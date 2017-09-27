Vacuum Company Dyson To Build 'Radically Different' Electric Car (theguardian.com) 60
British inventor Sir James Dyson has announced plans to build an electric car that will be "radically different" from current models and go on sale in 2020. The Guardian reports: The billionaire who revolutionized the vacuum cleaner said 400 engineers in Wiltshire had been working since 2015 on the 2.5 billion British pound project. No prototype has yet been built, but Dyson said the car's electric motor was ready, while two different battery types were under development that he claimed were already more efficient than in existing electric cars. Dyson said consumers would have to "wait and see" what the car would look like: "We don't have an existing chassis [...] We're starting from scratch. What we're doing is quite radical." However, he said the design was "all about the technology" and warned that it would be an expensive vehicle to purchase. While he did not name a price, he said: "Maybe the better figure is how much of a deposit they would be prepared to put down."
totally suck!
I'm going to go against the grain by saying I was extremely impressed with their engineering prowess.
I watched a YouTube video where a mechanical engineer disassembled one of their motors and used an oscilloscope to show how they got so much power out of a tiny little moter.
I'm not joking it was actually very impressive, the way the power ramped up using a digital function was amazing. It wasn't like they just used a bigger motor and applied simple power to it.
"The first Dyson product that doesn't suck or blow (Score:5, Funny)
I'll wait for Electrolux's entry into the market.
Nothing sucks like Electrolux.
I've only owned two vacuum cleaners in my life and both were Electrolux. The first I inherited and was about 50 years before the motor died out. The newer one still sucks.
Unfortunately the new one is not backwards-compatible with the bags the old one used.
you met that sweet, vitamin C infused, head-high-to-Dinklage produce with all the zeal of a baby seal club-wielder.
Thanks to the OP, we have now reached a Nash equilibrium in this story.
When another famous British Inventor, Sir Clive Sinclair, invented an electric vehicle he came up with this [wikipedia.org].
I'll wait for this one sitting down and I'll probably need to steady myself so I won't fall off my chair once it does get released.
It would have sold great on the west coast USA.
Actually, in Oregon a tricycle electronically limited to 15mph counts as a bicycle and can drive anywhere. Washington is probably the same.
I'd rather have that than his computer; actually I had two of them as a kid, both Timex/Sinclair 1000 models. I bought them at a yard sale from a graduating college student. It only had 2k of RAM, and booted to a BASIC editor. When the RAM filled up, it just froze. Oops, you wrote to much code. Start over.
In theory you could
Who cares. (Score:2, Funny)
Where the hell is my sphere, Dyson?
Sunk Costs (Score:2)
After investing 2.5 billion GBP already, I sure hope it doesn't suck. The expectation to deliver must be hanging over James Dyson's head like a bowling ball.
Re:Sunk Costs (Score:5, Insightful)
Half of that was just in battery tech. New battery tech can easily repay 2.5bn even if the car never gets manufactured.
Has Dyson invested into such technologies before? There is still a lot to improve even in the area of household appliances and personal care products. Maybe the expensive move into mobility markets stems from the desire of new investment, or they inherited some know-how from the British car industry.
they inherited some know-how from the British car industry
You mean like Range Rover or Lotus? *chuckles*
Anyways those are respectively Indian and Chinese manufacturers nowadays.
Are you sure he cares? There was a time when the visionaries who were willing to spend their life savings to change the world came from the United States.
Lately, it looks more and more like America is becoming a nation of bean-counters, ignorant hillbillies and risk-averse security addicts.
And that's not good for anybody.
Dyson the Apple of vacuum cleaners. Most of their money is spent on creating an image and not on making vacuum cleaners. In terms of marketing, there are sound logical reason why Dyson should not make cars under that brand, it will be forever tainted with, "it sucks", no matter how much they spend, it will simply be crippled in branding terms.
The big problem for Dyson, Tesla and not Tesla itself but the prod on Tesla has created in the rest of the automotive market. Dyson will not be competing against Tesla
Dyson the Apple of vacuum cleaners. Most of their money is spent on creating an image and not on making vacuum cleaners.
Spot on.
Case in point: I bought a disposable Walmart chinese vacuum cleaner for the cottage and somehow it got swapped with the $500 dyson clunker that I bought for home. I don't remember how much was the Walmart one but it was cheap enough that I didn't buy extra bags.
if they can make a self driving car that Chicago (Score:2)
if they can make a self driving car that can work year round in the Chicago area then may have something big.
Cost (Score:5, Funny)
Considering the Dyson hairdryer costs $400, and a Dyson table fan costs $300, I predict the Dyson Car will cost $5 million dollars.
Skeptical (Score:3, Insightful)
I wish him success. It'd be wonderful to have a new Tesla-like operation running (in the sense of a new purely-electric vehicle company). But the smart money is on this project utterly failing. There is a huge amount of technical and marketing expertise involved in designing something as complex as a car. If he's coming into this without involving a lot of people really experienced with all aspects of car development, the chances are really good that the project will be doomed to failure. Plus there's the whole manufacturing problem to tackle. Bringing a new car assembly line into production would be monumental, and even contracting with an existing manufacturer for this purpose would be extremely challenging (especially if the differences from existing car designs are substantial, as Dyson apparently wants to achieve).
And if the car is too different from existing designs, he's going to have a hell of a time convincing people to buy it.
Lots of companies have a good shot (Score:2)
Steve Balmer said essentially the same thing about Apple and cell phones... there's no reason why a new entrant cannot hit a car out the park. There are zillions or car tinkerers in the world that understand cars incredibly well, so it's not like there's not a lot of available expertise with cars nor are car issues not incredibly well understood already. Car evolution has been incredibly slow to date, the market is absolutely ripe for ANYONE with some nice technical improvements to steal a ton of marketsh
google his recent hires - lots of experience across fields, even including ex Tesla staff.
Smart people surround themselves with the knowledgeable people they need and then just pull them all together.
already more efficient (Score:2)
I was playing with motors for a solar car project in college
I don't know why they do that instead of battle bots. A solar car race will get you 34 views on Youtube; a demolition derby of robots with flamethrowers and chainsaws will get you a sold-out event at the stadium, with a mile-long lineup, and scalpers, and ice cream vendors, and tailgate parties.
Why would anyone buy Dyson made car? (Score:2)
...You know that company's track record. Even when their prior products worked as designed and advertised, they sucked....
imo, Dyson shows the ultimate power of marketing. It doesn't necessarily have to work better, you just have to convince consumers willing to pay a lot more to think it works better. Marketing at work.
Wouldn't a Stepped Process Would be Better? (Score:1)
other companies have no interest in their tech because it has to interoperate with the rest of the other companies' systems and meet pre-established benchmarks.
But you just go to a contract automaker, which may actually be what they are going to do (who knows), rather than actually building a car yourself. Unless, of course, you are building a vehicle so radically different from what has come before that nobody else has any expertise that would be helpful in building it, anyway. It's difficult to imagine that, however. At minimum, the wheels, tires, and suspension components in general will be similar to other vehicles, and they will probably be attached to a subf
Radically different democratic car (Score:1)
Instead of artificial intelligence this car offers the true democracy of mob rule. Every seat has a steering wheel so that each passenger can vote on which direction to go. And in an accident there is no longer any clear person to blame, it's a perfect system like our glorious democracy.
The roads will be a lot cleaner (Score:2)
The roads will be a lot cleaner after one of these goes by. The one I'm waiting for is the Roomba car - self driving and learns the way to your destination by bumping into things along the way.
How many prototypes (Score:2, Interesting)
It took Dyson 15 years and 5000+ prototypes [gizmodo.com] to get a vacuum right. Yes, a vacuum.
I can only wonder how many tries it's going to take them to get right something as complex as a car.
The first car to have wheels that have no tires?
Oh. A hovercar.
anyone care to bet... (Score:2)
how ugly it will be? For some wierd reason, the designers of all these "radically new tech" vehicles seem to feel a burning need to make it a special kind of fugly.
New fuel cell technology (Score:2)
Motor (Score:1)
Nice... (Score:1)
It's not the owner of the VW that has the problem, it's the person driving behind them.
How to win friends and influence enemies, hey?
Marketing (Score:1)
Regardless of what it ends up being, I already know the marketing narrative.
They started before Ford, they went through a million prototypes, and that's why you need to pay them 10x the price of a regular car.
Dyson is only seeing half of the picture (Score:2)
While I'd certainly agree that technology (or the lack of it) plays an important part in the slowness to accept electric vehicles, but if you market it at a price that is outside of the reach of the mass consumer, you can't exactly hope for large scale appeal either.
Wished Ballard didn't give up on their gas-turbine (Score:2)
I wished Ballard didn't give up on their gas-turbine electric car.
They just kind of... gave up. At the time there was no real excuse, just a statement that said something to the effect of "Umm, nevermind, we're dropping everything and moving all research to fuel cells."
Problem is, fuel cells are just glorified batteries. The gas-turbine directly converted fuel to energy without that huge conversion step in the middle.
>The gas-turbine directly converted fuel to energy without that huge conversion step in the middle.
Uhh. You mean the turbine converted fuel to mechanical energy (and heat), converted to electricity (and heat), and converted to mechanical energy (and heat).
As opposed to a fuel cell converting fuel to electricity (and heat), to mechanical energy (and heat)?