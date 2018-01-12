Sea Turtles Under Threat As Climate Change Turns Most Babies Female (futurism.com) 134
A new study published in the journal Current Biology found that as much as 99 percent of baby green sea turtles in warm equatorial regions are being born female. "The study took a look at turtle populations at nesting sites at Raine Island and Moulter Cay in the northern Great Barrier Reef, an area plagued with unprecedented levels of coral bleaching from high temperatures," reports Futurism. "The researchers compared these populations with sea turtles living at sites in the cooler south." From the report: Using a new, non-invasive hormone test, the researchers from the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) Fisheries Department and the Queensland Department of Environment and Heritage Protection found that while 65 -69 percent of the turtles from the southern region were female, between 86.8 and 99.8 of turtles tested in the northern region were female, depending on age. The sex of green sea turtles, along with some other species of turtles, crocodiles, and alligators, is not regulated by the introduction of sex chromosomes at key points during early development, as seen in humans and other mammals. Their sex is actually influenced by the temperature at which the eggs are incubated, with warmer temperatures more likely to lead to females. The difference between predominately male and predominately female hatchlings is only a few degrees, such as that formerly found between the cool, damp bottom of a sandy sea turtle nest and the sun-warmed top. The ages of the female turtles in the north suggest that this population has experienced temperatures that cause this imbalance since at least the 1990s. Given that the warmer temperatures seen in northern Australia have been distributed around the globe, experts predict that other sea turtle populations in warm regions are also following the same trend.
When I was in high school I was in a class with 27 females and three males, myself included. Quiet but strange.
Use your brain please... (Score:2)
Presently, there is a 40%-60% increase in jellyfish populations in many areas of the world. You are correct, sea turtles are one of their primary predators.
How do you increase the population of sea turtles very quickly? Choose the best answer.
a) Maintain the present 50/50 male/female population balance
b) Increase the male population to 80%, decrease the female population to 20%
c) Increase the female population to 80%, decrease the male population to 20%
Which of these would result in an increase in the number of offspring?
More eggs is also good insurance if a lot of them will never mature due to excess heat.
Denial (Score:3, Insightful)
If you know anything about reptiles you'd know this happens in cycles to take advantage of food surpluses. Reptile eggs tend to be female when incubated at higher temperatures and male when at lower temperatures. Meanwhile, one male can impregnate many females. Generally speaking a warmer incubation temperature correlates with a warmer climate and in turn greater food supplies as it means more algae growth, more baitfish consuming the algae, etc. This means in a few years when the current clutches of se
I wonder what ad-hoc excuse the denialists will come up with this time. A mythical "pause" in the rate of increase of female sea turtles? Sea turtles that live in a specific layer of the upper atmosphere that doesn't fit the trend exactly? Sun spot effects on sea turtle embryonic development? They found a male sea turtle once, so the trend doesn't exist?
Yeah I mean it couldn't be something like Estrogen Analogs in the water from decaying plastics could it ?
https://www.newscientist.com/a... [newscientist.com]
Go read the article, then post a correction to your silly statement.
Here, for the first time, we use genetic markers and a mixed-stock analysis (MSA), combined with sex determination through laparoscopy and endocrinology, to link male and female green turtles foraging in the Great Barrier Reef (GBR) to the nesting beach from which they hatched.
But they have no way to prove if this method is accurate because they are not allowed to disturb the hatch lings.
I don't question AGW, but I do question any conclusions drawn from this study
I would like to see what they historical population ratio has been over the years, and if there is a trend, an anomaly, or if this is in the band of typical.
So would the scientists.
In truth, the only way to determine if this is a problem is to study the species and if they go extinct, then determine why.
Typically, an imbalance at this level puts a species at risk by virtue of the one gender having to be genetically perfect. Get a few males with some messed up chromosomes or sterile, and that number starts ticking even lower.
Certainly at the 1 percent male level, most females will not reproduce.
Anyhow, we learn about these things by studying them.
Poor guys (Score:2)
Why is this a problem? (Score:5, Insightful)
The abstract does not mention why this might be a problem. It says "results show a moderate female sex bias (65%â"69% female) in turtles originating from the cooler southern GBR nesting beaches" which indicates that there are southern beaches which are cooler. So uh, more females born, more eggs laid, more offspring, turtles spawn where turtles can spawn, and the range where they spawn changes but... what else changes?
I'm willing to accept that this might lead to too few males for a viable population, if somehow turtles are different from basically any other animal on earth, and one male can't service many females. However, the paper also says "Although increased breeding frequency, as well as polygynous behavior of male turtles, may help mitigate skewing offspring sex ratio [39], it is unknown how many (or what minimum proportion of) males is sufficient to sustain sea turtle populations."
IOW, your headline is FUD. Slashdot as usual.
which indicates that there are southern beaches which are cooler
You know how big the great barrier reef is right? Is it okay to completely wipe out a population just because another population 1000km across the globe is still okay?
Also you do realise that this is just data points in a trend right, and that climate change shows no sign of even slowing down let alone holding steady? Congratulation. Your head in the sand approach because the turtles are okay today has just condemned them in the future.
You do realize... (Score:2)
The main cause of the coral reef die offs, is NOT global warming, but pesticides and agricultural runoff. But global warming lets the perpetrators of the destruction of the coral reefs to go scot free.
Sorry, but no. The biggest cause of coral reef die offs is Paul Allen (not even joking.) The guy is single-handedly responsible for 60-80% of the area of dead coral reefs because he likes parking his yacht over top of them for days to weeks at a time while the anchor drags around tearing them up. He took some heat for this about a decade ago but continues to do it (and focused on PR to try to cover it up and distract from it so he wouldn't have to give up his yachting trips over top of reefs.)
It's funny, isn't it... (Score:2)
How many anonymous idiots can't seem to comprehend that having an increase in the population of females is how a species increases it's population, not decreases.
And why might this be for sea turtles? Well, warmer weather likely means more jellyfish. So their sex cycling is tuned to follow an increase in the jellyfish populations. And then during an ice age, when the jellyfish populations decrease, sea turtles begin to birth more males, thus beginning the reduction of their population to maintain a balance
Do you? (Score:2)
Do you understand that what we are seeing IS that balance in action?
> Jellyfish populations UP due to warmer climate.
> Sea turtles giving birth to more females to enable the population of sea turtles to increase in correlation to the increased abundance of their primary food source.
This observation is proof that the aquatic ecosystem balance is in fact WORKING, not that it is breaking.
Re: (Score:2)
"I'm willing to accept that this might lead to too few males for a viable population, if somehow turtles are different from basically any other animal on earth, and one male can't service many females. "
This statement demonstrates an incredible amount of ignorance. A huge number of animals on earth do NOT engage in polymagous behavior. Frankly, it is not true that 'one male can service many females' for many many animals, for a variety of reasons.
While it is true that physical possibility exists for most
Turtles actually spawn on the same beach where they were hatched.
Won't this self correct? (Score:2)
Re: (Score:2)
Re: (Score:3)
Won't the males who do survive produce offspring more likely to be male in higher temperatures. I would expect a dip in pupulation (as 1% males can't fertilise all the females) but in the long run it would correct
We might know that if the study showed a historical ration record, but unfortunately it is just a one time snapshot and therefore tells us nothing about how the population ration trends or cycles.
It depends. If the change occurs on a small scale of time nearly the only chance is that enough individuals have got already the traits to reproduce in a higher temperature setting. The individuals with this trait will have a reproductive advantage and the gene will propagate (You cannot count on a new mutation, the timescale is too short). But there is a lot of BUTs
- if the population is there for a long time in a stable environment the genetic diversity is low by genetic drift, the chance of having the necessary genetic variation is lower
Here's the bit you probably don't know. (Score:2)
Green sea turtles take between twenty and fifty years to reach sexual maturity.
A 2C change over 100,000 years -- roughly normal for geologic history -- would almost certainly produce the kind of adaptation you are envisioning. But speed that up by a factor of one thousand and you've got a different picture. 100 years represents between two and five generations for green sea turtles. A century isn't long enough for polygenetic adaptation to this magnitude of change; the only possibility of population survi
That's a good thing, isn't it? (Score:2)
Actual headline should be... (Score:2)
"Global Warming Causes Sea Turtle Population Explosion"
The rate of population growth is proportional to the size of the female population, not the male. One male can fertilize multiple females.
The paper actually addresses this point, and says we don't know if the males can take up the slack. But that hammers home the point that the headline is bullshit. We don't actually know if they are under threat. This might actually lead to larger populations. We don't know, which is why this story is FUD when presented with this headline.
Consider (Score:2)
Let's see, just put aside monogamy for a moment. How many women do you think you could fertilize in a year.
Let's really up the ante. Lets say 99% of the male population die off, and there are now a 100 women for every one man. And well, a lot of them, a really, really a lot of them want to have both sex and babies. So they're at your door lining up...
Well, if timed to ovulation (which most other species send signals to alert so mating occurs then), then they could fertilize quite a few.
I wager that I pe
Um, care to cite your argument. Because for sex species, with the possible exception of sea horses, and a few other male pouch incubating species, uh...yes...females determine the population levels.
Why do reptiles use temperature to choose gender? (Score:1)
Warmer temperatures means more food. Females produce more eggs. One male can fertilize a LOT of eggs.
This produces more turtles to eat the food produced by warmer temperatures
So the question is "Why is what's happening in North Australia a problem?"
Couldn't that cause a population explosion? (Score:2)
How many females eggs can a single male fertilize? It sounds like the previous "balanced" picture was 70% females anyways, now 86-99%, if the males can keep up fertilizing, wouldn't that mean that the "threat" they are under is exploding population (too many turtle babies)? Does the male turtle somehow take car of the babies and if so, how many can it take care of (even if not all, with more babies it still leaves a much more effective natural selection process)?
More females = more offspring (Score:2)
Suppose you've got a species where the female to male ratio is determined by temperature like sea turtles. And suppose that a higher temperature means more females.
Since only females can lay eggs and female egg laying is the bottleneck in population growth it seems very likely that more females means more offspring.
So this mechanism essentially says 'if the water temperature increases, increase the number of turtles'.
Which is not actually bad decision - warmer waters have more sea life, i.e. they can feed m
Yah, right (Score:2)
Climate changes have never been even remotely as quick (i.e. destructive) as they are now. For evolutionary adaptation, multiple generations are needed, and the current changes are just too damn fast to adapt to. For a timeline reference, please see https://xkcd.com/1732/ [xkcd.com]
You say "never", and then refer to a timeline that only shows the last few thousand years. If you want to convince your opponent, please don't use arguments that even your own side can see through...
Besides, I'm pretty sure the quickest climate change (and one of the most destructive) - though that was cooling, not warming - was the one caused by the meteor and following ash cloud that killed the dinosaurs.
Years of darkness will decrease temperatures very quickly.
What happened to the Medieval Warm period in that graph? Oh they say it only happened in Europe. Fake news!
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/... [wikipedia.org]
There's a whole bunch of temperature reconstructions here and all of them show both a Medieval Warm period and a Little Ice Age
https://wattsupwiththat.com/pa... [wattsupwiththat.com]
Re-run the survey in 5 years; el Nino just ended (Score:5, Insightful)
A cyclic warm period in that exact location just ended. Re-run the study in 5 years and let's see what happens. You can't predict a trend from a single data point.
Interesting; what evolutionary ben
Well, if you have 99% of the population female and 1% male, unless they are monogamous, you can have 99% of the population procreating. It seems like a way to ensure lots of new baby turtles...
If this specie of turtle is independant and meeting between turtle isn't frequent, it could backfire. Not every male animal are like rabbit.
Turtles would've all died out through Ice Age (Score:1)
If the slight variations in temperature make 99% of hatching (identify as) female, the entire species would've died out through Ice Age, when 99% of them became males instead...
The wildest accusations made by the believers of the Global Warming is that it is only a few degrees warmer now than it was 100 years ago. If that's enough to threaten the turtles today, how did they survive the ice ages of the past?
Let's use our heads.. (Score:2)
Sea turtles under threat as majority being born are female....
THIS IS PROBABLY THE BEST NEWS WE'VE HEARD ABOUT SEA TURTLES IN YEARS!!!!
Why?
Okay, let's just use our brains. And for a moment, in order to simplify, I am going to use humans in order to reduce the variable set (as sea turtles lay batches of eggs).
Lets say there are a 100 people. What is the maximum number of new babies that can be born?
Let's say, it was a 50/50 population of male/female. The maximum with typical births is 50 babies born.
The maxi
They arent blaming warmer sea temps. Turtles incubate on beaches.
Sea Turtles are adaptable. (Score:2)
Sea turtles have been around for hundreds of millions of years. In fact, they reached gigantic proportions during the Cretaceous period. Perhaps because of abundant food supply. I wager jellyfish thrived in the oceans when the equatorial surface water temperature reached a 108 F.
Yes you read that correctly, sea turtles existed at a time when the water temperature peaked at 108 F. Presently, the peak for equatorial surface water appears to be around 86 F. So when we exclaim that one or two degree change is g
Not quite, but if that floats your boat.....