America, you're all fucked.
Your beloved Constitution is being used to wipe the asses of those in power. Your beloved Republic ceases to exist when your politicians act like facists. Your beloved freedoms don't exist when they stop applying and you stop fighting for them, and when your own President doesn't seem to know or care what they are. You sure as fuck are no better than the places you're at war with, because you have religions believing they should determine what everyone should be allowed
I miss the old days (Score:4, Insightful)
In the old days corrupt and unruly government officials would be tarred and feathered (or worse) so they knew to behave. Government works for the people not vice versa.
In the old days corrupt and unruly government officials would be tarred and feathered (or worse) so they knew to behave.
In the old days, inconvenient or unruly citizens would be whipped or beaten (or worse) so they knew to stay in their place.
In the old days, we didn't have antibiotics.
The old days were shit.
Right up the ACLU's alley. (Score:2)
the water just got another degree warmer (Score:3)
Silly citizens (Score:2)
Silly citizens- how DARE you want to use the law to request things that you have the legal right to see?