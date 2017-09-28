Ikea's Stuff is Tough To Assemble, So It Bought a Startup To Do It For You (arstechnica.com) 107
One of the most popular jobs on TaskRabbit, a service that lets you hire workers for quick gigs, is assembling Ikea furniture. So perhaps it's no surprise that the Swedish retail giant has acquired the startup for an undisclosed price. From a report: For now, TaskRabbit services -- where each worker sets their own rates but the company takes 20 percent -- are available in 40 American cities and in London. The majority of its American workers (or "taskers" as the company dubs them) do not receive any health or retirement benefits, as is typical in so-called "gig economy" jobs. While TaskRabbit itself has not been sued in federal court by any of its workers so far, other companies in the industry have been -- numerous labor cases filed against Uber were recently heard at the 9th US Circuit Court of Appeal in San Francisco. It seems unlikely that Swedish business culture will have any impact on TaskRabbit's workers, the overwhelming majority of whom are ad hoc contractors. Sweden, which generally lacks a similar "gig economy" environment, boasts universal public health care and housing and child care subsidies. Employees in Sweden are required to be provided a minimum of five weeks paid annual leave, and wages are typically set by annual collective bargaining. According to Ikea's statement, TaskRabbit will remain an independent company and will remain in San Francisco -- as such, its taskers aren't considered to be employees.
Indeed, was going to post the exact same thing. If it is difficult, it's probably because you're not following instructions.
furthermore: Ikea's furniture is crap, it's going downhill in quality the last 10 years.
True about quality, I have some furnitures that are almost 20 years old, mostly ABO and LEKSVIK and they are still very nice in solid wood.
A lot of WTF moments including one this morning.
When it leaks out through your baby, I bet you change your tune...
When it leaks out through your baby, I bet you change your tune...
And then he'll buy some of his own damn outlet covers. Not the landlord's responsibility to baby proof for his tenants.
Yeah, I've never had much difficulty putting together Ikea furniture. For wordless instructions (because of how many translations would be needed) they are fairly self-explanatory. It's almost as if Ikea actually tests their instructions. They also aren't afraid to use more paper than necessary to e
Step one, don't buy more furniture than will comfortably fit in 475sqft apartment.
Seriously, if you've left yourself enough room to move around-in once the furniture is placed, then you should have enough room to assemble it. If all you have are 1' wide paths through the place then you have too much furniture.
Your bed should provide enough flat area to assemble most things. I put together a 6-drawer Malm chest that way. As a bonus, it also keeps the finish (such as it may be) from getting scratched or scuffed.
I installed an Ikea kitchen (8' long), dining table, sofa, chairs, bathroom vanity, and bookcase in a 500 sq. ft. apartment. Lots of room. Never at a loss for space. I don't know what your problem is.
Could your grandmother put one together?
No, that's why people have grandkids.
IKEA furniture isn't that difficult to put together. You just need to take your time, follow the directions and try not to misplace any of the small parts.
Don't forget: be careful not to damage the easy-to-flake particle board when said instructions include 'hammer the dowel into the hole'. I've never not been able to do the assembly without marring the gloss white finish in at least one spot.
I have. I usually use a block between the hammer and the dowel to prevent exactly that. I hit the block, and the dowel goes in without marring anything. Tada!
I'm somewhat surprised by this article, as every Ikea store I've shopped at (4 stores, all different cities) has a service that you can pay for to get someone to come to your home and assemble the furniture. I had no idea it was not a standard thing that was done everywhere, and must apparently just be a service offered by the Ikea stores that I happen to have shopped at.
I've never paid for the service, but it's my understanding that if they fail to build it correctly, or damage it during assembly, the
Likewise. Pretty certain this is offered in most IKEAs in the UK.
Not sure this is a new service, more that they are going to use TaskRabbit to either expand it or replace the existing system in the US.
When I was a kid we had a rubber mallet, it was fairly hard but slightly malleable, perfect for hammering in dowels without harming the surface of anything. Lacking that, try a few layers of towel over a hammer head...
Tapping would do it, if you were patient enough.
If you're in a hurry. grab a vibrator, turn it on high, and just press down.
That's what SHE said....
You are describing something that takes long term focus on one subject. Have you seen modern people? The modern environment has trained everyone to have a short attention span.
Also there are people that are just lazy.
Instead of paying someone to assemble cheap furniture, spend that money to buy something that looks better, comes assembled, and will last a lifetime.
I bet if you do a cost-benefit analysis you'll find that it's competitive to buy slightly better, preassembled stuff than to pay someone to put cheap stuff together for you.
I don't know about that. Pre-assembled can be pretty pricey - after all you really are still paying to have someone put it together for you. It just happens before you see it. And you're probably paying skilled worker rates rather than gig worker rates.
Yes, but those skilled workers are assembling in a perfect work environment with all tools needed on hand and in order. That has to cut down on their time.
The first important bit is that they're not merely assembling a flat-pack kit, they're actually manufacturing furniture. It's not manufacture-then-assemble as two separate stages, it's assemble-as-manufacturing as a single process.
Second, the product is designed for its finished result, not for its flatpack design. It's probably better furniture simply because it's not designed with flatpack as a strong consideration.
Whenever someone talks about gig-worker rates I'm reminded of Benny Hill's "Fred Scuttle" character on The Benny Hill Show that would do things like organize budget vacations for four quid, with predictably disastrous results.
Absolutely, I put up 3 tables, something like 20 chairs, 3 big TV/media, multiple living-room kallax and besta, shelves, beds, whatever, ~80 furnitures in all, and it's easy, just follow the step.
The pictures are worse than text. They're so minimal it's often difficult to determine which piece is which, which way it should be facing / flipped, and which order do do the various sub steps in (or if any of that matters).
IQ test (Score:2)
It's not difficult, it's just bothersome. The engineering of their furniture is interesting, but it's tedious to assemble. And it takes a long time, there's a lot of small pieces that need to be repetitively be put together.
Occasionally I run into steps where I need 3 hands -- two pieces are loose fit and adding the third with the fastener makes it prone to falling apart before you can set the third piece.
My only other complaint is that quality is hit or miss. Sometimes the finished piece isn't that sound
IKEA furniture isn't that difficult to put together. You just need to take your time, follow the directions and try not to misplace any of the small parts.
And sort all the parts into separate piles and count the parts *before* you start assembly.
(Ya, seems obvious but people seem to get that confused with "oblivious" all the time.)
Difficult? Or just tedious? (Score:2)
I've assembled a few pieces of Ikea furniture in my lifetime and I've never found the task to be particularly difficult. Time consuming, yes... but not hard.
Ikea offers this service already, by the way.
My current apartment is full of IKEA products (wardrobe, computer desk, kitchen table, coffee table & TV unit). All bought in early 2014 and none has failed on me and its all still in good condition.
The apartment I had before this one (where I got rid of my furniture rather than move it cross country at great expense) was full of IKEA furniture as well and that stuff never failed me in all the years I owned it (I did replace the top of a computer desk but that was only because I needed a larger one)
In t
My current apartment is full of IKEA products (wardrobe, computer desk, kitchen table, coffee table & TV unit). All bought in early 2014 and none has failed on me and its all still in good condition.
The apartment I had before this one (where I got rid of my furniture rather than move it cross country at great expense) was full of IKEA furniture as well and that stuff never failed me in all the years I owned it (I did replace the top of a computer desk but that was only because I needed a larger one)
In terns of how much use I get out of IKEA furniture vs what I paid for it, IKEA has represented good value to me.
It may be a decent value, but you've already hinted as to why your IKEA furniture has lasted quite a long time.
Once you assembled it, you never moved it.
Disassembling or otherwise physically moving IKEA furniture is filed under "Shit You Never Do"
A number of the pieces I had in my previous apartment where moved multiple times over their life and didn't fail.
And when I moved out, a lot of it was sold/given to friends and family and it made it to their place without failures. (I had a large IKEA Expedit shelving unit that moved house at least 3-4 times and is still going strong at the house of a family member last I saw it)
Well, I make an n of 2. Kids, pets, family. Tons of Ikea furniture that's moved house twice and state once. Spent six weeks in storage. All back together, all still perfectly functional. In fact, I've always thought that ease of disassembly meant Ikea furniture was easier to handle in a move since everything can be broken down to flat pieces.
While it's true that Ikea sells a lot of particle board stuff, it's not remotely difficult to find actual wood furniture at Ikea as well. It usually costs more than the particle board or metal stuff, but even that is still often cheaper than buying something from elsewhere that looks just as good.
I can count on exactly one finger the number of times a piece of Ikea furniture has broken on me... it was years after I had bought it, and it got damaged during a move. I was able to get the necessary parts t
Wait a second (Score:2)
I thought that being easy to assemble was one of the primary selling points of Ikea stuff.
Show some sympathy for cat parasite victims (Score:2)
Maybe I am weird... (Score:2)
Maybe, but when you get to their more expensive things, the quality is still far below what a similar amount of money buys you from other manufacturers.
You have no idea what you're talking about.
My house is mostly full of antique furniture. Made from real wood. With just a few pieces of Ikea crap, where I have not yet found a suitable piece of quality furniture.
This seems wrong. (Score:2)
What will prevent them from making their instructions more unclear in order to drive customers towards their new "service"?
One-sided Summary! (Score:2)
Wow, that summary sure editorialized. Task Rabbit, from what I can tell, sounds much more like a contractor than a "gig."
My mom would like their service; not that hard to assemble, but still easier than doing yourself.
Tooless assembly sucks (Score:2)
Hard to build ? (Score:2)
~Homer
Nothing to do with "too tough" (Score:2)
This is the same reason fast food restaurants exist; people are too lazy or don't have time to do it themselves.
SLADDA? (Score:2)
Tough? (Score:2)
- Screws in places where you cannot get a screwdriver to fit.
- Crawling around on your living room floor for two and a half hours (hope you have carpeting)
- Missing fasteners
- Build materials out of tolerance
Tough to assemble?!? (Score:2)
Ikea's Stuff is Tough To Assemble
Do people genuinely have that much trouble assembling Ikea? My seven-year-old boy just built a bunch of cupboards for his room. All I had to do was some of the final hammering and screw tightening.
Is this really something grownups struggle with?
Wrong Job (Score:2)
20%? (Score:2)
Olympic event? (Score:1)
Re: (Score:3)