EPA Says Higher Radiation Levels Pose 'No Harmful Health Effect' (bloomberg.com) 40
Readers share a report: In the event of a dirty bomb or a nuclear meltdown, emergency responders can safely tolerate radiation levels equivalent to thousands of chest X-rays, the Environmental Protection Agency said in new guidelines that ease off on established safety levels. The EPA's determination sets a level ten times the drinking water standard for radiation recommended under President Barack Obama. It could lead to the administration of President Donald Trump weakening radiation safety levels, watchdog groups critical of the move say. "It's really a huge amount of radiation they are saying is safe," said Daniel Hirsch, the retired director of the University of California, Santa Cruz's program on environmental and nuclear policy. "The position taken could readily unravel all radiation protection rules." The change was included as part of EPA "guidance" on messaging and communications in the event of a nuclear power plant meltdown or dirty bomb attack. The FAQ document, dated September 2017, is part of a broader planning document for nuclear emergencies, and does not carry the weight of federal standards or law.
Essentially, the debate is about keeping as broad a safety margin as possible.
If it were trivially-cheap to analyze water for the presence of lead--let's say it cost 1 penny per hundred billion gallons of treated water to remove and verify lead content down to the 1/1,000,000 ppb level (that means any given lake-sized volume of treated water has a high likelihood of having zero lead atoms in it period)--we would mandate that. Why wouldn't you?
What failures in measurement expose us to additional radiation? What procedures (e.g. radiology) do we go through that exposes us to additional radiation? For a population of hundreds of million, is this level of radiation prone to cause a hundred more incidences of cancer (trivial) on its own, before interacting with other factors?
One person in America dying every year might be a triviality. If it costs millions of dollars to prevent that, well, let's not do it: you'll save more lives investing that in charity and anti-poverty measures. If it costs pennies per year, then yes let's do that.
"Pennies" quickly becomes "dollars" and "millions of dollars" as you add zeroes onto the end of that one person. 1,000 persons per year? Maybe we want to invest several million dollars into this--especially since "dying" isn't binary when you get past bullets to the head. Even highway safety measures come down to death, dismemberment, or property damage.
It's a matter of risk--a highly-technical concept nobody seems to know all that much about.
Neither of those events are old enough to determine the long term exposure limits. Chernobyl's data also suffers from a haphazard collection efforts, the haphazard radiation exposure of the nearby population and the opaque nature of the government at the time. Both of which greatly reduce the usefulness of the data.
What happened in Japan is definitely not old enough for long term exposure studies, being less than 10 years ago. Also, there was extremely low exposure to anybody outside the plant boundary,
Ever been to Utah? Ra-di-a-tion. Yes, indeed. You hear the most outrageous lies about it. Half-baked goggle-box do-gooders telling everybody it's bad for you. Pernicious nonsense. Everybody could stand a hundred chest X-rays a year. They ought to have them, too. When they canceled the project it almost did me in. One day my mind was full to bursting. The next day - nothing. Swept away. But I'll show them. I had a lobotomy in the end.
Exactly. The US has a diplomacy-denying, science-denying administration that basically wants government agencies to give it a blank check to do whatever it wants (even if it has no idea what it wants). What counts is quick buck and a quick bang to keep the base chanting, even if they start pulling tufts of hair out. After all, you can always blame it on Democrats and John McCain!
We'll find out very quickly if they believe they did the right thing.
Why wait? Since it's safe, surely they'll have no problem submitting to thousands of chest x-rays right now.
Well, at least their health insurance will cover 1,000 chest x-rays.
Putting this in some perspective, it's something less than 20 CT scans. While that seems high, it's well within the range of what some (sick) people get. Not a great idea, but a 'tolerable' level of radiation.
Remember, these are for first responder guidelines. Not chronic exposures. First responders are at some risk of various and sundry hazards. And often first response safety considerations means balancing various issues. Sure, you can dress up in a Class A Hazmat suit but if you keel over because o
The policy makers must be the 1st to respond to such a disaster.
Nuclear meltdowns don't happen very often, so I think it's feasible to require the head of the EPA to accompany any first responders as they make their initial foray into the site.
This is what you wanted (Score:4, Interesting)
> Yes, there's a lot of silly laws on the books
The real problem with "silly laws" is that, in the past at least, they weren't.
For instance, I know there was a law in the Roman Empire that made it illegal to use someone else's plough. You had to have your own. That lasted into the middle ages in England.
I have no idea why that law exists, but I suspect it's not just "someone wanted to pork". I don't know the reason, so it seems silly. Is it really? I doubt it.
If you voted for the party of less regulation. Yes, there's a lot of silly laws on the books, but the really silly ones are ignored by everyone. When it comes time to cut regulations these are the ones that get cut.
This discussion came up about airport X-ray machines years ago, and sparked a debate about exposure safety.
There appears to be a linear relation between amount of exposure and number of cancers(*), but only for rather excessive levels of radiation. The debate centers on whether there is a "cutoff", where any exposure less than some amount is negligible.
It's hard to get quantitative information about this because the exposure levels are small, and the results won't be known for decades. IIRC, my calculations
Chronic vs. acute exposure. A couple of hundred millirems per week may not be as bad as a few milirems from an alpha particle for dozens of years for kids playing in the basement.
Pensive [newyorker.com] stare.
Let's all keep one thing in mind. (Score:5, Insightful)
You speak the truth. unfortunately...
Trump...North Korea...Iran... (Score:4, Interesting)
Maybe i'm just paranoid (most likely) but...does this look like preparing the public for a planned nuclear war?
Nah, just the South Koreans. Not to worry.
Let's not bullshit here. This is about Trump's effort to get rid of every single thing Obama ever did.
Trump is your racist, senile uncle. With nuclear codes.
For your sake I hope you're a teenage troll.
The discussion is about a few statements buried deep inside the pamphlet, "Protective Action Questions & Answers for Radiological and Nuclear Emergencies", which is not a "guideline" or any kind of regulation setting radiation standards: https://www.epa.gov/sites/prod... [epa.gov]
The statement is on page 18, in the section "55. What are millirem (mrem) and millisieverts (mSv)?"
"According to radiation safety experts, radiation exposu
But these are not guidelines, and not even proposed guidelines. The numbers seem to be consistent with health effects stated in other sources, e.g., http://www.radiationanswers.or... [radiationanswers.org] or http://www.radiationanswers.or... [radiationanswers.org]
:
Dang it, there you go being all rational and stuff. We're trying to be outraged here!
As such, I'm not sure this itself is a bad thing - emergency responders almost certainly can handle elevated levels over normal with minimal