Hong Kong Has No Space Left for the Dead (vice.com) 40
Justin Heifetz, writing for Motherboard: When Fung Wai-tsun's family carried their grandfather's ashes across the Hong Kong border to Mainland China in 2013, they worried Customs officers, thinking the urn was full of drugs, would stop them. Fung, like many others in Hong Kong, could not find a space to lay his loved one to rest in his own city and would have to settle for a site across the border and hours away. It's an increasingly common story as demand for spaces to house the dead outpaces supply here in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory of some 7.4 million people. Hong Kong's public, government-run spaces to store ashes -- which are affordable to the public, starting at $360 -- have waiting lists that can last years. But many Chinese, like Fung, strongly believe the ashes must be put in a resting place immediately as to not disrespect their ancestor's spirit. Meanwhile, a private space -- one that is not run by the government -- tends to start at more than $6,000 and can go for as high as $130,000. This is simply not an option for many families like the Fung's. In Hong Kong, most people cremate their loved ones and house the urns in columbariums, or spaces where people can then go to pay their respects. While burying a body is possible, the option is prohibitively expensive -- and besides, Hong Kong has a law that the body must be exhumed after six years, at which point one must be cremated.
Re: (Score:2)
And we all know what that is.
Make Room! Make Room!
more like the Shaw Brothers & George Romero (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
When there's no more room in columbariums, the dead will walk the earth.
Re: (Score:2)
Woodchipper, chum, fishing, drinking (hired diver hanging my junk on friends hook).
Re: (Score:2, Insightful)
Re:Why is this here? (Score:4, Informative)
It's related to tech through science-fiction writing. Many authors based stories on the prospect of the world running out of space and alternative solutions being found (removing health and safety laws to increase death rates), allowing the population to eliminate each other to get birth permits. Star Wars even had an entire planet based on this problem (Coruscant).
Some countries like Bangladesh and Singapore have also run out of space. Bangladesh is begging other countries to take their surplus population. Hong Kong already has "coffin apartments". The next stage for them is to start building over the oceans or reclaiming land.
waiting lists? (Score:2)
It initially struck my as very odd that there could be a waiting list for space to open up at a place to store the dead...
Re: (Score:2)
The Slashdot headline AI is now doing Halloween stories. I like it.
Cement? (Score:1)
What about mixing cremated ash into cement and concrete? One can then literally become "one with the city". Soylent Cement Co.? Corporations ARE people? Let the jokes roll...
Re: (Score:1)
Yeah, I'm sure as an alternative to immediately putting the ashes in a resting spot, so as to not dishonor the spirit, turning the departed into a paving brick is completely acceptable to the family of the deceased.
San Francisco "moved" it's dead a long time ago (Score:4, Informative)
San Francisco voted to stop burying dead folks in the city way back in 1900. Rich folks had their graves moved. Poor folks often didn't get moved at all. http://www.7x7.com/the-dark-hi... [7x7.com]
Re: (Score:2)
"En masse". And no, they don't, if a body has been claimed. The body is transported to the private facility of the next of kin's choice.
Speaking of dead people, I miss George Carlin. (Score:4, Funny)
Cemeteries: there's another idea whose time has passed! Saving all the dead people in one part of town? What the hell kind of a superstitious religious medieval bullshit idea is that? Plow these motherfuckers up, plow them into the streams and rivers of America, we need that phosphorus for farming! If we're gonna recycle, let's get serious!
—George Carlin, Jammin' In New York (1992)
Home? (Score:2)
I don't get it... (Score:2)
Here in the USA there seems to be a huge emphasis on the "preservation of the body". I remember when some of my family has died and the funeral directors actually used these words. And they use cement lined burial plots with sealed coffins. I simply don't get it.
The person that died is done with their body, so they don't need it preserved. Us living people will never see the body ever again, so we don't need it preserved. We should just bore a 3 foot wide hole about 12 feet deep, drop the body in head-first
hongkong (Score:1)
Isn't this how a George Romero movie starts? (Score:1)