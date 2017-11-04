Audacity 2.2.0 Released 12
Popular open-source audio editing software, Audacity, has received a significant update. The new version, dubbed Audacity 2.2.0, adds a range of features and options such as additional user interface themes, and the ability to customize themes for advanced users. It is also getting playback support for MIDI files, and better organised menus, the team wrote. You can find the complete changelog here.
Oh the Audacity! (Score:2)
And yet it's not really Audacious [wikipedia.org]
A very neat relyable piece of FOSS Software. (Score:4, Informative)
The audacity crew as been working away at their audio tool for more than a decade now and it's a cornerstone of all things audio I do. A very nice and neat piece of software. Works as advertised, does what it should and is offered up in a neat set of cross-plattform packages. Love it.
This is how software should be (Score:1)
It is a great piece of software. They don't ruin it with stupid UI changes, either. It is straight-forward, reliable, fast, and yet very powerful.
