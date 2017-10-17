Smartphones Are Killing Americans, But Nobody's Counting (bloomberg.com) 127
An anonymous reader shares a Bloomberg report: Over the past two years, after decades of declining deaths on the road, U.S. traffic fatalities surged by 14.4 percent. In 2016 alone, more than 100 people died every day in or near vehicles in America, the first time the country has passed that grim toll in a decade. Regulators, meanwhile, still have no good idea why crash-related deaths are spiking: People are driving longer distances but not tremendously so; total miles were up just 2.2 percent last year. Collectively, we seemed to be speeding and drinking a little more, but not much more than usual. Together, experts say these upticks don't explain the surge in road deaths. There are however three big clues, and they don't rest along the highway. One, as you may have guessed, is the substantial increase in smartphone use by U.S. drivers as they drive. From 2014 to 2016, the share of Americans who owned an iPhone, Android phone, or something comparable rose from 75 percent to 81 percent. The second is the changing way in which Americans use their phones while they drive. These days, we're pretty much done talking. Texting, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram are the order of the day -- all activities that require far more attention than simply holding a gadget to your ear or responding to a disembodied voice. By 2015, almost 70 percent of Americans were using their phones to share photos and follow news events via social media. In just two additional years, that figure has jumped to 80 percent.
We just made using a phone while driving illegal in Texas... Didn't passing a law fix this?
Wha? You mean people don't obey laws?
Oh yes...http://www.jrlawfirm.com/blog/texas-texting-and-driving-laws/
Of course this is just texting, but they can now pull you over if they suspect texting... We also got open carry in Texas on the same day, which means I can walk down the street with a real loaded pistol in my holster that goes with my cowboy boots....
The trained eye will see my crosswise swipe at gun control laws in my original post, albeit not specifically discussed, until now..
So what?
TX also passed laws making carrying of most knives and swords, dirks, daggers and Bowie legal again too.
Basically, you're getting rights back that you used to have many years ago and now, you have them back again.
However, you are forced to do so yourself.
I would dare say, a potential robber of the local Kwik-E-Mart might think twice about pulling his weapon if he notices that 10-20 of the patrons there are openly carrying weapons.
Oh wait.....
An article about people who drive like assholes - and think it's their god-given right - and you pop up.
Whodathunkit?
Unlikely. It typically takes 5 to 8 pounds of pressure on the trigger to fire a double action revolver and holsters prevent access to the trigger.
More people are dying because police are no longer enforcing traffic safety laws and giving tickets. Why do your job when the media will just slander you to the point where some political DA prosecutes you? The vast majority of officers in the news for "brutality" have been exonerated when all the facts come out, but that is far after the blood sucking media wh
Correlation or Cause (Score:1)
That's always the conundrum in such metrics. For example, it is actually well known that more powerful motorcycles are safer than underpowered ones. WHY? Because they ensure the ability to move quickly when needed in order to avoid accidents.
Could the increase in accidents be due to the auto industries efforts to achieve better MPG in EPA testing? I've noticed that many newer vehicles, particularly those I've rented, have a trait where hitting the gas does not always move the vehicle. Often, you have to p
"That's always the conundrum in such metrics. For example, it is actually well known that more powerful motorcycles are safer than underpowered ones. WHY? Because they ensure the ability to move quickly when needed in order to avoid accidents."
Assuming you've survived the first hour of driving your Hayabusa, as an example.
Oh, and you should not buy it form a dealer located on a busy street, or you'll have to survive the first 5 minutes.
After that, acceleration may save your life. May. After you've failed to
That's always the conundrum in such metrics. For example, it is actually well known that more powerful motorcycles are safer than underpowered ones. WHY? Because they ensure the ability to move quickly when needed in order to avoid accidents.
It is also well known that unsubstantiated claims are worth jack shit.
Cite or GTFO.
Here in our state, there are often road signs that say "Fines double in work zones". Perhaps the same should be applied to all traffic incidents when a cell phone is being used.
That works only if it is enforceable, and actually enforced by the police, courts and juries.
I'm guessing that the DA would choose not to try cases that involved such stiff fines for texting while driving... Mainly because the average person would be loathed to convict a soccer mom with three young kids to 5 years on confinement for sending a "Get Milk on your way home" text, and you can bet that if this went to trial it would be in front of a jury. A couple of those cases and that law is effectively wo
Well, if you wanted to know why road deaths are going up in the US, there's your answer. The first step to fixing a problem is acknowledging that it exists.
Except that road deaths are not going up per capita. Cars are vastly more safe now than at any time in history. The number of cars on the road is going up causing more total deaths.
I am not sure if the number of accidents is going up or down, but crashes are more survivable now.
The fact that phones are undoubtedly increasing accident rates is the issue here. Without those deaths we could be even safer.
Why would they have a problem?
They'd have no problem if she was drinking and driving....and I believe studies have shown that phone usage impairs you
Mainly because the average person would be loathed to convict a soccer mom with three young kids to 5 years on confinement for sending a "Get Milk on your way home" text, and you can bet that if this went to trial it would be in front of a jury.
The average person is a dangerous jackass who enables other dangerous jackasses then. They should treat that soccer mom at least as harshly as they would a teen texting "Gon get drunk AF tonight!"
I bet you it won't change even slightly. Human behavior to punishment far favours the chance of the punishment being inflicted over the severity of the punishment.
But I get it, America still hasn't imprisoned enough people. It's like a game of Pokemon. Gotta catch em all.
Tons of laws on the books. Cell phone laws are not enforced and violations are not villified.
Get caught drunk and your life will be ruined by the legal system and the attached stigma. Get caught texting, which arguably poses a similar risk to others, and you have a small chance of getting a small ticket.
Until cell phone users (and all others distracted drivers) get treated legally and socially commensurate with the danger they pose to others nothing will change.
Not in Oregon. We just passed a law too. Can't even hold an electronic device while driving in OR. Not even at a stoplight.
This. Distracted driving laws make driving significantly less safe. They're exactly backwards, and those of us with common sense have been saying this since the first distracted driving laws were first proposed. But states keep passing them anyway, and they keep proving us right by producing statistically significant increases [nih.gov] in accident rates despite the appearance of a reduction in use (Trempel et al). And it isn't just the anti-handheld talking laws. Anti-texting laws had the same effect [iihs.org].
You want
Open carry of swords was made legal as well in Texas as of last month. I see people with far more respect for their handguns and machete than they do with their smartphone, when it comes to being a hazard to others.
Only thing you really can do is what the Russians have learned -- have a dash cam on your vehicle and have one on your person. There is one that is being crowdfunded which looks interesting, as it can use a cell link to stream footage for safekeeping in realtime. That way, if there is an issue
I live in the UK, any mobile phone use (including talking) while driving has been outright banned here for a number of years now. Never the less you occasionally see someone on the phone, and even worse using the screen - people using screens is always apparent from the outside by fact that their driving is clearly distracted, they often wander all over the road, fail to notice other drivers, traffic lights, pedestrians, given way signs etc etc.
I've had people almost collide with me head on from wandering
Clear its time for some "Common Sense Smart Phone Control Legislation"
Exsiting prohibitions on texting while driving etc are not enough. There should be background checks. Limitations on high capacity storage, being able to send or consume data at rates higher than 3G should require a federal license!
I blame car makers (Score:3)
If every car had by default some good way to mount a cell phone there would not be nearly so much distraction, since you could see the road and not have eyes diverted to the side for notifications or what have you.
But I am pretty sure car makers do not want your eyes to have any competition from the crappy entertainment consoles they build in, so they provide no good way to view phones which 99% of people would prefer to use for directions and the like.
That's another factor the article seems to not consider at all - how much does relying on GPS directions which can be confusing and mean many more sudden movements from divers play into increased traffic incidents? Again a problem reduced quite a lot by having a phone holder in line with your view of the road.
Only one solution (Score:4, Interesting)
If every car had by default some good way to mount a cell phone there would not be nearly so much distraction, since you could see the road and not have eyes diverted to the side for notifications or what have you.
There have been numerous studies showing that mounting the phone or even having hands free operation still results in unacceptable levels of distracted driving. And having a mount doesn't force people to use it.
I've said it before and I'll say it again even though it's not popular. The ONLY way to eliminate the problem is for the smartphones to utilize their tracking abilities and to cease most functioning aside from a few items like 911 calls and GPS when it shows you to be in a car traveling down a road. Since it is impossible to determine who the driver is then it would have to apply to everyone. Yes this will limit passengers use too and that's simply going to have to be a trade off to be made for safety. Exceptions can be made for properly designated first responders. There is no other technology nor any law that I'm aware of that will otherwise adequately mitigate the problem. If you have a better idea I'm all ears but as draconian as it sounds I think it's the only way to force people to be safer.
Wow,
/. really went from "I own this device, I should control what code runs on it" to "the State can (benevolently) require phone manufacturers to lock users out against their will".
Also, this poster has never had a 45 minute bus commute or taken a 5 hour inter-city bus.
[ Or thought about Airplane Mode, which is required by law to disable GPS. ]
Don't forget we'd between make sure laptops and tablets have the same restrictions!
Unfortunately, the cat is kind of out of the bag on this one. Let's forget about people who will go out of their way to disable this safety mechanism as there will probably only be a small subset of the population who knows how and wants to do that.
There are tons and tons of cell phones out there now, and by all accounts their turnover rate is slowing down already. If all new cell phones have this technology from now on it will still take probably a decade to get the old ones out of circulation. I'm not say
If all new cell phones have this technology from now on it will still take probably a decade to get the old ones out of circulation. I'm not saying we shouldn't do it, just that it won't solve the problem overnight at this point.
You're assuming that you need to replace all existing cell phones. The vast majority of all cell phones run either android or IOS and come with a ton of sensors that can detect bluetooth, movement, light, speed, etc... and most also have the ability to do OTA updates and many even auto install those updates. It would be relatively simple to push out an update that disabled all smartphones that were traveling faster than 15 miles per hour. The harder thing would be providing exemptions for passengers and
Perfect is the enemy of good (Score:2)
Unfortunately, the cat is kind of out of the bag on this one. Let's forget about people who will go out of their way to disable this safety mechanism as there will probably only be a small subset of the population who knows how and wants to do that.
If they intentionally disable it of course they can do that but then they should be exposed to liability in the event something goes wrong.
There are tons and tons of cell phones out there now, and by all accounts their turnover rate is slowing down already. If all new cell phones have this technology from now on it will still take probably a decade to get the old ones out of circulation. I'm not saying we shouldn't do it, just that it won't solve the problem overnight at this point.
So we should do nothing because it won't solve the problem instantly? Stop making perfect the enemy of good. With a simple software update you could get huge swaths of the smartphones out there updated overnight and the rest could be handled over a few years as they get traded in. We don't have to get every phone out there to make a huge dent in the problem.
You'll survive (Score:2)
That will also prevent people on the bus from using their cell phones. I hate distracted driving too, but yours isn't an acceptable solution.
So what? Somehow the world survived for thousands of years without having people use smartphones on buses. It's amazing how entitled people get. I assure you you would survive the experience of not being able to use every feature of your phone for a few minutes. Furthermore there would be nothing preventing you from using a wifi enabled device like a tablet on a bus. It just means you aren't going to be texting or making phone calls while the vehicle is in motion. The point is to keep people from maki
Laws don't solve the problem (Score:2)
Our society has things called "laws" that we use to coerce the citizens into proper behavior. Welcome to civilization!
Yes and those laws have completely eliminated drunk driving as a problem and nobody ever talks on their phone while driving in a state where it's illegal. Spare me. Laws only provide a means to punish after the fact. They don't bring people back from the dead.
Since it is impossible to determine who the driver is then it would have to apply to everyone.
I think it would be relatively simple to determine who the driver is especially if you got the car manufacturers and/or the phone manufacturers involved. There are two problems though. Problem #1 is that the car/phone company would be adding a "feature" that makes their product less desirable so you would have to get everyone to do it at the same time. Problem #2 is that people now use their phone for navigation so you would likely want to exempt certain apps and who would decide which apps are exempt.
Perfect is the enemy of good (Score:2)
I think it would be relatively simple to determine who the driver is especially if you got the car manufacturers and/or the phone manufacturers involved.
How do you figure? You have some way to unambiguously and reliably determine who is in the driver's seat? I've never seen such a solution though I'd certainly welcome one. I think that would be an extremely difficult problem.
Problem #1 is that the car/phone company would be adding a "feature" that makes their product less desirable so you would have to get everyone to do it at the same time.
Easy to get most people with software updates and even if you can get most of the people it should have a herd immunity effect similar to vaccines. Make it a law that after a certain date all phones sold as new have to have the ability to limit use while on roads and force manufactu
But I am pretty sure car makers do not want your eyes to have any competition from the crappy entertainment consoles they build in, so they provide no good way to view phones which 99% of people would prefer to use for directions and the like.
Android Auto [android.com]
iOS CarPlay [apple.com]
It's here.
It sucks.
I've used Apple's CarPlay more recently and can say that the voice prompts are overly verbose and voice recognition is too poor to make using it while driving safe. Attempting to find locations while driving is annoying and attempting to listen to music through CarPlay is a disaster. While CarPlay does technically support third party audio apps, Apple intentionally limits them in an attempt to force people to use Apple Music. Apple doesn't allow you to preload loca
If (IF...) this uptick is due to using those engaging features such as photos, etc, I doubt position fixes much. You're still engaged with the screen, and for an extended (at highway speeds) time.
I've had a mount in my car for phones for decades, knowing that having my phone floating around is terrible. And Bluetooth headsets to both keep wires out of the stick shift and to let me talk without holding the phone - this concept still eludes many drivers.
Mounting options are plentiful in most cars. Vent holder
If every car had by default some good way to mount a cell phone there would not be nearly so much distraction, since you could see the road and not have eyes diverted to the side for notifications or what have you.
Uh, no. There is no configuration that would be deemed safe for a driver to operate a smartphone, so let's stop pretending there is. And yeah, that goes for mega-infotainment systems too. Surfing your car stereo controls is not any different than surfing your smartphone controls when it comes to distracted driving.
That's another factor the article seems to not consider at all - how much does relying on GPS directions which can be confusing and mean many more sudden movements from divers play into increased traffic incidents?
Been using GPS systems long before smartphones came along, so I've seen many iterations. They continue to improve, both in functionality and accuracy. GPS can easily be navigated with nothing
I used to live in a place where I had to park on the road and had multiple legally parked vehicles hit by people texting while driving. I have never been in an accident that didn't involve someone else on a cell phone and I have been driving since the 80s. I did have what I can only assume must have been drunk driver hit and run my car in the middle of the night they also hit a neighbors house and took down some fencing all along my road.
You actually bring up a _much_ bigger problem -- WHY is the driver even taking their eyes off the road in the first place?
We have had the technology for **decades** for HUD (Heads Up Display) -- i.e. the speedometer + other stats is projected onto the windshield.
But everyone is too cheap to make it a standard [youtube.com] Of course HUDs aren't perfect but it is a step in the right direction.
Making HUDs standard, along with your idea of standardizing holders for smart phones on the dash -- cars would be safer. But I gu
>Write that shit down. Look at a map before you get in the car. Christ.
Luddite.
Actually, it doesn't matter. If you're looking or listening to your phone, you're not paying attention to the road. Looking somewhere near the road isn't good enough. http://www.nsc.org/learn/NSC-I... [nsc.org] https://www.bostonglobe.com/op... [bostonglobe.com] and lots more articles that got pulled up when I Googled for "hands off cell phone safety"
No car maker wants the liability (Score:2)
Phone calls can be distracting too (Score:2)
People deep in a conversation on a cell phone can also be quite distracted - and cause accidents.
I was once almost hit by a taxi cab at a zebra crossing because the cab driver was yapping away on his cell phone. I saw him using the phone because I was trying to get eye contact with him, expecting him to stop at the crossing as is the law when there are people out on the crossing. I had to jump.
Suck it up till driverless (Score:3)
Or just treat using a phone the same as DUI, if a cop catches you doing it, say goodbye to your license and say hello to several thousand dollars worth of fines. It is fair, phone users kill more people than drunk drivers behind the wheel.
Or just treat using a phone the same as DUI, if a cop catches you doing it, say goodbye to your license and say hello to several thousand dollars worth of fines. It is fair, phone users kill more people than drunk drivers behind the wheel.
Absolutely the right solution.
The only problem with this is dealing with the massive number of 49cc "DUI" mopeds you would have to navigate around every day on your way to work, since a large percentage of drivers today are smartphone addicts, and would invariably get caught.
I don't (Score:2)
I own a flip phone while I ride the bus with the people who pick up your trash. We aren't all millionaires out here in Silicon Valley.
Given the median price of a home there, not even the millionaires are millionaires...
Sounds like you might need to consider MOVING to another city/state where jobs are more plentiful and cost of living is much less, so that you could afford your own car.
Autopilot (Score:3)
What we need is more driver assistance tools: autopilot, collision detection, lane assist. There's money in it , it appeals to the laziness of the drivers, and allows to take control away from the drivers. What's not to like.
Yet again, (Score:5, Interesting)
we can have the conversation about how road deaths have consistently not tracked cell phone use over many years and there is pretty much no solid statistical evidence that phones increase accidents. They certainly contribute to some accidents, but that's very different to them contributing to higher accident rates. It's entirely possible that map applications reduce accidents by causing people to drive less and to know where they are going to turn before they get there.
Why, when road deaths increase are people quick to blame cell phones? If road deaths go both up and down while cell phone use goes in one direction, that's evidence that they are not directly linked. What about other likely culprits like shorter yellow times at traffic lights? Increased use of speed and intersection cameras causing people to suddenly brake? An increase in politically infuriating radio shows?
People have simplistic minds and no clue about statistical inference.
Correction:
The poster of TFS has a simplistic mind and no clue about statistical inference.
Manual cars are obsolete. (Score:1)
Time for self-driving cars. People would rather surf the 'net, troll around, and watch cat videos while in the car than drive.
Good luck 'fixing' that... (Score:2)
There's a big problem with 'people' in general - they won't learn any lesson you want to teach them, as a population, no matter how simple, or stupid the thing you're trying to correct.
At a basic psychological level, we sometimes get the urge to correct them at large - a lot of road rage is effectively this, where you try and interfere with a rude driver to 'teach them a lesson'. It virtually never actually works.
You can't fix phone-use deaths by telling people it's bad, or showing them the effects of how
Infotainment too (Score:4)
We've also had a steady rise in the complexity and abundance of infotainment systems that needlessly complicate the few tasks you legitimately need to attend to while driving.
Tactile knobs have been replaced with menus and buttons to adjust the temperature. I can't use feel and peripheral vision like on my old car to adjust heat, vents, or volume. Worse yet, the buttons that remain are a smooth surface that I can't even make out without looking at them. Form over function.
AAA has shed some light on this as of late, but until car makers reverse course, it is just going to get worse and worse.
'Smartphones' are CANCEROUS (Score:2)
You know... (Score:1)
it's because I don't want to be distracted while I'm driving that I leave my phone in my pocket while I'm driving. I've had to tell my friends on multiple occasions not to expect me to answer the phone if they call me when I'm driving.
Plenty of Laws, Lack of Enforcement (Score:2)
Please do not interfere with Darwin (Score:2)
Confession (Score:2)
I drive around 50K miles a year. Nearly all of that time, except when I am transporting my children, I am utilizing the phone. Yet, in spite of that fact, I have had no significant accidents. And the deer I hit, was when I was not using my phone. But it's Pennsylvania, so deer sometimes fall from the sky in front of cars. If you're from PA, you understand.
Either way it doesn't end well for the deer.
Only half the story (Score:2)
Considering all of the safety systems introduced into cars, the crashes must've also increased in severity, to result in fatalities.
Also, is there any significant increase in states where marijuana was legalized?
Drivers getting worse and not because of phone use (Score:2)
Stupid People Die, It's a Fact of Life (Score:3)
We've done a great job of reducing risk to manageable levels.
However, reducing risk to zero is unnecessary and astoundingly Orweillein. Stupid people dying is a fact of life and keeping them from killing themselves especially in this day and age of padded safe everything is probably not the best course of action.
Don't care if they kill themselves, it's when they hurt others that we have a problem.
We've done a great job of reducing risk to manageable levels.
However, reducing risk to zero is unnecessary and astoundingly Orweillein. Stupid people dying is a fact of life and keeping them from killing themselves especially in this day and age of padded safe everything is probably not the best course of action.
Your observation would be relevant, if not for the innocent smart people being harmed and killed.
Guns are more dangerous than phones. Why all this concern over phones? Consider the essential purpose of each item. A gun is meant to kill. It should be banned. A phone is meant to help. It shouldn't be a concern.
Guns: 30,000+ deaths per year (22,000 of those deaths are due to suicide.)
Cars: 40,000+ deaths per year (and you do this activity every day.)
Alcohol: 80,000+ deaths per year.
Cigarettes: 400,000+ deaths per year.
Wake me when you're ready to start talking about banning the real killers.
Simple technology fix (Score:2)
NO texts in or out until you are not moving for 1 minute.
Same for browser or wi-fi connection.
Voice and 911 would continue to work.
Might be simple hardware fix.
But the FCC would have to do the specs.
Yet (Score:2)
I see no calls for banning phones. Perhaps it's because doing so would also impact the law abiding / common sense types who use them responsibly ?
Seeing a possible parallel with another type of device that is associated with many a tragedy from time to time ?
Go ahead. Explain to me why a high bodycount over a short duration with device X is any different than a high bodycount over a longer duration with device Y. Then justify your calls for a ban on device X and not Y for me.
I'm all ears.
No Congress type
How do we know, if we aren't counting? (Score:2)
Smartphones son't kill... (Score:2)
People do.
Seriously, every auto fatality involves a car, but not every fatality involves a smartphone.
Let's ban cars, that will fix the problem!
Correlation does not equal causation. (Score:2)
Correlation does not equal causation.
Does this including The Phoning Dead? (Score:1)
Seems to be a focus on those inside cars.
There will definitely be a rise in fatalities with pedestrians who seem to unable to stop looking at their phones, walking out into traffic...
It could be darwinistic, might be a bunch of people injuring or killing themselves falling down unexpected basement stairs because they just can't take their eyes off their phones.
Causation /= Correlation (Score:1)
You really shouldn't take anything that uses total numbers in the way this article does to seriously. If you really want to get to the meat of the matter, the correct way to view the data is "per 100,000" and/or "per x million traveled miles". Makes it much easier to control for other factors (e.g. urban vs rural, harsh anti-texting law areas vs. unrestricted, high fatality areas vs low, high DWI area vs low, etc.). Same is true with most of MADs DWI figures, gun control, pot based DUI, etc. Totals are not
Cell phone accident (Score:2)