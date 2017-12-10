Launch of Bitcoin Futures Trading Crashes CBOE Site

Follow Slashdot stories on Twitter

 


Posted by EditorDavid from the back-to-the-futures dept.
"5PM CT is the start of Bitcoin futures trading and the $CBOE website appears to be down," one market watcher posted on Twitter (and his observation was quickly confirmed by other cryptocurrency-watching accounts and confirmed by CBOE). "I'm guessing watching Bitcoin futures start trading is a more popular spectator sport than anticipated."

Bitcoin futures will also begin trading on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange in eight days. The Street report that the anticipation of that "has triggered wild swings in bitcoin prices over the last week." Overall, trading bitcoin futures is a positive development for the cryptocurrency says the research team at Fundstrat... The introduction of derivatives lays the necessary market structure for institutions to allocate cash towards cryptocurrencies, points out Fundstrat... Short sellers may now express negative views on bitcoin, which could lead to short-term pricing pressure. But the ability for short sellers to hate on bitcoin could be viewed as a longer term positive, Fundstrat says. Shorting essentially creates true price discovery and means that hedge funds could take bitcoin more seriously. This should improve the long-term prospects of bitcoin as it broadens sponsorship, Fundstrat believes.

  • Close (Score:3)

    by Orgasmatron ( 8103 ) on Sunday December 10, 2017 @06:32PM (#55712833)

    Not all shorts help with price discovery. Covered shorts do, but naked shorts are just plain fraud, no matter what excuses the clearinghouses come up with.

    • Honestly I am surprised that BTC has come this far. I never would have guessed it would be allowed on any of the exchanges in this direct of a fashion. But NOW, it would be fairly interesting to watch.

      I wonder what category this security would fall under. Probably currency but can it be considered under âoeEnergyâ? Considering thatâ(TM)s itâ(TM)s primary input.

  • Can you short Bitcoin futures?

    • Yes. Not only can you buy puts on BTC,as well as shorting long options. However, both markets have relatively high volatility, so the costs to invest in these instruments could be a bit high for a while. Also not to mention the old saying that "The market can stay irrational longer than a man can stay solvent, " which should be observed in all cases.

  • I need to by some now! Before it becomes a bubble.

