Companies Wake Up To the Problem of Bullies At Work (wsj.com) 55
Reader cdreimer writes: According to a report in The Wall Street Journal (possibly paywalled), two-thirds of Americans have reported being bullied in the workplace in the last year (up from half in 1989) and boorish behavior by bosses and coworkers are causing companies in lost productivity. The report reads: One of the first things visitors notice when they enter the Irvine, Calif., offices of Bryan Cave LLP is the granite plaque etched with the law firm's 10-point code of civility. The gray slab, displayed in the law firm's reception area, proclaims that employees always say please and thank you, welcome feedback and acknowledge the contributions of others. Such rules may seem more at home in a kindergarten than a law firm, but Stuart Price, a longtime partner, says they serve as a daily reminder to keep things civil at work. Incivility -- and its more extreme cousin, bullying -- is becoming a bigger problem in workplaces. Nearly two-thirds of Americans reported that they were bullied at work last year, up from roughly half of workers in 1998, according to research conducted by Christine Porath, a management professor at Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business. These people reported they were "treated rudely at least once a month" by bosses or co-workers in the past year -- which Prof. Porath defined as being bullied.Bullying costs companies in ways large and small, cutting into productivity and turning off customers, management experts say. Workplace behavior is under the microscope after recent allegations of sexual harassment in Hollywood, technology and media. Some companies have found, as a result of investigations into harassment claims, that bullying and boorish behavior are more common than suspected.
Lies, damn lies, statistics (Score:5, Insightful)
"treated rudely at least once a month" by bosses or co-workers in the past year -- which Prof. Porath defined as being bullied.
That explains the ridiculous result right there. In other words, a load of garbage.
Re: (Score:3)
Ok, wow....just....wow.
The snowflakes have really come into full bloom.
I mean, someone being rude or not saying thank you, is now bullying????
I mean, I actually try myself, to be the friendliest, easiest going and helpful person at work.
But every once in awhile, we're all human, and some idiot (and yes, they *do* exist) does something to fsck up a conference with all the bosses on, or messes up a systems doing stupid shit, and well....you just hit your boiling point and perhaps are a tad le
Rudeness is not bullying (Score:2)
But, "being treated rudely at least once a month" is NOT the same as being bullied.
Re: (Score:2)
Define "toxic". I have worked in numerous environments where superiors were blunt, curt, and insistent. That could easily be interpreted as rude behavior by some, but in many environments that increases productivity by "encouraging" people to be more efficient and more productive. Steve Jobs was famous for being someone unfun to work with.
"Always say please and thank you" (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Standard for bullying (Score:1)
When I look at what was considered bullying 20 years ago versus today I see a completely different standard. With all of the new perceived micro-aggression for bullying it is no wonder that the rate of it has spiked.
My experience of workplace bullying (Score:5, Insightful)
(This is a repost of a comment from a previous bullying discussion.)
If you've experienced workplace bullying first hand then you know what a destructive force it is. Your workplace becomes a place of dread and fear. The stress becomes not just a part of your daily life, but a part of who you are as a person. It changes you.
My own experience of being bullied began when I took a job with a company that had just promoted a long-standing employee in to a management position. He had no experience of managing people, he received no training, and he openly said that he didn't want the job. He was visibly stressed almost constantly, and resented that he was still expected to work and not just manage other people's work.
Very early in the job I was shouted at in the middle of a busy office for completing a task that should have been cancelled. It was a foul-mouthed and very personal tirade of abuse, accusing me of being untrustworthy, and came totally out of the blue. Then my manager realised that he had forgotten to mark the task as cancelled, and quietly in a private room away from other staff, he apologised and promised never to speak to me like that in front of people again.
The details of bullying incidents are generally repetitive and boring, so suffice to say, this was just the beginning of what became regular abuse: Shouted at in the middle of the office for things I had allegedly done wrong, and then apologised to in private.
I put up with the abuse for way too long. I'd spoken to my union rep and kept a bullying diary as advised, but I never started a grievance procedure. Colleagues said I should, and one day I ended up talking to the company secretary about it, but I backed off, determined to resolve the issue myself. Ultimately, I told myself, this is a case of two grown men having a clash of personalities, and I should be able to resolve it. But of course I couldn't.
After about a year I had to take time off work for an unconnected health reason, which seemed to go on a lot longer than one might expect. After a week back at work, I was off again with flu, which seemed to go on forever. My doctor was puzzled and I was sent to the hospital for tests. But in conversation with my doctor one time I mentioned about how it was actually quite nice to be off work because it was an escape from the bullying, and it was as if I'd said the magic word. My doctor was certain that the stress of being bullied was the root cause of my poor health. It explained everything. It turns out that a year of sleepless nights and constant anxiety isn't very good for you.
When I finally had to take formal action against my manager, the company was combative, and handled it on the basis that I was making it all up. I opted for the least "official" form of grievance, third-party arbitration, and my manager held his hands up to what he'd been doing and promised to change. Whether he could or not, I don't know, as I've not been well enough to return to work yet.
(Iâ(TM)ve since left that job and my career has gone from strength to strength ever since.)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: My experience of workplace bullying (Score:2)
Thanks. I left the company about 3 years ago. There are still some residual health problems, but Iâ(TM)m doing well. Iâ(TM)m now freelancing for a small number of very good clients, including the one company that I always wanted to work for. So Iâ(TM)m in a good place
:-) Leaving that job was one of my best decisions.
Re: (Score:2)
Many folks have been there to some degree or so...
But really man...and I have done it....if someone gets in my face THAT badly, and keeps doing it (everyone blows it some time)....I would tell the dude off and tell him FUCK YOU if he started that shit on me in public.
At best, you gain some respect standing your ground...at worst, well, you find another job, and if it is hell you work at, why do you stay there?
USA contrasted with... (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Re: (Score:2)
I live in the USA and you're mostly treated as a disposable liability.
But, but, but
... "Employees are our most valuable asset." - says every company ever.
[ They always forget to mention the part "Until you're not." ]
Re: (Score:2)
Cheers (Score:1)
Or we could just "man up" (yes, sexist term, that) and get the fuck over it?
If you don't like your work environment complain. If you feel complaining will hurt your career there, you have two choices: risk it, or leave.
Your hurt feelings really aren't meaningful to anyone but you. And they aren't meaningful to you unless you let them be.
in the military it's called a code red (Score:2)
in the military it's called a code red and it's for training.