US Disaster Costs Shatter Records In 2017, the Third-Warmest Year On Record

Posted by BeauHD from the billion-dollar dept.
An anonymous reader quotes a report from CNBC: Major hurricanes and wildfires fueled a record year for costs related to natural disasters in the United States, according to a new report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. That report also said 2017 was the third-warmest year in 123 years of record keeping, behind only 2014 and 2012. Natural disasters in the United States cost more than $300 million last year, far surpassing the previous record of $214.8 billion set in 2005, NOAA said Monday. NOAA counted 1 drought event, 2 flooding events, 1 freeze event, 8 severe storm events, 3 tropical cyclone events, and 1 wildfire event during the year that bore losses exceeding $1 billion each. There were also 362 deaths. That would tie with 2011 for the largest number of such billion-dollar disasters, the agency said.

  • How to cause panic with statistics (Score:5, Insightful)

    by SuperKendall ( 25149 ) on Monday January 08, 2018 @10:35PM (#55890797)

    Why would anyone expect the cost of natural disasters to do anything but go up? The price of everything is going up, from real estate to building materials to labor. Every time there is damage the cost of repair will be greater, sometimes much greater. Every year is probably going to be the most expensive. To claim (or imply) we had larger disasters than ever before is simply false, we've had bigger hurricanes, and worse wildfires. Especially speaking of wildfires, THAT is due to Californias stupid policy on never doing controlled burns and the sky-high price of real estate there. Wildfires there are nothing but a man-made disaster, probably caused by "Raw Water" freaks smoking pot as they collect.

    I also like how they casually imply the year being warm has strong ties to all the disasters - which include things like a freeze.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by JOstrow ( 730908 )

      If you're going to cause panic with statistics, at least get your millions/billions straight:

      "Natural disasters in the United States cost more than $300 million last year, far surpassing the previous record of $214.8 billion set in 2005, NOAA said Monday."

    • also most hurricane and flooding damage is due to stupidly overdeveloping coastline....and we won't talk about building cities below or at sea level, next to the sea

      this has everything to do with weather, and nothing provably to do with "climate change", and reputable scientists will still affirm that

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by mentil ( 1748130 )

        Ssh don't give it away. Florida retirement communities are secretly a solution for our country's ageing population. Come for the weather (warm, sunny, beaches everywhere), stay for the weather (sweeping you out to sea).

    • You know what's disappointing?

      It's that you have a low userid which implies you've been on /. for a while.

      Also implied is that you are a candidate for "news for nerds, stuff that matters."

      Your point about inflation is correct and you missed a major point about how people are populating the shit out of coastal and other prime real estate acreage.

      Your last sentence.

      That's what's disappointing.

      And, because you've been around so long, I won't waste your time and mine pointing out your error.

      • As we all know, weather (or seasons) is/are not climate. You can't say any one particularly bad freeze is really due to climate change, because the possibility of a bad freeze was always there and as I noted, there have been worse instances in the past of all of the disasters we have seen this year.

        Yes climate change could theoretically cause larger variations but the freeze this year is an example of weather, not climate, in action - as any ONE event would be, since one evert does not a trend make. Over

      • I won't waste your time and mine pointing out your error.

        Ooh! Ooh! I know!

        SuperKendall doesn't understand the difference between the high frequency short-term response and low frequency long-term response to change in non-linear dynamical systems!

        And my UID is > 4 million. :D

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by mentil ( 1748130 )

      The price of everything is going up, from real estate to building materials to labor.

      The real question is: is thermal expansion outpacing economic expansion?

    • Why would anyone expect the cost of natural disasters to do anything but go up? The price of everything is going up, from real estate to building materials to labor. Every time there is damage the cost of repair will be greater, sometimes much greater. Every year is probably going to be the most expensive. To claim (or imply) we had larger disasters than ever before is simply false, we've had bigger hurricanes, and worse wildfires. Especially speaking of wildfires, THAT is due to Californias stupid policy on never doing controlled burns and the sky-high price of real estate there. Wildfires there are nothing but a man-made disaster, probably caused by "Raw Water" freaks smoking pot as they collect.

      I also like how they casually imply the year being warm has strong ties to all the disasters - which include things like a freeze.

      I'm not quite sure of your premise, one thing about natural disasters is that we get to learn from them.

      For example, the Loma Prieta earthquake (California 6.9, 1989), worth $5.6 in damages, caused changes in building codes to make the buildings more tolerant of earthquakes. There have been further earthquakes [wikipedia.org] of roughly the same magnitude, with much less damage. It's not completely comperable, the 1994 Northridge earthquake caused more damage, because earthquakes happen at different places and magnitudes.

      T

      • I agree with you about earthquakes, but for fires few people really seem to plan well for them as even more expensive houses will get rebuilt in the same locations, controlled burns to keep vegetation in check will still not happen, and vegetation will grow back with a vengeance into eventual dry masses which will bring with it another catastrophic fire. Around Colorado you find countless mountain homes that do not cut back tress well away from the property, because people love trees - even though every fe

    • Well, how about "going up a rate WAY fucking beyond inflation"?

      • That still doesn't give the whole picture because areas affected most by disasters (generally the coasts) have prices that go up way faster than inflation, AND a lot more construction over time to boot. Just think of how many multi-million dollar homes burnt down in the CA wildfires alone, that greatly affects the damage total compared to flooding a lot of $100-300k homes in Houston.

        • And not just million dollar homes, but also vineyards and their buildings. Worth much more than a neighborhood in Kansas destroyed by a tornado.

    • The idea is to create global warming hysteria, which will make an atmosphere of panic and fear such that we will rush into giving the Far Left everything it has ever asked for. It's been going on for a long time. The science is irrelevant at this point.

      June 30, 1989, Associated Press: U.N. OFFICIAL PREDICTS DISASTER, SAYS GREENHOUSE EFFECT COULD WIPE SOME NATIONS OFF MAPÂ- entire nations could be wiped off the face of the earth by rising sea levels if global warming is not reversed by the year 2000. Co

  • comparing millions to billions... err ? :)

  • While I watch as about a foot of global warming slowly melts after the second longest deep freeze on record slowly lifts, I will also point out that if last year was colder than. 2012 and 2014, an equally valid guess is that those two years were a peak. But the operative word here is "guess." Wait a few more decades for a few more solar cycles to elapse and then you can do some dispassionate analysis. Strangely enough, it's from the humanities that we can take a lesson here: the historians have understood f

    • You actually don't know what a trend is, do you? And of course, despite that you're a super genius who is the first to think "should we enter solar output into our climate model". Despite your obvious lack of knowledge of statistics, my god, you must be so goddamned smart. You'd better right over to your nearest university, go kick in the door in the atmospheric studies department, throw them out and make it clear you expect a Nobel Prize for your brilliant, if utterly unfounded, insights.

      • No,I understand it all quite well. Including the part about what noise, unmodeled physics, overfitting, and false confidence are. You, dear friend, don't seem to understand the difference between extrapolation, prior estimates, and posterior analysis, for one thing.

        • Well then, you can show your publication history. Clearly you possess the killing critique of climatology, so go on, where have you published? I mean, you wouldn't just be lying and aping some denier site you frequent? You actually can personally demonstrate your capacity to critique and falsify AGW modeling, right?

      • yay for feeding the trolls! ... quick reply to his next post too!

    • I'm sure the world's climate scientists have missed solar cycles entirely. Thank God some slashdotter is here to lay out the real truth.

    • Holy fucken shit, no climate scientists ever in the history of the world has ever thought of "solar cycles" impacting climate change!
      Motherfucker, you're the smartest person on the planet!

      Oh wait, no, a few seconds in Google proves you're a moron, here's the first link I clicked on:
      https://www.giss.nasa.gov/rese... [nasa.gov]
      and here's the second link:
      https://www.scientificamerican... [scientificamerican.com]
      you may continue to keep clicking on the list, just Google "do solar cycles cause climate change".

