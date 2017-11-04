Catch up on stories from the past week (and beyond) at the Slashdot story archive

 


Audacity 2.2.0 Released

Posted by msmash
Popular open-source audio editing software, Audacity, has received a significant update. The new version, dubbed Audacity 2.2.0, adds a range of features and options such as additional user interface themes, and the ability to customize themes for advanced users. It is also getting playback support for MIDI files, and better organised menus, the team wrote. You can find the complete changelog here.

Audacity 2.2.0 Released

