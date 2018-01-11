More Colleges Than Ever Have Test-Optional Admissions Policies (theconversation.com) 94
Back in the 1980s, Bates College and Bowdoin College were nearly the only liberal arts colleges not to require applicants to submit SAT or ACT test scores. On Jan. 10, FairTest, a Boston-based organization that has been pushing back against America's testing regime since 1985, announced that the number of colleges that are test-optional has now surpassed 1,000. From a report: This milestone means that more than one-third of America's four-year nonprofit colleges now reject the idea that a test score should strongly determine a student's future. The ranks of test-optional institutions include hundreds of prestigious private institutions, such as George Washington, New York University, Wesleyan University and Wake Forest University. The list also includes hundreds of public universities, such as George Mason, San Francisco State and Old Dominion.
Yay, snowflake college (Score:2, Insightful)
Perhaps the next step should be skipping grades? They might indicate that we aren't all equally precious otherwise.
To me, 'Pass' or 'No Record' count as grading.
If you write 'No Record' on someone's transcript when students that completed the course get a 'Pass', it most certainly counts as a grade.
As long as you do not pass all students that take a course, you are grading them according to some schema, whether you call it Pass and No Record or 0,1,2,3,4,5.
A Few Problems... (Score:2)
First, there is no such thing as a "non-profit" college. They ALL profit. Some are just more honest about where the money goes.
Second, Not relying on tests means relying on transcripts. Setting aside the stupid Pass/No Pass thing, relying on letter grades, however they are derived, is questionable since the grades are so variable. An A in one school could be equivalent to a C in another. Or, in the case of AP classes, an A in a regular class could be a C in an AP class.
Lastly, excluding any kind of objective
I've heard of people buying a degree. Now they're renting them?
All you need is 2 levels to be a grading system. IE, I could sell a product only in "Premium Grade" and "Standard Grade" and that would be a grading system.
"Pass" and "No Record" indicate two levels of performance, and as such is certainly a grading system.
Gaslighting BS (Score:2, Flamebait)
I'll buy this (Score:1)
Some of the stupidest people I've met had bachelor's degrees. Some people who aren't very good at math and science can absorb knowledge well. I'm down for the experiment to see if removing arbitary boundaries can improve the world.
Nonsense, nonsense, nonsense. All
If they learn in college and pass the classes that means that none of what you said is true, thus your comment is vacuous of thought.
To be a doctor, you need to do well on the MCAT, get into med school, take the USMLE, and get a residency. Or get into a combined medical program out of high school and still pass the USMLE and get a residency.
Engineering in life-critical fields involves passing the FE and PE exams. Not trivial.
There will still be standard exams as gatekeepers for both fields.
I'm trying to remember the actual case, but I'm pretty sure it ran down like this. Person from India or Pakistan, came to Canada with a mechanical engineering degree. The requirements in Canada require that if you get a degree out-of-country you have to submit to reexamination. Went all the way to court, and the court said nope, you're just doing that because of his race. The examination rules were rewritten to get around that particular court case and still require reexamination.
If there's one thing yo
Give it time. First diplomas, then 4-year degrees
... first entrance criteria, then protests that not enough graduate ... these things always move up the chain.
Just give it time.
As long as quacks can sell you MMS and "Vitamin B17", you're already there. It's not like much would change.
Or to be president.
Big Government Nonsense! (Score:3)
What kind of liberal socialist commy pansy talk is that? Government regulation is oppression! Let the invisible hand of the market decide what surgeons are qualified. The incompetent ones will soon be out of business and the good ones won't have the added expense of all that unnecessar
What does a college care ? (Score:4, Insightful)
Unless they are one of the top tier where their reputations depend on their alumnis having glittering careers, many colleges just want to have many students - as the fees will pay the bills. So accepting anyone who's father can afford to pay or who can raise a student loan is good: more students.
Because as an employer in the medical field who needs competent people, I will pick someone who came from a rigorous college, instead of an untested malpractice lawsuit waiting to happen.
That "rigorous" college cares more about getting more and more revenue in the door than ensuring the quality of the product being sold or the end-result is good. They're not students anymore. They're customers, and removing testing standards is just one way of catering to as many of them as you can. Everyone is welcome; just bring your wallet.
As a parent, I will send my child to a school that uses objective requirements for admission and grading, because life isn't fair, and only the competitive survive.
Given what TFS stated, good luck with that. Education standards are dropping lower than the attention span of a GenY/Z'er. You know, to ensure they maintain a goo
The biggest problem is that the buyers (new students) aren't very intelligent consumers. It's 18 year old kids, many of whom don't have parents with any more experience or knowledge a
Unless they are one of the top tier where their reputations depend on their alumnis having glittering careers, many colleges just want to have many students - as the fees will pay the bills. So accepting anyone who's father can afford to pay or who can raise a student loan is good: more students.
When students become catered to like customers, it tends to make you wonder what the fuck they're really selling, and why anyone would pay that much for it.
George Washington (Score:3)
dumbing down? (Score:2)
There's some lesson to be learned in there, but I'm not sure yet what it is.
Funny, when they choose to drop the tests. (Score:2, Informative)
Then came Y2K problem. India was about 30 years behind USA in IT and so it had a huge army of Cobol programmers. In the 1990s the Indian cobol programmers were imported at the rate of about 100,000 a year. The H1B visa was raised from 65,000 to 130,000 at that time. And most of it went to Indian Cobol programmers.
They came in, most of them immigrated, married,
Re:Funny, when they choose to drop the tests. (Score:4, Interesting)
The colleges want to limit Asian Americans to less than 1% of admissions. Finding the right legal way to do that is the long term project.
I'd love to see one shred of objective evidence to support that -- if you have one.
I'd love to see one shred of objective evidence to support that -- if you have one
Top colleges say they want a student body that looks like America, percentage of Asian Americans, Jews, Whites, Blacks and others in America and in their student bodies to be similar. That means less than 1% Indian Americans, is the desired level of admissions, because our population is around than 0.5%.
That means less than 1% Indian Americans
You realize your first post said "Asian Americans," right?
That aside, I take it you have nothing more concrete than this mushy aspirational language that you're attributing to the entire college body, yet haven't provided a single example of any of the colleges actually saying?
I'd love to see one shred of objective evidence to support that -- if you have one.
See the current cases against Yale and Harvard. [chicagotribune.com] Or one of the dozens of articles on it, this isn't new or unknown. [businessinsider.com] That's not even touching on the "affirmative action" bullshit with SAT scores [latimes.com], where blacks and mexicans are give massive point boosts simply because they're black or mexican. While asians and whites are punished and have points removed.
Basically if you're asian or white, you need to do twice to four times better then anyone else to land a position. Seriously, there's real racism going on h
See the current cases against Yale and Harvard.
To my untrained eye, your article gripes that Asians are being limited to 18-19% of the Harvard undergraduate population, not less than 1%.
Or one of the dozens of articles on it, this isn't new or unknown.
This article simply bitches that not all Asians with good test scores get in (and references the above Harvard lawsuit).
Again, if you have anything at all that suggests that top colleges actually want to limit Asian admissions to "less than 1%" per OP (or anywhere even close), I'd love to see it.
1990s comp sci dept and med schools were the leading edge, the parents coming in.
2000s it was high schools all across the country, spelling bees and debate competitions. These are the kids of your class mates
2010 onwards it is the elite top 10 colleges that see over representation of Indian Americans compared to their percentage in the total population.
At first, there was an entrance exam.
Turned out the Jews seemed to be very good at them, up to the point where 1/4th of the new students were Jewish.
The solution was to change the admission process into one where "character" and such were also important. Enter the interviews and recommendation letters.
Result was a drop of 10% of Jewish students.
It IS a test. (Score:1)
So, you want to attend an extremely expensive Liberal Arts college and get a degree in something that only makes you qualified to work at Starbucks and burying yourself in student debt that you have no hope of every paying back.
I see.
I'm amazed tests (or people) are still used... (Score:2)
All you should need to do is shove the name of the kid's high-school, their high-school grades, a list of extracurricular activities, their facebook feed, and their essay into an AI application and let it do the deciding based on those. Could be much more efficient and accurate than admissions officers and their shortcuts (which is what the tests are).
This information may not apply... (Score:4, Interesting)
It was not uncommon when I was applying to universities in Canada to expect them to do their own testing of prospective students, since they generally didn't trust high schools not to inflate marks, and didn't have faith in the relevance of what standard testing was available (not a lot - IIRC, standard testing did not continue through high school).
In my opinion, if an educational institution cares about its reputation it should have its own entrance tests.
Still merit based: SAT Score - Credit Score (Score:2)
How can we expect people to contribute in an automated society if we give them inadequate education?
You left out one...how about that upper level education (college) is for the qualified??
In my country it's for those privileged with a brain. Anyone can get in. For free. Which means that about 90% fail. We can afford it. There's plenty of student material to work with, shooting down 9 out of 10 is no problem.
Studying here basically means that you're told what you're required to know. Now go and find out where to get that knowledge. Ok, it's not quite as cruel, but the lectures are usually a joke, the materials are ancient and you should be willing to camp in front of the various departments t
I think he got his local Apple store confused with the University.
Canadian universities donâ(TM)t use test scor (Score:2)
Most or all Canadian Universities havenâ(TM)t ever bothered with test scores (except perhaps for foreign students). Entrance is based on high school grades. Unless this has changed in the 20 years since I applied, I really think this is a better way, or at least, just as meaningful. You spent your whole high school career taking standardized tests, and the government has been writing curricula and standards to attempt to equalize the educational experience across the county. An extra exam seems superfl
SAT & ACT don't measure competency (Score:2)
Disclaimer: I just went through this with my kid. The test had little to nothing to do with what she learned in high school or what she's learning in college right now. It did, however, make it that much harder for her to get the already scarce scholarships since I couldn't afford the t
they measure how much money your parents have. If they can afford to send you to test prep classes you do well. If they can't you don't.
No, prep classes might make you feel slightly more comfortable taking them, but they won't significantly improve your score (well, they didn't in the past; not sure if the tests have been de-objectified enough now for that to have changed.)
They were a rough proxy for IQ, itself a good predictor for academic success.
they measure how much money your parents have. If they can afford to send you to test prep classes you do well. If they can't you don't. SAT/ACT are multi-million dollar scams to make money for the ones running the tests.
On the math side of things, definitely not.
Our university went though years of trying to figure out the best way to place freshmen in the sequence of math courses, even designing our own math placement test. It's a hard problem. You don't want to set up someone to fail by tossing them in over their head. Likewise, you don't want to waste someone's time by putting them in a class full of stuff they already know.
Guess what? The single best predictor of success in the vital calculus series of classes (
The test had little to nothing to do with what she learned in high school or what she's learning in college right now
Note that this is intentional. The SAT is intended as an aptitude test. As such, it is intended to measure your ability as independent of knowledge and learned skills as possible. This is obviously impossible, but tests like the SAT and IQ tests try to get as close as they can. Unfortunately, it is often possible with such tests to learn for a particular style of test (and you can't significantly change the style without compromising reliability). There's some research that indicates that you get much
Re: (Score:2)
they measure how much money your parents have. If they can afford to send you to test prep classes you do well. If they can't you don't. SAT/ACT are multi-million dollar scams to make money for the ones running the tests.
My son got a 35 on the ACT, never did a single test prep class. This suggestion is BS, and those prep classes generally don't help at all anyway.
Sure, they'd rather admit on subjective criteria (Score:2)
Is not it great to not have government-mandated? (Score:1)
Whether or not they should, the reason the can do this is the absence of governmental control of the admission policies.
That government is best, which governs least. We all better remember this principle next time we think something we like ought to be mandatory or something we dislike — banned.