Judges Say the UK's Digital Surveillance Program Snooper's Charter Is Illegal (betanews.com) 93
Mark Wilson writes: Judges have ruled that the UK government's digital surveillance program -- known variously as the Snooper's Charter and the Investigatory Powers Act -- is illegal.
In the case brought by human rights group Liberty, appeal judges found that the preceding Data Retention and Investigatory Powers Act 2014 (DRIPA) -- which ultimately became the Snooper's Charter -- failed to offer adequate protection to people's data. Of particular concern was the fact that private data could be shared between different agencies without sufficient oversight. Further reading: The Intercept.
Our judges actually care about civil liberties. You buffoons elected Trump. LOL
Exactly. They make batshit crazy surveillance laws in the UK only to protect those that govern from their own civilians.
Sorry, but if democratically elected MPs can't pass laws which pass legal muster, that's their goddamned fucking problem.
Being democratically elected is only part of the story. Writing laws which are legal is the other part.
For the same reason that any healthy democracy should have underpinnings which say "no, you don't get to decide these people are slaves", the judiciary is there to prevent people from passing laws which say exactly that.
If you live in a country where judges can't strike down laws as illegal, then you are in a seriously fucked country where lawmakers have absolute power and can pass any stupid ass law they want
... all MPs get to fuck your daughter and your wife whenever they wish, for instance.
So, hey, if you are stupid enough to think you want to live in a country where judges can't void laws
... then please, fuck off and go live in one. I guarantee you, it won't be a nice place.
Know who wants to live in a country where the judiciary can't strike down laws? Tyrants, fascists, and mewling idiots who are too stupid to understand the function of a judicial system in society.
If you want to live in such a country, move to one, and then shut the fuck up.
Judges in the UK can't strike down statutes. The legal system here is not like the US, where the law can evolve directly through the courts as well as through legislation. Our courts are strictly there to interpret existing laws and to deal with conflicts.
In this case, the point is that two laws were incompatible. On the one hand, we have the surveillance law, introduced by our national government. On the other hand, we have the EU human rights laws. The court here took the view that the former were in conf
Re:UK USA (Score:4, Insightful)
Our judges actually care about civil liberties. You buffoons elected Trump. LOL
Personally, I want judges that care about the law as written, not buffoons who legislate from the bench. I also prefer laws that don't impact civil liberties so Judges who care about the law can protect them. So you need two things here. Just laws that protect civil liberties and Judges that enforce the law.
Trump is appointing Judges who care about the law and won't invent rulings on laws that don't exist. I don't see how that's a bad or dangerous thing for anybody, unless you think the law is wrong. If you think the law is wrong, that's something you take up with congress who writes the law, or the president if he signed it. He may be a buffoon to you, but he's doing the right thing with the judges he's appointing.
Re:UK USA (Score:4, Informative)
LOL. Trump is nominating unqualified partisan idealogues. Just look at the case of Brett Talley.
You have difficulty with facts, don't you?
Yes, he was nominated. The fact that, after an outcry, his nomination was withdrawn does not mean that he "wasn't even nominated to be a judge?" Of course he was nominated to be judge.
Trump has a long list of successful nominations (where "successful" means that his nomination was appointed). Yes, I don't deny that. What I do claim is that they are largely idealogues, where loyalty to Trump is the most important criteria.
Ok, Ok.. Yep, I was mistaken..
However, this guy is certainly NOT representative of Trump's nominees and the senate didn't just rubber stamp him, but returned the nomination to the Whitehouse where it was withdrawn. Not that his motivation was one of a political ideologue....
So you pick the one nomination that was rejected and paint all of Trump's nominations with the same brush? This is an error of logic and lame. What about the rest of his nominations confirmed by the Senate? Care to discuss those or
In other countries, judges must have a law background and are usually experience, well respected lawyers who have practiced for many years. This is to give the judge a healthy respect for how the courts work both in theory and practice.
The purpose of the courts is not to blindly apply law; it is to provide justice. There is a difference.
If you just want someone to read from a book and apply its teachings, you want a preacher or a priest, not a judge. Justice is all about interpretation and discretion.
As Ci
In other countries, judges must have a law background and are usually experience, well respected lawyers who have practiced for many years.
All true here in the USA at the federal level. It's why the Senate has the "advise and consent" roll that they take seriously and don't just rubber stamp all nominees.
LOL.. I'm guessing that the Nunes memo is about to start a reckoning on the wrong side of the isle for these folks. Heads are already rolling at the FBI it seems, question is how deep will it reach and what it will expose. Seems it will be a lot to me. One is left to wonder how they will react. If past performance is any indicator it will be fun to watch so I have the popcorn ready.
No Shit... (Score:5, Insightful)
AC Trolls (Score:1)
Well, whatever the issue is, it seems I'm all talk and no action. Not sure how much action people are expecting on the internet as opposed to talk, but whatever. At a guess it seems someone dislikes the comments posted under this account, has tried to do some google stalking, got frustrated at a lack of content, then went full tantrum. The joys of the internet.
UK needs something like FISA (Score:1)
With FISA, such data about US citizens is never abused in the US by a government trying to stay in power.
Geez, we'd never see a US political party collude with a foreign government to fabricate falsehoods against a candidate from another party, feed that disinformation to party loyalists embedded into law enforcement and intelligence agencies, then use that false data as a pretext for wiretapping that candidate as an "insurance policy" should that candidate win.
FISA protects the US people!
The problem with your conspiracy theory is that the "party loyalists embedded into law enforcement and intelligence agencies" had voting records that suggested otherwise.
While I agree that FISA is a problem and shouldn't be deemed constitutional, your tangental conspiracy theory is absurd. There's a huge difference between leaning on intelligence operatives in an allied country to uncover very real dirt on a political opponent and colluding with an enemy state to undermine democracy. It's disgusting the way
The problem with your conspiracy theory is that the "party loyalists embedded into law enforcement and intelligence agencies" had voting records that suggested otherwise.
What fucking "voting records" are you talking about?
Andy McCabe's wife didn't get almost $1 million from Hillary! cronies? While he was in charge of investigating her email server?
McCabe himself didn't get shitcanned from the FBI after the FBI director found something on him (what it is we don't know exactly yet, but informed guesses include FISA abuse and fraudulently modifying records of interviews...)
Peter Strzok didn't get fired from Meuller's team for bias after being part of the "investigation" into
However, because Britain is leaving the EU, it's unclear as to whether the British government will simply ignore the court ruling since EU laws will no longer have sway over Britain's national security policies.
This is why civil rights groups like Liberty and various MPs are concerned that ministers should not be able to substantially amend current EU laws in the process of transferring them to national law. That way, if the government wants to reduce protections for human rights or increase the state's power over its citizens, it will have to do it in the light of day, and accept the consequences if it turns out that some of those citizens don't agree and vote for someone else next time.
As usual, the Conspiricies are... (Score:3, Interesting)
About pushing right wing Agendas. This includes the "Deep State" conspiracies being pushed right now. The issue is not so much Trump, its the US Congress, which is full of Neo-Fascists. This has been an on-going thing since the Gingrich Revolution of 1994. Basically, the way I see it, the US was on the path to being a purely secular, liberal democracy, and the right wing US Parties have used the idea of De-funding US Public institutions in an effort to try and restore the traditions, and racist ideas of the past.
Only thats not what is actually happening. What's actually happening, is the US is crumbling from within because the actual democratic mechanics of the US are disintegrating. If there is not a "Blue Wave" in 2018, that removes alot of these Senators and House Members from office, and impeaches Donald Trump, we are very likely to see the US Become an outright oligarchical dictatorship, Donald Trump isn't even the real threat here, its the Republican Politicians who won't check him, who are letting him pack right wing ideologues to the courts.
If GW Bush were as bad a Trump is, he'd have been impeached. So Trump is a symptom of the problem, the real problem is people like Paul Ryan, and his ilk. Along with people who aren't even in congress like Robert Mercer and Rebekah Mercer.
The US Congress is full of fascists. Modded up to +4. What is wrong with people? This is just an emotional rant. Dictatorship, LOL. If we didn't have a democracy then Trump would have never been allowed anywhere near the Republican nomination, much less the actual presidency. Look at the Democrats, they had a challenge from an outsider too, and they dealt with it the correct way - rigging the vote. Anti-democracy, but it worked and the right candidate won.
Bill Kristol, the prominent Republican analys
Hey, that's great, but... (Score:1)
To quote (allegedly) Andrew Jackson: Andrew Jackson, [wikipedia.org] "Mr Marshall has made his decision; Now let him enforce it!"
It doesn't matter what a court rules if the executive charged with enforcing the ruling doesn't feel obliged to do so. And in this case, does anyone believe for a second that GCHQ and friends will be deterred for a minute by a court finding "Hey, this doesn't adequately protect individual rights"? They've known this will ignore individual rights from the get go. It's the whole point of the ac
another inscrutible headline (Score:3)
EXTRA! EXTRA! READ ALL ABOUT IT!!!
Yes, sleazy publishers have always screamed their headlines to sell newspapers. For some reason, remnants of this marketing practice continue in the internet age. It's a delicate balance; trying to appeal to the unwashed masses who have some reading ability without offending the educated reader with crass commercialism. In which group are Slashdot readers?
"Judges Say the UK's Digital Surveillance Program Snooper's Charter Is Illegal"
After reading that headline 4 times and failing to make sense of it, I tried to read TFS. Eventually I understood a bit more. Why Does Every Word Begin With A Capital? Let's try this again:
"Judges say the UK's digital surveillance program Snooper's Charter is illegal"
Now we see that 'Snooper's Charter' is a thing, and the rest are ordinary words. Notice that in this century, many forward thinking publishers no longer scream their headlines. Here are some:
...
https://www.theguardian.com/wo... [theguardian.com]
https://www.washingtonpost.com... [washingtonpost.com]
http://www.miamiherald.com/new... [miamiherald.com]
http://www.chicagotribune.com/ [chicagotribune.com]
https://www.cnbc.com/ [cnbc.com]
"Judges Say the UK's Digital Surveillance Program Snooper's Charter Is Illegal"
Why Does Every Word Begin With A Capital?
It's a headline. That's how they style headlines.
It is admittedly a dense and confusing one, and could definitely be improved. Getting rid of capital letters wouldn't be the way to do it, though.
accountability (Score:2)
As long as there is no accountability the judge can say that gravity is illigal, as long as nothing changes and/or heads roll, it is meaningless. Most likely this just means "We change the law till ot is legal." And that is the best outcome I expect. Most likely nothing will happen.
If you do nothing after your kid stole a cookie, besides telling it not to, he will do it again. Still no consequences? Why worry ? Take some more.