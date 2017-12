Launch of Bitcoin Futures Trading Crashes CBOE Site

"5PM CT is the start of Bitcoin futures trading and the $CBOE website appears to be down," one market watcher posted on Twitter (and his observation was quickly confirmed by other cryptocurrency-watching accounts and confirmed by CBOE ). "I'm guessing watching Bitcoin futures start trading is a more popular spectator sport than anticipated."Bitcoin futures will also begin trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in eight days. The Street report that the anticipation of that "has triggered wild swings in bitcoin prices over the last week."