Hollywood Studios Join Disney To Launch Movies Anywhere Digital Locker Service
There may be a grand unifying service to make accumulating a large digital cinematic library feasible, or so is the hope anyway. From a report: For several years now, Disney has been the only Hollywood studio with a digital movie locker worth using, but a host of other industry heavyweights have now jumped on board to launch an expanded version of the service called Movies Anywhere. It's both a cloud-based digital locker and a one-stop-shop app: customers connect Movies Anywhere to their iTunes, Amazon Video, Google Play, or Vudu accounts, and all of the eligible movies they've purchased through those retailers appear as part of their Movies Anywhere library. Given that the Movies Anywhere app works across a number of platforms, it basically allows them to take their digital film library with them no matter what device or operating system they're using. [...] The launch of Movies Anywhere should be the merciful, final blow that puts an end to UltraViolet, one of the entertainment industry's first attempts at putting together a comprehensive digital locker service. That service flailed due to a poor customer experience and lack of adoption on the part of big digital retailers like Apple. The team behind Movies Anywhere seems to have learned from UltraViolet's mistakes, however, as well as Disney's previous successes.
I'm not sure... (Score:3)
make accumulating a large digital cinematic library feasible
If you don't have the video in your possession, I don't think it counts as "accumulating a library".
Re:I'm not sure... (Score:4, Insightful)
Even if it's in my possession, if it requires someone else to approve my watching it every time I want to, or it's not playable by standard software so I can be sure that as platforms are updated I'll still be able to watch it, then it's just a rental, not a purchase. No thanks.
True, I was simplifying. From my perspective, if you can't watch the video on your own terms, then you aren't in possession of it even if you do possess the bits.
A bit like how if you have encrypted email that you can't read, you aren't really in possession of the message the email contains.
A bit like how if you have encrypted email that you can't read, you aren't really in possession of the message the email contains.
Unless a court wants the contents of that email. Then they'll hold you in contempt until you magically remember the key.
Oh come on! It's not like any kind of media storage/DRM/C&C platform EVER went out of business and locked their customers out of the content.
Right? Oh...right.
I'll be waiting to see what becomes of UV content if this becomes a de facto replacement.
Yes, I understood all that perfectly well.
Note that I wasn't saying that the service was bad or useless. I was just taking issue with the "accumulating a library" description.
I'm pretty sure a 3TB portable drive already makes 'accumulating a large digital cinem.....fuck it's an easy place to store all my movies.
Why hollywood insists on complicating this (in name AND practice) is beyond me...other than the usual "for profits and evil" of course.
And if you want to get fancy, there's plenty of solutions out there to convert/stream on your own. Some of them are easier than trying to figure out the necessary apps for 17 difference services across your 4 or 5 different devices. And
You might not believe how many women disagree with you. It's always the women who force their men ti rip their discs and then get rid of the discs permanently.
Ditto. Did Disney write this press release? The only notable difference between UV and Movies Anywhere is that they didn't have Disney's library.
I'm struggling... (Score:2)
What Hollywood really wants... (Score:2)
Everything on their servers. Nothing anywhere else.
Next step after that, buying a law making it illegal to have movies, music, etc. etc. on your own hardware, with government-mandated spyware, sorry, MSFT calls it "telemetry," to make sure the law is enforced.
And, of course, if the network goes down...
> And, of course, if the network goes down...
At this point in human history, the network going down is equivalent to the power going out. Next time the internet goes out, just play board games or go out or something. It's really a meaningless statement nowadays.
also we harvest ur viewing habits (Score:3, Informative)
Our system does not respond to Do Not Track requests or headers from some or all browsers. We may use cookies or other technologies to deliver more relevant advertising and to link data collected across other computers or devices that you may use. To understand your choices for receiving more relevant advertising or to manage your online tracking or advertising preferences, please review the information below:
Movies Anywhere adheres to the DAA's Self-Regulatory Principles for Online Behavioral Advertising. You may choose not to receive targeted advertising from many ad networks, data exchanges, marketing analytics and other service providers, by visiting the Digital Advertising Alliance's (DAA) opt-out page at http://www.aboutads.info/choices, or the DAA's AppChoices tool at http://youradchoices.com/appchoices.
On your mobile device, you may also adjust your privacy and advertising settings to control whether you want to receive more relevant advertising.
this is just the beginning of the lol and i suggest u read the whole page
adheres to the DAA's Self-Regulatory Principles for Online Behavioral Advertising
Ugh.
Could there be a less meaningful thing that that?
Wow (Score:2)
Another change to re-buy your collection (and pay a storage fee) so you can get hammered by your cable company for excessive bandwidth fees (provided you in a spot that has enough bandwidth to stream a movie) until they close up shop and you have to re-buy your collection again when you move to the next service.
got one already (Score:3)
It's called a seedbox.
I'll be curious to see how this works with iTunes (Score:2)
With movies using the Disney system, you could actually download a DRM-protected copy of the movie to your Mac.
I joined the Disney program when it first started - they were offering a free copy of "The Incredibles" for signing up. It's still the only movie in my Disney-run vault.
I already have this (Score:2)
The Key term here is (Score:2)
I took a quick look and don't see anything related to a subscription fee so I could be off base.
Or this is just a lure to get individuals in before they go subscription.
Not really sure at this point, But as a rule, I don't like having anything I purchased kept in someone else s hands.
The other item is anytime you link things it sets you up for complex issues that could come up