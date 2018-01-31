Want to read Slashdot from your mobile device? Point it at m.slashdot.org and keep reading!

 


United Kingdom Privacy The Courts

Judges Say the UK's Digital Surveillance Program Snooper's Charter Is Illegal (betanews.com) 93

Posted by msmash from the big-ruling dept.
Mark Wilson writes: Judges have ruled that the UK government's digital surveillance program -- known variously as the Snooper's Charter and the Investigatory Powers Act -- is illegal.

In the case brought by human rights group Liberty, appeal judges found that the preceding Data Retention and Investigatory Powers Act 2014 (DRIPA) -- which ultimately became the Snooper's Charter -- failed to offer adequate protection to people's data. Of particular concern was the fact that private data could be shared between different agencies without sufficient oversight. Further reading: The Intercept.

  • UK USA (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    Our judges actually care about civil liberties. You buffoons elected Trump. LOL

    • Re: (Score:1)

      by Anonymous Coward
      Your judges might, but your politicians do not give a shit about you -- just like everywhere else.

      • Re: UK USA (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        Exactly. They make batshit crazy surveillance laws in the UK only to protect those that govern from their own civilians.

    • Re:UK USA (Score:4, Insightful)

      by bobbied ( 2522392 ) on Wednesday January 31, 2018 @11:28AM (#56040605)

      Our judges actually care about civil liberties. You buffoons elected Trump. LOL

      Personally, I want judges that care about the law as written, not buffoons who legislate from the bench. I also prefer laws that don't impact civil liberties so Judges who care about the law can protect them. So you need two things here. Just laws that protect civil liberties and Judges that enforce the law.

      Trump is appointing Judges who care about the law and won't invent rulings on laws that don't exist. I don't see how that's a bad or dangerous thing for anybody, unless you think the law is wrong. If you think the law is wrong, that's something you take up with congress who writes the law, or the president if he signed it. He may be a buffoon to you, but he's doing the right thing with the judges he's appointing.

      • Re:UK USA (Score:4, Informative)

        by whoever57 ( 658626 ) on Wednesday January 31, 2018 @11:34AM (#56040663) Journal

        Trump is appointing Judges who care about the law and won't invent rulings on laws that don't exist.

        LOL. Trump is nominating unqualified partisan idealogues. Just look at the case of Brett Talley.

      • Re: (Score:2)

        by SpeZek ( 970136 )

        In other countries, judges must have a law background and are usually experience, well respected lawyers who have practiced for many years. This is to give the judge a healthy respect for how the courts work both in theory and practice.

        The purpose of the courts is not to blindly apply law; it is to provide justice. There is a difference.

        If you just want someone to read from a book and apply its teachings, you want a preacher or a priest, not a judge. Justice is all about interpretation and discretion.

        As Ci

        • In other countries, judges must have a law background and are usually experience, well respected lawyers who have practiced for many years.

          All true here in the USA at the federal level. It's why the Senate has the "advise and consent" roll that they take seriously and don't just rubber stamp all nominees.

  • No Shit... (Score:5, Insightful)

    by Arbitary5664 ( 1979712 ) on Wednesday January 31, 2018 @11:08AM (#56040425)
    My favourite part of this law is that everyone's data is automatically gathered, except MPs and the PM of course. The PM can of course authorize such data to be gleaned, which is hilariously perfect for corruption, but nobody seems to have thought of that. "Looks like you didn't vote the way I wanted you to, Harry. Time for everyone to know about your internet search history." Idiots.

  • UK needs something like FISA (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    With FISA, such data about US citizens is never abused in the US by a government trying to stay in power.

    Geez, we'd never see a US political party collude with a foreign government to fabricate falsehoods against a candidate from another party, feed that disinformation to party loyalists embedded into law enforcement and intelligence agencies, then use that false data as a pretext for wiretapping that candidate as an "insurance policy" should that candidate win.

    FISA protects the US people!

    • The problem with your conspiracy theory is that the "party loyalists embedded into law enforcement and intelligence agencies" had voting records that suggested otherwise.

      While I agree that FISA is a problem and shouldn't be deemed constitutional, your tangental conspiracy theory is absurd. There's a huge difference between leaning on intelligence operatives in an allied country to uncover very real dirt on a political opponent and colluding with an enemy state to undermine democracy. It's disgusting the way

      • Re: (Score:1)

        by Anonymous Coward

        The problem with your conspiracy theory is that the "party loyalists embedded into law enforcement and intelligence agencies" had voting records that suggested otherwise.

        ...

        What fucking "voting records" are you talking about?

        Andy McCabe's wife didn't get almost $1 million from Hillary! cronies? While he was in charge of investigating her email server?

        McCabe himself didn't get shitcanned from the FBI after the FBI director found something on him (what it is we don't know exactly yet, but informed guesses include FISA abuse and fraudulently modifying records of interviews...)

        Peter Strzok didn't get fired from Meuller's team for bias after being part of the "investigation" into

  • As usual, the Conspiricies are... (Score:3, Interesting)

    by Zombie Ryushu ( 803103 ) on Wednesday January 31, 2018 @12:12PM (#56041001)

    About pushing right wing Agendas. This includes the "Deep State" conspiracies being pushed right now. The issue is not so much Trump, its the US Congress, which is full of Neo-Fascists. This has been an on-going thing since the Gingrich Revolution of 1994. Basically, the way I see it, the US was on the path to being a purely secular, liberal democracy, and the right wing US Parties have used the idea of De-funding US Public institutions in an effort to try and restore the traditions, and racist ideas of the past.

    Only thats not what is actually happening. What's actually happening, is the US is crumbling from within because the actual democratic mechanics of the US are disintegrating. If there is not a "Blue Wave" in 2018, that removes alot of these Senators and House Members from office, and impeaches Donald Trump, we are very likely to see the US Become an outright oligarchical dictatorship, Donald Trump isn't even the real threat here, its the Republican Politicians who won't check him, who are letting him pack right wing ideologues to the courts.

    If GW Bush were as bad a Trump is, he'd have been impeached. So Trump is a symptom of the problem, the real problem is people like Paul Ryan, and his ilk. Along with people who aren't even in congress like Robert Mercer and Rebekah Mercer.

    • The US Congress is full of fascists. Modded up to +4. What is wrong with people? This is just an emotional rant. Dictatorship, LOL. If we didn't have a democracy then Trump would have never been allowed anywhere near the Republican nomination, much less the actual presidency. Look at the Democrats, they had a challenge from an outsider too, and they dealt with it the correct way - rigging the vote. Anti-democracy, but it worked and the right candidate won.

      Bill Kristol, the prominent Republican analys

  • Hey, that's great, but... (Score:1)

    by Anonymous Coward

    To quote (allegedly) Andrew Jackson: Andrew Jackson, [wikipedia.org] "Mr Marshall has made his decision; Now let him enforce it!"

    It doesn't matter what a court rules if the executive charged with enforcing the ruling doesn't feel obliged to do so. And in this case, does anyone believe for a second that GCHQ and friends will be deterred for a minute by a court finding "Hey, this doesn't adequately protect individual rights"? They've known this will ignore individual rights from the get go. It's the whole point of the ac

  • another inscrutible headline (Score:3)

    by swell ( 195815 ) <`moc.citeop' `ta' `kcowrebbaj'> on Wednesday January 31, 2018 @12:39PM (#56041229)

    EXTRA! EXTRA! READ ALL ABOUT IT!!!
    Yes, sleazy publishers have always screamed their headlines to sell newspapers. For some reason, remnants of this marketing practice continue in the internet age. It's a delicate balance; trying to appeal to the unwashed masses who have some reading ability without offending the educated reader with crass commercialism. In which group are Slashdot readers?

    "Judges Say the UK's Digital Surveillance Program Snooper's Charter Is Illegal"

    After reading that headline 4 times and failing to make sense of it, I tried to read TFS. Eventually I understood a bit more. Why Does Every Word Begin With A Capital? Let's try this again:

    "Judges say the UK's digital surveillance program Snooper's Charter is illegal"

    Now we see that 'Snooper's Charter' is a thing, and the rest are ordinary words. Notice that in this century, many forward thinking publishers no longer scream their headlines. Here are some:
    https://www.theguardian.com/wo... [theguardian.com]
    https://www.washingtonpost.com... [washingtonpost.com]
    http://www.miamiherald.com/new... [miamiherald.com]
    http://www.chicagotribune.com/ [chicagotribune.com]
    https://www.cnbc.com/ [cnbc.com] ...

    • Re: (Score:2)

      by Quirkz ( 1206400 )

      "Judges Say the UK's Digital Surveillance Program Snooper's Charter Is Illegal"

      Why Does Every Word Begin With A Capital?

      It's a headline. That's how they style headlines.

      It is admittedly a dense and confusing one, and could definitely be improved. Getting rid of capital letters wouldn't be the way to do it, though.

  • As long as there is no accountability the judge can say that gravity is illigal, as long as nothing changes and/or heads roll, it is meaningless. Most likely this just means "We change the law till ot is legal." And that is the best outcome I expect. Most likely nothing will happen.

    If you do nothing after your kid stole a cookie, besides telling it not to, he will do it again. Still no consequences? Why worry ? Take some more.

