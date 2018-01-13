Cryptocurrency Exchange Kraken Suddenly Goes Dark For Two Days (sfchronicle.com) 88
An anonymous reader quotes the San Francisco Chronicle: One of the biggest cryptocurrency exchanges was down more than 40 hours this week, causing clients to freak out... San Francisco's Kraken went offline at 9 p.m. on Wednesday for maintenance that was initially scheduled to last two hours, plus an additional two to three hours for withdrawals, according to an announcement on the company's website. "We are still working to resolve the issues that we have identified and our team is working around the clock to ensure a smooth upgrade," according to a status update on Kraken's website posted early Friday. "This means it may still take several hours before we can relaunch." Shortly after noon, the company said it was "still working to track down an elusive bug which is holding up launch." It promised customers "a substantial amount of free trading" after the problem was resolved. In previous updates, Kraken mentioned it is working on "unexpected and delicate issues" and assured clients their funds were secure, adding that "Yes, this is our new record for downtime since we launched in 2013. No, we're not proud of it."
It's 53 hours after the downtime began, and their web page is still showing the same announcement.
"Kraken is presently offline for maintenance."
Impersonating APK has become an art form on Slashdot now? What happened to the actual APK, I must say I quite enjoyed trolling and being trolled by this meme around the turn of the last decade, shame he posted anonymously, there will be no easy way to archive these sessions in the future...
I think you need a new calculator
You can do the approximate math in your head. Down 45 hours is approx 2 days and we are 13 days into Jan. 20% of 13 days is 2.6 days.
You do this wrongly. Uptime/availability is always calculated for a fixed period that is selected in advance. It is never done as downtime vs. elapsed time. That is just something amateurs do.
He's not doing Enterprise Software like we are. We are metaphorically flying around the Universe in the NCC-1701-D while he's metaphorically stuck on Turkana IV avoiding the rape gangs.
Data! Engage!
I read it again, it doesn't say "for the rest of the year". It said they are "at 99.5% for all of 2018" but they aren't. They are at 85% for 2018 and maybe that will improve or maybe it will get worse.
All of 2018 only consists of a bit under 13 days so far. That's all there is to 2018 as of today.
No. You're counting from the wrong end.
I hope English isn't your first language, because "for all of 2018" means, explicitly, unambiguously, all of the year. The whole thing. Including the part that hasn't happened yet. That's what the words "all of" in that phrase mean.
2018 has the same number of days in it even if humanity is wiped away before the end of the year. It is a well-defined unit, it is not a matter of opinion.
I fucking hate pendants too!
The risk that they take the money and run is far, far lower with Citibank or Visa....
Citibank was deeply involved in the subprime morgage crisis, and had to pay fines of roughly 7 billion dollars. If you think that major banks are immune from large scale theft, I'm afraid you'll need to rethink that.
Which is backed by FDIC and private insurance.
Maybe they found something missing (Score:3)
And are currently crafting a "message" and getting legal help....
Would not surprise me one bit.
And...it's gone. Y'all got scammed.
Check their actual status page (Score:3)
Unfortunately, the lesson that Bitcoin diehards are taking from this string of exchange hacks is: buy Bitcoin and then never sell it. That way, you only take the exchange risk once, right?
Small amounts mean the outrageous transaction fees of bitcoin take a large percentage of your transfer.
Kraken not working this is news? (Score:1)
So it's been down for 48 hours seems like normal operation to me as every time I used kraken when it's been "up" it takes 2days to make a trade or at least that's how it feels! so painful kraken
It's big because money goes in and none comes out.
Sea monsters occasionally do that.
FUD (Score:3, Informative)
While the facts seem to be in order, this is written as if it was to fuel FUD. Kraken planned to change/upgrade their trading platform for a long time; now that they do, they ran into some technical glitch that they are trying to solve before relaunch.
The relevant link is status.kraken.com [kraken.com]
This site is full of sysadmins. Technical glitches would either be dead hardware (during an upgrade? plug the old stuff back in!) but they could have already replaced hardware. Or it could be software, which they could have restored from backup.
Multiple days of downtime tells us definitively that the problem isn't some sort of routine "technical glitch" but something more serious, like, "oh, hey guys, all the cookies are gone. I checked the jar and it is just crumbs."
And actual technical glitch that you wer
Re:FUD (Score:5, Insightful)
Or it could be something like "Shit, we just fried the drive controllers, the RAID array is toast, where are the backups? What do you mean it takes three days to ship them back, build new arrays and restore the data? Get on with it!"
If you're not running fully resilient (and that's expensive, so most people don't) then it's quite easy to lose a couple of days.
You sound like like you are an experienced sysadmin
/s
If management went cheap on backups and recovery, they're screwed
If it was "cloudified" depending on TOS they could screwed royally. Sorry backups and recovery aren't in the TOS (Terms of Shit).
If they cut costs and hired monkeys to run the thing they are screwed. See also outsourced it, see also cloudified.
This is more than a glitch as you so glibly put it, train it is a wreck.
This site is full of sysadmins. Technical glitches would either be dead hardware (during an upgrade? plug the old stuff back in!) but they could have already replaced hardware. Or it could be software, which they could have restored from backup.
Multiple days of downtime tells us definitively that the problem isn't some sort of routine "technical glitch" but something more serious, like, "oh, hey guys, all the cookies are gone. I checked the jar and it is just crumbs."
And actual technical glitch that you were trying to solve before relaunch would get abandoned after some number of hours (days) without a successful fix. You don't have to leave the site down for a "technical glitch," you leave it down because the sky fell on your head and there is no reason to turn the server back on. Like, if all the money is gone and you turn the server on, people try to get their money, and can't, and want to know why.
Exactly.
And I repeat, the fact they cannot even put a decent splash page (which is among the first things one must implement), that is telling.
While the facts seem to be in order, this is written as if it was to fuel FUD. Kraken planned to change/upgrade their trading platform for a long time; now that they do, they ran into some technical glitch that they are trying to solve before relaunch.
The relevant link is status.kraken.com [kraken.com]
Technical glitch? They cannot even put a decent splash page with the company log on it when you hit the site. That shit was ok back in 95-96. But who does that in 2018? It does not instill much confidence.
I hate to disclose this but... (Score:5, Interesting)
they paid me around $400 twice. I told them about it and offered to reimburse them but their support staff never got back to me about how to do so and basically just locked one of my latest deposits and most of my accounts.
Lesson: don't complain if you get free money. Of course, be ready to return it later if you're asked to. As the general principle goes, it's easier to ask forgiveness later than get permission up front.
I assume you have enough cryptocurrencies locked up in the account to care. That's the topic for another lesson (don't trust exchanges for any substantial storage) though I understand issues like high withdrawal fees making small withdrawals infeasible.
like drop it into some bonds or something and earn some non-refundable money from it.
Coinbase
Would, if it went out, actually be something newsworthy.
But as it were, Coinbase is shit, and you really shouldn't be using it, unless you like to get assraped with fees.
Which I why I use GDAX (same company as CoinBase). I use CoinBase only for the login and to fund directly from my bank account. Then I log into GDAX, transfer the funds (for free) from CoinBase and do my trade there.
I've been waiting for Kraken to come up just so that I can get my founds out of there pronto. I will have to trade my Monero into Bitcoin and then move it to GDAX if Kraken doesn't let me transfer to a Monero paper wallet (at this point, I expect anything.)
Most Interesting Coder (Score:5, Funny)
I don't often test my code; but when I do, I do it on production server.
Re: Most Interesting Coder (Score:5, Funny)
Sounds like you're doing it the Agile (tm) way!
Re: (Score:3)
I don't often test my code; but when I do, I do it on production server.
That's the whole idea behind DevOps.
DevOps
Step 3 in DevOps is "test". So no.
whoosh
Way to keep fucking up the market (Score:3, Insightful)
It's amateur hour stuff like this that keeps fucking up the market. Coinbase and their sketchy release of BCH trading just as Bitcoin had peaked, tanked the market a month ago. Now I fully expect this news to do the same once it becomes widespread.
If you're going to be running a major currency exchange, why the hell are you taking down and deploying into production systems?
With the world of VMs these days, duplicate your entire fucking production environment over to new VMs. Leave the original environment up and running to keep serving customers. Deploy into the new duplicated VM environment. If all passes sanity testing after deployment, cut the traffic over from the old production environment to the new production environment. With VMs, all they should need is a shitload of RAM and disk space. CPU usage will be low on the new environment that deployment is being done on, and once customers cut over that usage will just drop on the old VMs and pickup on the new VMs.
If the whole thing goes tits up, you still have your old prod environment you can cut all the traffic back over to. if it all goes well, after some amount of time you can decommission the whole old VM environment.
Aside from being able to safely deploy, having a duplicated prod environment, hopefully in a separate datacenter gives you redundancy during the time between deployments
Re: Way to keep fucking up the market (Score:5, Funny)
PHB: How long have you been working with Crypto(tm)?
Devops nerd: cryptocurrency processing is not especially different from other workloads, and benefits from the same modern best practices.
PHB: get out of here, nerd. Next!
Wannabe: Hi! I love Agile(tm)! I'm willing to sell my soul for cheap!!
PHB: Awesome! How long have you been working with Crypto(tm)?
Wannabe: I've been doing CRYPTO for five years! I'm CRYPTO Certified(tm)!
PHB: double awesome! Now a technical question: describe the basics of how to set up a resilient production environment for a web application.
Wannabe: huh? What's resilient mean??
PHB: I don't know either! You're hired!
Re: Way to keep fucking up the market (Score:2)
how do you know your simulator is correct?
It's amateur hour stuff like this that keeps fucking up the market. Coinbase and their sketchy release of BCH trading just as Bitcoin had peaked, tanked the market a month ago. Now I fully expect this news to do the same once it becomes widespread.
If you're going to be running a major currency exchange, why the hell are you taking down and deploying into production systems?
With the world of VMs these days, duplicate your entire fucking production environment over to new VMs. Leave the original environment up and running to keep serving customers. Deploy into the new duplicated VM environment. If all passes sanity testing after deployment, cut the traffic over from the old production environment to the new production environment. With VMs, all they should need is a shitload of RAM and disk space. CPU usage will be low on the new environment that deployment is being done on, and once customers cut over that usage will just drop on the old VMs and pickup on the new VMs.
If the whole thing goes tits up, you still have your old prod environment you can cut all the traffic back over to. if it all goes well, after some amount of time you can decommission the whole old VM environment.
Aside from being able to safely deploy, having a duplicated prod environment, hopefully in a separate datacenter gives you redundancy during the time between deployments
Exaaaaactly. That's how you do it. Unfortunately, it is all the obvious that many of these exchanges are being run by amateur recent grads, code monkeys and keyboard cowboys that program for the happy case only.
Then shit hits the fan, and they cannot even put a semi-decent splash downtime page.
Works fine for me now (Score:1)
I guess they fixed it
Silly goose. What's this "Exchange" nonsense. You're supposed to BUY cryptocurrencies, not SELL them. Go find a Bitcoin ATM and do your part to support the currency revolution. https://www.coindesk.com/bitco... [coindesk.com]
They were having serious performance problems (Score:2)
and did say they were going to fix it this week,
Looks like the fix, fixed them
It's 2AM (Score:2)
AKA: will you have 'money' during (and after) an unexpected bank holiday?
If you spread your risks you will have.
The blockchain tells me (Score:3)
It's 2AM And do you know where your BTC is?
Yes, the blockchain tells me.
;-)
it's online now (Score:1)
These people handle bitcoin transactions? (Score:2)
... a status update on Kraken's website...
They don't even have a status site available that does not go down with their main site?
