The House's Tax Bill Levies a Tax On Graduate Student Tuition Waivers (nytimes.com) 102
Camel Pilot writes: The new GOP tax plan -- which just passed the House -- will tax tuition waivers as income. Graduate students working as research assistants on meager stipends would have to declare tuition waivers as income on the order of $80,000 income. This will force many graduate students of modest means to quit their career paths and walk away from their research. These are the next generation of scientists, engineers, inventors, educators, medical miracle workers and market makers. As Prof Claus Wilke points out: "This would be a disaster for U.S. STEM Ph.D. education." Slashdot reader Camel Pilot references a report via The New York Times, where Erin Rousseau explains how the House of Representatives' recently passed tax bill affects graduate research in the United States. Rousseau is a graduate student at M.I.T. who studies the neurological basis of mental health disorders. "My peers and I work between 40 and 80 hours a week as classroom teachers and laboratory researchers, and in return, our universities provide us with a tuition waiver for school. For M.I.T. students, this waiver keeps us from having to pay a tuition bill of about $50,000 every year -- a staggering amount, but one that is similar to the fees at many other colleges and universities," he writes. "No money from the tuition waivers actually ends up in our pockets, so under Section 117(d)(5), it isn't counted as taxable income." Rousseau continues by saying his tuition waivers will be taxed under the House's tax bill. "This means that M.I.T. graduate students would be responsible for paying taxes on an $80,000 annual salary, when we actually earn $33,000 a year. That's an increase of our tax burden by at least $10,000 annually."
What Mr. Rousseau is speaking of is called bartering.
Bartering is a Taxable transaction [bizfilings.com].
Why is removing a tax deduction classified as LEVYING a tax when it is on something leftists want, but cutting taxes on corporations is classified as taking money from the poor?
Yet another unbalanced anti-left strawman argument from an AC. Normally I'd ignore it, but somebody modded it up.
Under current US tax law, the tuition waiver is not considered income. Now the Rs in the house want to consider it as such. The end result is that graduate students would have an enormous increase in their tax burden, so much so that many may need to abandon their studies. That sure sounds like "levying a tax" to me.
Normally I'd think that neither leftists nor rightists want to discourage people
Without these waivers, you would have to work like the rest of us. Instead, you get free education.
Fuck you, whiny children. Get a job.
Get some knowledge dumb-ass; they do work. From The House Just Voted to Bankrupt Graduate Students [nytimes.com]:
I’m a graduate student at M.I.T., where I study the neurological basis of mental health disorders. My peers and I work between 40 and 80 hours a week as classroom teachers and laboratory researchers, and in return, our universities provide us with a tuition waiver for school. For M.I.T. students, this waiver keeps us from having to pay a tuition bill of about $50,000 every year
Why should students go to an expensive, reputable college only to be taught by other students? That's cheap, ineffective and retarded. Teachers should teach, students should learn.
Teachers (aka tenured faculty members) do teach. They just don't do all of the teaching. Nor could they. There's just too much to do.
Part of the job of a graduate student is to assist with teaching, because that's part of the academic training they're getting. They're learning to be practitioners in their field, and that includes teaching it.
It's unusual for a graduate student to be a course instructor. Usually they lead tutorials, grade papers, assist in laboratory classes or seminars, and so on.
It is income. It is taxable.
It is income. It is taxable.
I wasn't disputing that idea, just the assertion that they don't work. Sorry for the confusion.
Without these waivers, you would have to work like the rest of us. Instead, you get free education.
They are working. They are paying for their education with their labor. The government values a highly educated workforce, so it provides tax incentives to increase the number of people who can afford an education. This simply reduces government funding and reduces the quality of education in our country. That is all.
... and in turn, reduces the number of intelligent, motivated and educated foreign students who will move to the USA.
In turn the workforce will become less educated, productivity will drop and the USA will slide down the wealth tables.
The influence of the USA worldwide will also reduce because there will be fewer students who get an advanced education in the USA and return to their home country, taking with them American values and mind share.
Tax breaks are functionally government funding, aren't they?
Indentured Servitude (Score:2, Interesting)
Good, the universities' system of indentured servitude needs to be called out. Either the tuition is part of their pay, in which case it needs to be handed over to the student, or it's not, in which case, they're working for less than minimum wage and need to be paid appropriately. This shit was unethical when coal companies did it in the Appalachians, it's just as wrong now when the ivory tower does it.
" that other people have to pay for, "
It's called tuition. Other students have to pay for it. These particular students don't. They get the valuable thing as compensation. That's taxable, but they've been getting away without paying taxes on it. Simple as that. I can tell you, personally, didn't get very far in school.
Lets be honest (Score:2, Insightful)
Everything I hear about it is wrong.
Then consider reading outside of your echo chamber.
"They've been giving their high income people a discount on their federal taxes by passing those costs along to some guy installing mufflers who lives in a state that doesn't hit their residents so hard."
Blue states subsidize red states. I know that fact is upsetting to "hard-working" red staters who get welfare from people in blue states, but they'll just have to deal with the fact they're moochers.
Everything I hear about it is wrong.
Then consider reading outside of your echo chamber.
It is quite amusing that someone who doesn't realize this entire tax bill is a sham to give tax breaks to the wealthy is accusing others of being in an echo chamber.
Although I do agree that everything about the tax bill isn't bad. Just the entire concept of it and 90%+ of the details. The simple fact is that it vastly increases the debt to give tax breaks to the wealthy that nearly all economists agree won't help the economy, and then gives a few hundred dollars a year to everyone else so they can claim the
So, that guy down the street who's running a modest landscaping business and will come out thousands of dollars ahead every year, the hell with him?
And the other guy down the street who's running a modest landscaping business will lose thousands of dollars a year from extra taxes. It all depends on what state they live in and what deductions they may be losing. A little higher taxes on the higher end of the middle class ($50k-$300k yearly income) wouldn't be such a bad thing if it wasn't funding massive tax breaks on the ultra-wealthy.
They can cut taxes on the poor, working, and middle class without the massive tax breaks to the wealthy and drastically
It's truly amazing how the R's can't avoid putting the booger hook on the bang switch, taking off some tootsies in the process.
... Can't stop shooting themselves in the foot?
I have never described a finger as a booger hook, but I don't have your way with words Snotnose. Nice one.
The Economist had an article on taxes many moons ago . . . they stated that taxing is like plucking a goose for pillow feathers. You want to get a maximum of feathers, with a minimal amount of fuss.
University graduate students are not very high up on the list of favored Republican supporters . . . actually they are probably not even high up on the list of favored Democrat supporters either.
Graduate students are not going to go out on the streets with violent "Graduate Student Lives Matter!" protests.
What this really shows is that the Republicans and their wealthy donors don't give a shit about the USA. This assault on education will impact the long term success of the USA in many ways.
That's right: the very people who benefit from a strong economy (the top 0.1%) don't give a shit about the long term future of the USA. They plan to milk it then (mixing metaphors) abandon ship.
I don't know what is the next country they plan to milk and screw over -- perhaps China? This is what is going on in Brazil right
A tuition waiver has a value. You are trading work for a reduction in your tuition costs. The summary says these students may be receiving 80K in tuition waivers in addition to 33K in compensation. If those same students were working at a job that paid them $113,000 per year, everyone would be saying they need to "pay their fare share".
That said, I think that tuition should probably be tax deductible - which would make the tax on tuition waivers a moot point.
I'm hearing this thinking "how is this different than personal mileage on my company car?" It isn't, it's a fringe benefit. And if it is a fringe benefit, then it's considered income. At the very least, its taxation should be modified under existing tuition tax law.
Tax Scholarships (Score:4, Interesting)
If they taxed the scholarships of football player, that would get a lot of people's attention.
Seriously, we're talking about people who are sacrificing their bodies for our entertainment (including up to death at times). People don't actually care about the players' taxes.
Just FYI, any time you are given something of value, it is income. Someone lets you live in their house for free? Income. Someone writes off a debt instead of collecting it? Income. Someone waives a fee they normally charge? Income. A friend gives you an interest-free loan, or even just at below-market interest rates? The IRS has tables to calculate how much income you are required to report. I'm kinda astonished that these tuition waivers weren't always taxed, since everything else is.
There is an exemption for gifts, up to $13,000 per person per person per year. (not a typo) They must be bona fide gifts with no strings or conditions.
This is nonsense. You realize taxable income only on items of value (including in-kind) when part of an economic transaction.
Let a friend live in your house? Not income. Write off a debt? Potentially income, depending on the specifics of the debt. Fee waivers? Not income, simply a reduction in price. (Newsflash: Coupons aren't income.) Interest-free loans? Not an issue unless connected to some other transaction and in reality away of compensa
Actually, while I agree with you in principle, the "value" in "something of value" isn't value-to-you, it's value-to-others. That is to say it needs to be something that you could, in theory, sell/transfer/profit-from or otherwise be able to spend.
If I paint your walls, it ain't income because there's no way for you to create money from that paint. (with myriad exceptions of course, but most of the time there ain't).
So "value", in this case, would need to be the work experience, or the degree, or the work
I can understand why there's a desire to subsidize graduate education (and I can also understand why plenty of people don't want to have to pay for it
must pay tuition to work = Minimum wage violation.
What about that angel or taxing at the employee rate tuition rate.
In the early 1990s this tax on tuition waivers as income was proposed, I believe it never passed back then.
I had just finished my masters' but I remember being incensed at the economics of it. With tuition waivers, I was living on $1200/month as a teaching assistant and getting my degree. Without tuition waivers, I would have been paying tax on $3000/month total "income" which would have taken away about half of my actual cash income - turning my situation from independent and sustainable to one of dependence on my parents to continue to foot the bills for my education. Other majors' TA salaries were much lower, and it would have turned them from earning small pocket money while getting a degree into paying out of pocket to cover the taxes.
Face value of tuition is a farce, so many students are given tuition waivers, scholarships, reduced rates, etc. Taxing it at face value would be like paying sales tax on the sticker price of a car, regardless of what you negotiated it down to; but worse, cars are only marked up 20%, I'd put average tuition markup closer to 60% at many of the "higher priced" institutions.
The House GOP members are simply delivering what their constituents want.
And by "constituents" I of course mean their rich donors [twitter.com].
all I am reading from social media (a total mix of red, blue and non-US folks) is that the conservatives are SO into 'stigginit' ('sticking it', as in sticking it to the liberals; fucking them over, basically) that they'll spite themselves just so that the other sides suffers.
I cannot ever remember hearing a liberal WISH that conservatives suffer or experience pain or a bad life. NEVER in my life have I heard any liberal say that. but I'm always hearing about how conservatives HATE liberals (that word is
Some day, hopefully soon, we're going to have a Harvey Weinstein moment about these tuition costs and the criminal cabal that is the university employees, administrators, and loan companies. Because someone is spending that $50k income from that student's tuition.
I'm glad the tax exempt status is going away. The only way this college crime syndicate is going to fall is when it hurts everyone everywhere.
Then we'll all have the Weinstein Effect: "Hey that college rap$d me!" "You too, huh? They rap$d me too bu
student athletes and unforeseen consequences with (Score:3)
student athletes and unforeseen consequences with this.
I can see Minimum wage violations
laws about Company scrip (must live on site and must take classes) you get them for free but are locked in and taxed at the full retail rate.
Being forced to pay for stuff (IRS sees as income) you can't really make full use of (you must miss class for teams games / other needs)
disability employment discrimination / disability employment accommodations issues (under IRS rules student athletes seen as employees getting an income)
workers comp issues (under IRS rules student athletes can be seen as employees getting an income)
they are seen as employees by the IRS and they use that to make unionize pass the northwestern case was close but what the IRS says may push it over the edge
This is the rich taxing the poor ... (Score:1)
This is what happens you elect billionaire assholes as president, who have no agenda and loyalty but to their other billionaire asshole friends.
This is what happens you elect billionaire assholes as president, who have no agenda and loyalty but to their other billionaire asshole friends.

The entirety of this tax bill is cutting corporate taxes, cutting taxes on the wealthy, and essentially giving short term relied or tax hikes to the people with less money under the bullshit excuse that cutting corporate taxes and tax on the wealthy this will somehow benefit everyone else.