Education United States

More Colleges Than Ever Have Test-Optional Admissions Policies

Posted by msmash
Back in the 1980s, Bates College and Bowdoin College were nearly the only liberal arts colleges not to require applicants to submit SAT or ACT test scores. On Jan. 10, FairTest, a Boston-based organization that has been pushing back against America's testing regime since 1985, announced that the number of colleges that are test-optional has now surpassed 1,000. From a report: This milestone means that more than one-third of America's four-year nonprofit colleges now reject the idea that a test score should strongly determine a student's future. The ranks of test-optional institutions include hundreds of prestigious private institutions, such as George Washington, New York University, Wesleyan University and Wake Forest University. The list also includes hundreds of public universities, such as George Mason, San Francisco State and Old Dominion.

  • Perhaps the next step should be skipping grades? They might indicate that we aren't all equally precious otherwise.

    • Lots of nominally top-flight places already do that. At MIT, first year grades are either Pass or No Record.

      • To me, 'Pass' or 'No Record' count as grading.

        • 'Pass' is a grade. 'No record' is the opposite of a grade.

          • If you write 'No Record' on someone's transcript when students that completed the course get a 'Pass', it most certainly counts as a grade.
            As long as you do not pass all students that take a course, you are grading them according to some schema, whether you call it Pass and No Record or 0,1,2,3,4,5.

            • First, there is no such thing as a "non-profit" college. They ALL profit. Some are just more honest about where the money goes.

              Second, Not relying on tests means relying on transcripts. Setting aside the stupid Pass/No Pass thing, relying on letter grades, however they are derived, is questionable since the grades are so variable. An A in one school could be equivalent to a C in another. Or, in the case of AP classes, an A in a regular class could be a C in an AP class.

              Lastly, excluding any kind of objectiv

              • due to the lessor of its graduates

                I've heard of people buying a degree. Now they're renting them?

  • Yet another assault on the idea that you can objectively measure reality, that some people are more suited to success than others, and that hard work yields tangible benefits. Oh, and you get to entice more lazy coddled to take on mountains of debt to feed the academic industrial complex. And then ten years after you've got indebted rabble to rouse against a Them that can be anything from moneylenders, The Patriarchy(TM), or just about anyone with their head planted squarely on their shoulders who made all

  • Some of the stupidest people I've met had bachelor's degrees. Some people who aren't very good at math and science can absorb knowledge well. I'm down for the experiment to see if removing arbitary boundaries can improve the world.

    • Re: (Score:2, Informative)

      by RightwingNutjob ( 1302813 )
      Yeah, and keep going down that road and you won't even need to be literate to get a medical degree or a PE license. How's the prospect of being operated on a by surgeon who didn't opt to take the medical license exam but nontheless feels his ability to make a positive contribution shouldn't be predicated on a single number sound to you? Wanna live in a building designed by a person who's grasp of calculus isn't necessarily quantified, but who definitely has the right aura?

      Nonsense, nonsense, nonsense. All

      • If they learn in college and pass the classes that means that none of what you said is true, thus your comment is vacuous of thought.

      • As long as quacks can sell you MMS and "Vitamin B17", you're already there. It's not like much would change.

      • Yeah, and keep going down that road and you won't even need to be literate to get a medical degree or a PE license.

        Or to be president.

      • How's the prospect of being operated on a by surgeon who didn't opt to take the medical license exam but nontheless feels his ability to make a positive contribution shouldn't be predicated on a single number sound to you?

        What kind of liberal socialist commy pansy talk is that? Government regulation is oppression! Let the invisible hand of the market decide what surgeons are qualified. The incompetent ones will soon be out of business and the good ones won't have the added expense of all that unnecessar

  • What does a college care ? (Score:4, Insightful)

    by Alain Williams ( 2972 ) <addw@phcomp.co.uk> on Thursday January 11, 2018 @09:52AM (#55907579) Homepage

    Unless they are one of the top tier where their reputations depend on their alumnis having glittering careers, many colleges just want to have many students - as the fees will pay the bills. So accepting anyone who's father can afford to pay or who can raise a student loan is good: more students.

    • Unless they are one of the top tier where their reputations depend on their alumnis having glittering careers, many colleges just want to have many students - as the fees will pay the bills. So accepting anyone who's father can afford to pay or who can raise a student loan is good: more students.

      When students become catered to like customers, it tends to make you wonder what the fuck they're really selling, and why anyone would pay that much for it.

  • George Washington (Score:3)

    by 110010001000 ( 697113 ) on Thursday January 11, 2018 @10:01AM (#55907639) Homepage Journal
    GW tuition is over $53,000 a year. They will take anyone's money. These institutions are now just money making empires.
  • Kids in other countries live and die to get into college by standardized test scores on really actually tough exams, while here in the US, we seem to have a fetish for removing any sort of criteria that makes kids feel bad, puts up "barriers" to opportunity, or treats some people differently from others.

    There's some lesson to be learned in there, but I'm not sure yet what it is.
  • For a long time Hispanics and African Americans were complaining these tests are unfair to them. But for the universities insisted on using them.

    Then came Y2K problem. India was about 30 years behind USA in IT and so it had a huge army of Cobol programmers. In the 1990s the Indian cobol programmers were imported at the rate of about 100,000 a year. The H1B visa was raised from 65,000 to 130,000 at that time. And most of it went to Indian Cobol programmers.

    They came in, most of them immigrated, married,

    • Re:Funny, when they choose to drop the tests. (Score:4, Interesting)

      by SlaveToTheGrind ( 546262 ) on Thursday January 11, 2018 @10:28AM (#55907785)

      The colleges want to limit Asian Americans to less than 1% of admissions. Finding the right legal way to do that is the long term project.

      I'd love to see one shred of objective evidence to support that -- if you have one.

      • I'd love to see one shred of objective evidence to support that -- if you have one

        Top colleges say they want a student body that looks like America, percentage of Asian Americans, Jews, Whites, Blacks and others in America and in their student bodies to be similar. That means less than 1% Indian Americans, is the desired level of admissions, because our population is around than 0.5%.

        • That means less than 1% Indian Americans

          You realize your first post said "Asian Americans," right?

          That aside, I take it you have nothing more concrete than this mushy aspirational language that you're attributing to the entire college body, yet haven't provided a single example of any of the colleges actually saying?

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by Mashiki ( 184564 )

        I'd love to see one shred of objective evidence to support that -- if you have one.

        See the current cases against Yale and Harvard. [chicagotribune.com] Or one of the dozens of articles on it, this isn't new or unknown. [businessinsider.com] That's not even touching on the "affirmative action" bullshit with SAT scores [latimes.com], where blacks and mexicans are give massive point boosts simply because they're black or mexican. While asians and whites are punished and have points removed.

        Basically if you're asian or white, you need to do twice to four times better then anyone else to land a position. Seriously, there's real racism going on h

        • See the current cases against Yale and Harvard.

          To my untrained eye, your article gripes that Asians are being limited to 18-19% of the Harvard undergraduate population, not less than 1%.

          Or one of the dozens of articles on it, this isn't new or unknown.

          This article simply bitches that not all Asians with good test scores get in (and references the above Harvard lawsuit).

          Again, if you have anything at all that suggests that top colleges actually want to limit Asian admissions to "less than 1%" per OP (or anywhere even close), I'd love to see it.

    • This is exactly why they changed the admission process at Yale, Harvard and Princeton in the 1920s.
      At first, there was an entrance exam.
      Turned out the Jews seemed to be very good at them, up to the point where 1/4th of the new students were Jewish.
      The solution was to change the admission process into one where "character" and such were also important. Enter the interviews and recommendation letters.
      Result was a drop of 10% of Jewish students.

  • It IS a test. (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    So, you want to attend an extremely expensive Liberal Arts college and get a degree in something that only makes you qualified to work at Starbucks and burying yourself in student debt that you have no hope of every paying back.

    I see.

  • All you should need to do is shove the name of the kid's high-school, their high-school grades, a list of extracurricular activities, their facebook feed, and their essay into an AI application and let it do the deciding based on those. Could be much more efficient and accurate than admissions officers and their shortcuts (which is what the tests are).

  • This information may not apply... (Score:4, Interesting)

    by Baron_Yam ( 643147 ) on Thursday January 11, 2018 @10:10AM (#55907697)

    It was not uncommon when I was applying to universities in Canada to expect them to do their own testing of prospective students, since they generally didn't trust high schools not to inflate marks, and didn't have faith in the relevance of what standard testing was available (not a lot - IIRC, standard testing did not continue through high school).

    In my opinion, if an educational institution cares about its reputation it should have its own entrance tests.

  • Is education for the privileged, or a human right?

    How can we expect people to contribute in an automated society if we give them inadequate education?

    • Is education for the privileged, or a human right?

      You left out one...how about that upper level education (college) is for the qualified??

    • In my country it's for those privileged with a brain. Anyone can get in. For free. Which means that about 90% fail. We can afford it. There's plenty of student material to work with, shooting down 9 out of 10 is no problem.

      Studying here basically means that you're told what you're required to know. Now go and find out where to get that knowledge. Ok, it's not quite as cruel, but the lectures are usually a joke, the materials are ancient and you should be willing to camp in front of the various departments t

  • Most or all Canadian Universities havenâ(TM)t ever bothered with test scores (except perhaps for foreign students). Entrance is based on high school grades. Unless this has changed in the 20 years since I applied, I really think this is a better way, or at least, just as meaningful. You spent your whole high school career taking standardized tests, and the government has been writing curricula and standards to attempt to equalize the educational experience across the county. An extra exam seems superfl

  • they measure how much money your parents have. If they can afford to send you to test prep classes you do well. If they can't you don't. SAT/ACT are multi-million dollar scams to make money for the ones running the tests.

    Disclaimer: I just went through this with my kid. The test had little to nothing to do with what she learned in high school or what she's learning in college right now. It did, however, make it that much harder for her to get the already scarce scholarships since I couldn't afford the t

    • they measure how much money your parents have. If they can afford to send you to test prep classes you do well. If they can't you don't.

      No, prep classes might make you feel slightly more comfortable taking them, but they won't significantly improve your score (well, they didn't in the past; not sure if the tests have been de-objectified enough now for that to have changed.)

      They were a rough proxy for IQ, itself a good predictor for academic success.

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by habig ( 12787 )

      they measure how much money your parents have. If they can afford to send you to test prep classes you do well. If they can't you don't. SAT/ACT are multi-million dollar scams to make money for the ones running the tests.

      On the math side of things, definitely not.

      Our university went though years of trying to figure out the best way to place freshmen in the sequence of math courses, even designing our own math placement test. It's a hard problem. You don't want to set up someone to fail by tossing them in over their head. Likewise, you don't want to waste someone's time by putting them in a class full of stuff they already know.

      Guess what? The single best predictor of success in the vital calculus series of classes (

    • The test had little to nothing to do with what she learned in high school or what she's learning in college right now

      Note that this is intentional. The SAT is intended as an aptitude test. As such, it is intended to measure your ability as independent of knowledge and learned skills as possible. This is obviously impossible, but tests like the SAT and IQ tests try to get as close as they can. Unfortunately, it is often possible with such tests to learn for a particular style of test (and you can't significantly change the style without compromising reliability). There's some research that indicates that you get much

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Arkham ( 10779 )

      they measure how much money your parents have. If they can afford to send you to test prep classes you do well. If they can't you don't. SAT/ACT are multi-million dollar scams to make money for the ones running the tests.
       

      My son got a 35 on the ACT, never did a single test prep class. This suggestion is BS, and those prep classes generally don't help at all anyway.

    • When I was in high school, my mother bought one of those home-study SAT prep courses that comes on a CD-ROM. I can't imagine it cost more than maybe 60 USD, and I scored very well.
  • They want to make sure the _right_ people get in. Just like in the past. Only now the _right_ people are junior activists rather than the scions of socialites.

  • FairTest, a Boston-based organization that has been pushing back against America's testing regime since 1985, announced that the number of colleges that are test-optional has now surpassed 1,000

    Whether or not they should, the reason the can do this is the absence of governmental control of the admission policies.

    That government is best, which governs least. We all better remember this principle next time we think something we like ought to be mandatory or something we dislike — banned.

