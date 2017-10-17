Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


Tesla Employees Detail How They Were Fired, Claim Dismissals Were Not Performance Related (cnbc.com) 56

New submitter joshtops shares a CNBC report: Tesla is trying to disguise layoffs by calling the widespread terminations performance related, allege several current and former employees. On Friday, the San Jose Mercury News first reported that Tesla had dismissed an estimated 400 to 700 employees. That number represents between 1 and 2 percent of its entire workforce. But one former employee, citing internal information shared by a manager, said the total number fired is higher than 700 at this point. Most of the people let go from Tesla so far have been from its motors business, said people familiar with the matter. They were not from other initiatives like Tesla Powerwall, which is helping restore electricity to the residents of Puerto Rico now. The mass firings, which affected Tesla employees across the U.S., had begun by the weekend of Oct. 7 and continued even after the initial news report, sources said. Among those whose jobs were terminated in this phase, some were given severance packages quickly while others are still waiting on separation agreements. Some terminated employees told CNBC they were informed via email or a phone call "without warning," and told not to come into work the next day. The company also dismissed other employees without specifying a given performance issue, according to these people. "Seems like performance has nothing to do with it," one Tesla employee told CNBC under the condition of anonymity. "Those terminated were generally the highest paid in their position," this person said, suggesting that the firings were driven by cost-cutting. That assessment was echoed by several others, including three employees fired from Tesla during this latest wave.

  • Bummer (Score:3)

    by Greyfox ( 87712 ) on Tuesday October 17, 2017 @02:18PM (#55384473) Homepage Journal
    Unlike traditional automakers, Tesla does not have a union. Yet.
    • I've yet to meet an underperformer who admitted that was why they were terminated. Not saying these people were, just something that I keep in mind.

      • Re:Bummer (Score:4, Insightful)

        by hey! ( 33014 ) on Tuesday October 17, 2017 @02:27PM (#55384555) Homepage Journal

        Well, if 2% of Tesla's workforce was so bad it needed firing all at once, I'd say it's the management that was underperforming.

        • Re: (Score:2)

          by Rei ( 128717 )

          Meanwhile, Tesla has 2484 open jobs on its website [tesla.com]. A rather curious strategy if they're trying to "disguise a layoff". Let's lay off "up to 700 people" and then hire 2484 new people to.... cut back on the workforce?

      • As far as I'm concerned "underperform" is just another Ayn Rand buzzword for "I got mine, fuck you."

        • Look around the poker table, if you can't spot the chump, it's you.

          If you haven't worked with 'air thieves' you are one. It really is simple as that.

          • Good analogy. At a poker table, it's all against all and in order for anyone to win, someone has to lose.

            • And the loser can't know it, or (s)he will leave the game before being fleeced. If you know you have a bunch of tells, you don't play poker.

              Most underperforming employees don't know it either. In both cases, ego gets in the way.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        "Seems like performance has nothing to do with it," one Tesla employee told CNBC under the condition of anonymity. "Those terminated were generally the highest paid in their position,"

        Huh... why would Tesla be paying under-performers so much?

    • Yes and apparently we're witnessing how it happens.

    • I highly doubt they'll ever have one. People have been totally brainwashed against unions. Companies tout over and over again how everyone needs to come together and be buddies. Prima donna rockstar IT guys and developers loudly proclaim that they would never stoop to the level of their peers. And people wonder why there's no job security.

      Things are going to have to get REALLY bad for unions to make a comeback. Bad enough for the average people to tune out the propaganda, like 50% unemployment bad. I person

  • All employees think they perform above-average (Score:5, Interesting)

    by Gregory Eschbacher ( 2878609 ) on Tuesday October 17, 2017 @02:24PM (#55384533)

    Illusory superiority is something we probably all have mentally: We all think we're above average employees, when obviously that's impossible.

    One thing I've noticed working at a few major companies is that nobody ever really gets bad performance reviews: Instead, they all range from satisfactory to excellent. But in reality, those who get satisfactory are getting bad reviews, it's just more polite to NOT say "you stink".

    • So if they were below average, how did they get hired as the "highest paid in their position" ? At the very least, it is HR incompetence.

      • That's one newly fired employee's claim. Huge grain of salt required.

        Do they even know what other employees make? Not most places. Sure you know what they project (car etc), but that's usually high interest financed bullshit.

    • I consider the equivalent of "unsatisfactory" to be termination of employment.

      "Satisfactory" can (unfortunately) mean anything from "it isn't yet worth the trouble of replacing you, so we're going to try and get you to improve before we fire you" to "you're a great employee but not particularly special".

      It'd be lovely to have a more exact scale, but people told they're heading to the chopping block sometimes choose to sabotage the company instead of either finding a way to satisfy the company's expectations

    • Your comment makes me think scale is a part of the problem. The largest organization I've ever worked for was maybe 50 people, and generally speaking, when someone's underperforming, they've usually been let go before too long.

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by aix tom ( 902140 )

        I have seen roughly the same. While we have a somewhat bigger company, the "IT Part" is about 15-20 people.

        about 8 of them, including me, have been in the company about 15-20 years. Then we have a few people "rotating through", to see if we find some additional "good" people. But, never, ever was someone "fired" one-sided.

        When, after 2-3 years and 4-6 "performance reviews" (which, in our case are both a feedback of the manager on how the employee works out, AND a feedback by the employee on how the manager

  • NLRB should file an complaint!

  • "Those terminated were generally the highest paid in their position," this person said, suggesting that the firings were driven by cost-cutting.
    • Well if they're the highest paid, and their performance is only average, then by definition they're under-performing. Being highly paid doesn't exclude a person from under-performing. Unless a person is some kind of all-star, having a higher pay is almost certainly going to push them into the under-performing category eventually. Maybe they were great at some point in the past and over-performing, which is why they got such a pay bump to start with. However, management doesn't really care how many home runs
      • So why would they hire average people at a higher salary? That's mismanagement at the least. If a person doesn't have anything special coming into the company, then don't pay them more. It's that simple.

  • Yes, underperforming on a work to cost ratio... The higher you get paid, the more profit you have to make..

    Tesla has how much profit? Um... Can we say nearly nothing?

  • ... especially in an at-will state, it's always legally in your best interest to not state a reason for the termination. For an at-will state, you are often not required to provide a reason, and if you do provide one it can come back to bite you in a lawsuit if they can show evidence otherwise.

    • Tesla has publicly stated that these were for-cause firings. If they told the employees that it was not for-cause in their severance notice, now they've got a different kind of problem.

    • To contrary, having performance reviews and putting employees on notice when they are under-performing is the best defense. More documentation is always better, especially if the employee might be part of a protected class.

  • Maybe I'm lucky, but I've generally worked in places where they've never fired anyone for poor performance. Like the summary suggests, firings are usually based on salary and it's just a dumb HR thing. Are performance-based firings really a thing?

    Just to be clear, I don't work exclusively with rockstars either. There are plenty of mediocre performers. But I've never experienced having someone get so bad at their job that they had to be removed.

    There's no easy fix either...you basically have to not be the to

    • A person is fired for performance reasons. 2% of the workforce, fired and not laid off, with zero notice -- there's another underlying reason.

  • you have to pay unemployment for any reason. And yes, that means some people who don't desperately need it will get it. It also means your wages won't get depressed by them competing with you in the job market.

