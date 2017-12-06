Facebook Tops List of Best Places To Work -- Again (cnet.com) 19
From a report: If you work at Facebook, count yourself pretty lucky. And not just for the free meals, on-site health care or new-parent benefits. But those things probably factor into the social-networking giant being named the best place to work in 2018 by jobs site Glassdoor. And it's probably been a good experience for a while, seeing how this is the third year in a row Facebook has been atop Glassdoor's list of 100 best places to work. If you don't work at Facebook, there might still be hope for you. Glassdoor said there were 40 newcomers on this year's list, including video game maker Blizzard Entertainment (at No. 28 on the list) and wireless carrier T-Mobile (No. 79). There are also three veterans that have made the list every year since it was introduced 10 years ago, including management-consulting firm Bain & Company (No. 2), search giant Google (No. 5) and Apple (No. 84).
Free meals, medical care on site? What's not to like? Pretty soon, they'll put up the housing and you'll never have to leave the company plantation.
This is why I like living and working in cities -- gives you more random interactions with people, a choice of where to live, work, eat, etc.
Does the employment agreement allow Facebook to harvest an employee's vital organs (assuming their ISP hasn't already gotten them first)?
Isn't everyone at Facebook a user of PHP? Does PHP show up on a random drug test?
It's a bastion of reactionary, authoritarian Leftism plonked right down in the middle of one of the furthest left-leaning cities in a state that's practically deranged by how far left it leans.
(These people think if they subvert local government, they can completely exempt themselves from federal laws whenever they want. Oh, and they want to secede because the rest of the country isn't as nuts as they are.)
If you like the place you work when asked you fill out the survey, "Yeah cool a great place to work". If you hate it you leave. I cannot discern their methodology but I suspect this may be an important factor.
