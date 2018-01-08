US Disaster Costs Shatter Records In 2017, the Third-Warmest Year On Record (cnbc.com) 45
An anonymous reader quotes a report from CNBC: Major hurricanes and wildfires fueled a record year for costs related to natural disasters in the United States, according to a new report from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. That report also said 2017 was the third-warmest year in 123 years of record keeping, behind only 2014 and 2012. Natural disasters in the United States cost more than $300 million last year, far surpassing the previous record of $214.8 billion set in 2005, NOAA said Monday. NOAA counted 1 drought event, 2 flooding events, 1 freeze event, 8 severe storm events, 3 tropical cyclone events, and 1 wildfire event during the year that bore losses exceeding $1 billion each. There were also 362 deaths. That would tie with 2011 for the largest number of such billion-dollar disasters, the agency said.
How to cause panic with statistics (Score:5, Insightful)
Why would anyone expect the cost of natural disasters to do anything but go up? The price of everything is going up, from real estate to building materials to labor. Every time there is damage the cost of repair will be greater, sometimes much greater. Every year is probably going to be the most expensive. To claim (or imply) we had larger disasters than ever before is simply false, we've had bigger hurricanes, and worse wildfires. Especially speaking of wildfires, THAT is due to Californias stupid policy on never doing controlled burns and the sky-high price of real estate there. Wildfires there are nothing but a man-made disaster, probably caused by "Raw Water" freaks smoking pot as they collect.
I also like how they casually imply the year being warm has strong ties to all the disasters - which include things like a freeze.
Re: (Score:2)
If you're going to cause panic with statistics, at least get your millions/billions straight:
"Natural disasters in the United States cost more than $300 million last year, far surpassing the previous record of $214.8 billion set in 2005, NOAA said Monday."
Re: (Score:2)
...in other news,
Edumacation expinses are too high
As are edumacators.
Re: (Score:3)
also most hurricane and flooding damage is due to stupidly overdeveloping coastline....and we won't talk about building cities below or at sea level, next to the sea
this has everything to do with weather, and nothing provably to do with "climate change", and reputable scientists will still affirm that
Re: (Score:3)
no, reputable scientists aren't and don't point to a weather event and say it was due to climate change. there was stupid article recently about one contrarian with paper that said that could be done, but reputable scientists don't.
your brain is scrambled with confusion over unrelated issues. Climate change, the weather events listed in the summary and increasing expense of disasters are three different things.
Re: (Score:2)
Ssh don't give it away. Florida retirement communities are secretly a solution for our country's ageing population. Come for the weather (warm, sunny, beaches everywhere), stay for the weather (sweeping you out to sea).
Re: (Score:2)
You know what's disappointing?
It's that you have a low userid which implies you've been on
/. for a while.
Also implied is that you are a candidate for "news for nerds, stuff that matters."
Your point about inflation is correct and you missed a major point about how people are populating the shit out of coastal and other prime real estate acreage.
Your last sentence.
That's what's disappointing.
And, because you've been around so long, I won't waste your time and mine pointing out your error.
It's not an error (Score:2)
As we all know, weather (or seasons) is/are not climate. You can't say any one particularly bad freeze is really due to climate change, because the possibility of a bad freeze was always there and as I noted, there have been worse instances in the past of all of the disasters we have seen this year.
Yes climate change could theoretically cause larger variations but the freeze this year is an example of weather, not climate, in action - as any ONE event would be, since one evert does not a trend make. Over
Re: (Score:3)
I won't waste your time and mine pointing out your error.
Ooh! Ooh! I know!
SuperKendall doesn't understand the difference between the high frequency short-term response and low frequency long-term response to change in non-linear dynamical systems!
And my UID is > 4 million.
:D
Re: (Score:2)
You win for today.
Re: (Score:2)
The price of everything is going up, from real estate to building materials to labor.
The real question is: is thermal expansion outpacing economic expansion?
Re: (Score:2)
We can only hope?
Not sure about that (Score:2)
Why would anyone expect the cost of natural disasters to do anything but go up? The price of everything is going up, from real estate to building materials to labor. Every time there is damage the cost of repair will be greater, sometimes much greater. Every year is probably going to be the most expensive. To claim (or imply) we had larger disasters than ever before is simply false, we've had bigger hurricanes, and worse wildfires. Especially speaking of wildfires, THAT is due to Californias stupid policy on never doing controlled burns and the sky-high price of real estate there. Wildfires there are nothing but a man-made disaster, probably caused by "Raw Water" freaks smoking pot as they collect.
I also like how they casually imply the year being warm has strong ties to all the disasters - which include things like a freeze.
I'm not quite sure of your premise, one thing about natural disasters is that we get to learn from them.
For example, the Loma Prieta earthquake (California 6.9, 1989), worth $5.6 in damages, caused changes in building codes to make the buildings more tolerant of earthquakes. There have been further earthquakes [wikipedia.org] of roughly the same magnitude, with much less damage. It's not completely comperable, the 1994 Northridge earthquake caused more damage, because earthquakes happen at different places and magnitudes.
T
Re: (Score:2)
I agree with you about earthquakes, but for fires few people really seem to plan well for them as even more expensive houses will get rebuilt in the same locations, controlled burns to keep vegetation in check will still not happen, and vegetation will grow back with a vengeance into eventual dry masses which will bring with it another catastrophic fire. Around Colorado you find countless mountain homes that do not cut back tress well away from the property, because people love trees - even though every fe
Re: (Score:2)
You are still not considering the whole picture. (Score:2)
That still doesn't give the whole picture because areas affected most by disasters (generally the coasts) have prices that go up way faster than inflation, AND a lot more construction over time to boot. Just think of how many multi-million dollar homes burnt down in the CA wildfires alone, that greatly affects the damage total compared to flooding a lot of $100-300k homes in Houston.
Re: (Score:2)
And not just million dollar homes, but also vineyards and their buildings. Worth much more than a neighborhood in Kansas destroyed by a tornado.
Re: (Score:1)
Nothing like .. (Score:1)
comparing millions to billions... err ?
:)
Uh huh (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
You actually don't know what a trend is, do you? And of course, despite that you're a super genius who is the first to think "should we enter solar output into our climate model". Despite your obvious lack of knowledge of statistics, my god, you must be so goddamned smart. You'd better right over to your nearest university, go kick in the door in the atmospheric studies department, throw them out and make it clear you expect a Nobel Prize for your brilliant, if utterly unfounded, insights.
Re: Uh huh (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Well then, you can show your publication history. Clearly you possess the killing critique of climatology, so go on, where have you published? I mean, you wouldn't just be lying and aping some denier site you frequent? You actually can personally demonstrate your capacity to critique and falsify AGW modeling, right?
Re: (Score:2)
yay for feeding the trolls!
... quick reply to his next post too!
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Holy fucken shit, no climate scientists ever in the history of the world has ever thought of "solar cycles" impacting climate change!
Motherfucker, you're the smartest person on the planet!
Oh wait, no, a few seconds in Google proves you're a moron, here's the first link I clicked on:
https://www.giss.nasa.gov/rese... [nasa.gov]
and here's the second link:
https://www.scientificamerican... [scientificamerican.com]
you may continue to keep clicking on the list, just Google "do solar cycles cause climate change".
Re: (Score:2)
Talk to an Australian. They hit just over 40 degrees last weekend... That's 40+ degrees Celsius BTW.
I know, I know, you have no idea what that means, your backyard is cold, therefore it's cold everywhere in the world.
Re: (Score:2)
That's why we had a 47.3C day in a Sydney suburb just a few days ago. That's 117F. It was new for Sydney.