Launch of Bitcoin Futures Trading Crashes CBOE Site (thestreet.com) 19
"5PM CT is the start of Bitcoin futures trading and the $CBOE website appears to be down," one market watcher posted on Twitter (and his observation was quickly confirmed by other cryptocurrency-watching accounts and confirmed by CBOE). "I'm guessing watching Bitcoin futures start trading is a more popular spectator sport than anticipated."
Bitcoin futures will also begin trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in eight days. The Street report that the anticipation of that "has triggered wild swings in bitcoin prices over the last week." Overall, trading bitcoin futures is a positive development for the cryptocurrency says the research team at Fundstrat... The introduction of derivatives lays the necessary market structure for institutions to allocate cash towards cryptocurrencies, points out Fundstrat... Short sellers may now express negative views on bitcoin, which could lead to short-term pricing pressure. But the ability for short sellers to hate on bitcoin could be viewed as a longer term positive, Fundstrat says. Shorting essentially creates true price discovery and means that hedge funds could take bitcoin more seriously. This should improve the long-term prospects of bitcoin as it broadens sponsorship, Fundstrat believes.
Re: (Score:1)
What an original comment on Slashot ! always predicting 0 future price on bitcoin since 8 years ago.
Re: (Score:2)
We just need to talk about Jon Katz writing an article about Bitcoin using emacs on his linux desktop, all while listening to Metallica MP3s on his Microsoft Zune.
Re: (Score:3)
Where can I get a betting line on Trump's antics?
Bitcoin futures can put the lottery and bookies out of business. Who is 'making' this market? At this volatility? Good luck to them, if it works it will be insanely profitable. There are tons of compulsive gamblers, just got to get between them and the lottery vendor.
Needs a good web frontend for short term simple bets: e.g. bet (er invest) $___ 1:1, 10:1, 100:1 (long/short) for market clearing in 15 minutes. Bang, verify, clear payment, bets on.
Re: (Score:2)
Close (Score:3)
Not all shorts help with price discovery. Covered shorts do, but naked shorts are just plain fraud, no matter what excuses the clearinghouses come up with.
Re: Close (Score:2)
Honestly I am surprised that BTC has come this far. I never would have guessed it would be allowed on any of the exchanges in this direct of a fashion. But NOW, it would be fairly interesting to watch.
Re: Future issues? Scalability? (Score:2)
I man sure there will some form of separation from the real-time system. There will be some float and bulk execution. Volume just needs to be average maintained not kept in sync with reality to stay in the market. Thou of course covers, floats, and bulks will only smooth out the volume only so much. Upping transaction fees and building back into the equity price would help, but it too has limits.
Re: (Score:2)
That last thing, that's just called shorting the market. If you do it, you gotta expect the broker will too. Just so they can cover, it's all good.
The smart money (Score:2)
Can you short Bitcoin futures?
Re: (Score:2)
Yes. Not only can you buy puts on BTC,as well as shorting long options. However, both markets have relatively high volatility, so the costs to invest in these instruments could be a bit high for a while. Also not to mention the old saying that "The market can stay irrational longer than a man can stay solvent, " which should be observed in all cases.
I hope they fix it (Score:2)